10 Awesome Gifts For Watch Enthusiasts

Buying a gift for a watch person is either the easiest thing in the world or an absolute nightmare. Easy, because they’ll happily accept another watch. Nightmare, because the one they actually want costs more than your car. And nobody wants a Fossil.
The good news is the watch world is full of gear, tools and accessories that collectors genuinely use but would never think to buy themselves. We’re talking proper cleaning kits, Swiss-made tools that don’t scratch your lugs, travel rolls that mean you can stop wrapping a Submariner in a hotel sock like a psychopath.
Whether it’s a birthday, Christmas, or you just need to earn some serious brownie points, these 10 picks cover every budget and every level of obsession. Hand on heart, I’d want any of them.
RELATED: How To Keep Almost Every Watch Looking Like New
Watch Cleaner Kit
Watch Cleaner KitHeist $49
Every watch collector is walking around with grime in their end links, and they know it. The Heist Watch & Jewellery Cleaner Kit is an all-natural cleaning solution designed specifically for watches and jewellery, containing an 80ml bottle of cleaning solution, a soft microfibre cloth, and a soft-bristle wand for getting into hard-to-reach spots. It’s an Australian brand, affordable, effective and highly portable, making it a must-have for any watch collector. The kind of thing nobody buys themselves but uses constantly once they have it.
Cub Watch Winder
Cub Watch Winder
Wolf uses over 190 years of experience to handcraft their winders, with patented technology that counts every rotation rather than estimating based on time. The Wolf Cub is their entry-level single winder, simple to use with almost no extraneous features. Pop your watch in and turn it on, job done. It retails for around AU$545 and comes in a stack of colours. If someone in your life owns an automatic watch and doesn’t own a winder, this is the gift.
The Watch Stand
The Watch StandWristonomy $150
Handcrafted in Europe, the Classic Single sits on a solid Italian marble base with a steel rod and calfskin leather cushion. It prevents the scratches and blemishes that build up when you put your watch on a hard surface , and it looks like a piece of furniture, not an accessory. They’ve sold to more than 15,000 customers in over 100 countries since launching in 2017. The kind of nightstand piece that makes a watch feel like it belongs somewhere.
NATO Straps
NATO StrapsCrown & Buckle $14 USD
A set of quality NATOs is the single cheapest way to completely change how a watch looks and feels. Crown & Buckle have been doing this longer than most and their range runs from standard NATOs starting around $14 up to their Supreme seatbelt-style straps in the $28-$40 range. A three-strap pack covering grey, black and olive gives any diver or field watch an entirely different personality for every day of the week. Hard to go wrong here.
Watch Safe
Watch SafeBlumSafe $1,600 USD
As collections grow, proper security becomes essential. Most residential burglaries are quick in-and-out affairs , so even a mid-range safe bolted to a wall or floor puts you ahead of 90% of collectors who keep everything in a dresser drawer. BlumSafe makes wall-mounted options designed specifically for collectors, with room for watch winders, jewellery drawers and polycarbonate display doors, installed discreetly between wall studs. Not the sexiest gift, but probably the smartest.
Watch Travel Roll
Watch Travel RollMirage Luxury Travel $85
Anyone who travels with watches and doesn’t use a roll is playing a dangerous game. Wolf’s leather watch roll can hold up to three watches, so you don’t have to choose which of your timepieces gets protection. Mirage Luxury Travel also offers excellent full-grain leather rolls in one to four-watch configurations. Either way, it’s compact, it’s protective, and it means you stop wrapping watches in socks inside your carry-on like an animal.
6767-F Spring Bar Tool
6767-F Spring Bar ToolBergeon $40 USD
This Swiss-made professional tool is designed for removing and installing spring bars from watch bracelets and straps. The forked end compresses spring bars with precision, and each tip is removable with identical threading for easy replacement. Every watch person has a drawer full of cheap spring bar tools that bend, slip, and scratch lugs. The Bergeon costs around $30 and will last forever. Buy one and you’ll never go back. It’s the difference between swearing at your watch and enjoying a strap change.
Watches: A Guide by Hodinkee
Watches: A Guide by HodinkeeAssouline $205
Published by Assouline, this comprehensive hardcover covers everything from the history of watchmaking to the latest trends and innovations, with stunning photography and insightful commentary. Written to appeal to everyone from your great-aunt who knows nothing about watches to your horological nerd brother who won’t stop talking about flying tourbillons. It covers divers, chronographs, dress watches, military watches and more. Coffee table material that actually gets read.
Watch Box
Watch BoxTawbury $269
The Tawbury organiser tops many lists because it’s crafted in high-quality vegan leather, won’t set you back more than 200 bucks, and holds 8, 12, or even 24 watches with customisable wide pillows. Wolf also makes excellent boxes if you want to step up into proper materials and heritage. The point is this: once a collection hits four or five pieces, leaving them scattered across drawers and nightstands isn’t a system, it’s chaos.
Geneva Watch Pouch
Geneva Watch PouchLucrin $179
If you’ve ever tossed a watch into your jacket pocket or buried it loose in a carry-on and felt a little sick about it, this is the fix. Lucrin Geneva makes a single watch pouch in smooth or pebbled leather that’s barely bigger than the watch itself. There’s a microfibre separator between the buckle and caseback so nothing touches anything it shouldn’t, and a hidden snap button keeps the flap closed. It comes in about 20 colours (including a very committed orange), you can add a monogram, and at A$179 it sits in that sweet spot where it feels like a proper gift without being ridiculous. The kind of thing that lives permanently in your travel bag.