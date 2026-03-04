10 Awesome Gifts For Watch Enthusiasts

Buying a gift for a watch person is either the easiest thing in the world or an absolute nightmare. Easy, because they’ll happily accept another watch. Nightmare, because the one they actually want costs more than your car. And nobody wants a Fossil.

The good news is the watch world is full of gear, tools and accessories that collectors genuinely use but would never think to buy themselves. We’re talking proper cleaning kits, Swiss-made tools that don’t scratch your lugs, travel rolls that mean you can stop wrapping a Submariner in a hotel sock like a psychopath.

Whether it’s a birthday, Christmas, or you just need to earn some serious brownie points, these 10 picks cover every budget and every level of obsession. Hand on heart, I’d want any of them.

