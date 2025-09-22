This Lesser-Known Rolex Is Rising In Price More Than Any Other Model

Rolex’s “quiet” models like the Datejust 41 and Datejust 36 have outperformed icons such as the GMT-Master II in the aftermarket over the past year.

US tariffs, price hikes, and authorised dealers chasing sales show even Rolex is not immune to a luxury downturn, yet collectors are still buying.

Chrono24 data reveals buyers are prioritising timeless, versatile references over hype-driven grails, with the Datejust emerging as Rolex’s cornerstone in a softer market.

Rolex, the brand once thought impervious to turbulent headwinds, has proven that even the world’s most sought-after names can get caught in the luxury downturn.

With US tariffs in play, another round of price hikes from Geneva, and authorised dealers now chasing customers to move less desirable stock, the environment feels unprecedented. Yet it hasn’t been a critical blow. Instead, it’s reshaped the market.

And on Chrono24, it’s not a Daytona or Submariner leading the charge, but one of Rolex’s quieter performers topping the charts over the past year.

Chrono24’s ChronoPulse feature, detailling the change in Rolex’s market performance. Image: Chrono24

Rolex’s Top Aftermarket References (Chrono24, past 12 months)

Model Reference Market Share Price Change Datejust 41 126334 15.31% +4.78% Datejust 36 126234 6.73% +5.54% GMT-Master II 126710BLNR 6.68% +0.92% Datejust 41 126300 6.63% +0.51% Submariner Date 126610LN 5.13% -4.15%

The Datejust 41 with its fluted white-gold bezel and jubilee or oyster bracelet continues to dominate Chrono24, accouting for more than 15% of Rolex searches. Of the top five models over the last year, Rolex’s more modest model occupies three spots.

It’s a reminder that the most powerful name in watches doesn’t always need to be the flashiest. Which, if I was to go out on a limb, is part of the reason why one of Rolex’s cheapest models seems to be the most sought-after. While collectors often fixate on Daytonas or GMTs, it’s the Datejust that has proven bulletproof.

Prices are climbing, up +4.78% over the past year. That gain, in the context of widespread declines across the luxury segment, show how the Datejust has become a cornerstone for collectors seeking a stable, versatile piece. It’s a watch that can navigate both the boardroom and the bar, and right now, it’s proving one of Rolex’s safest bets.

Rolex’s shifting aftermarket performance. Image: Chrono24

If the 41mm is Rolex’s modern powerhouse, the Datejust 36 is its classic counterpart, and it’s quietly been the best performer of the year, rising +5.54% compared to other models.

While some enthusiasts once dismissed the 36mm as too modest, today it reads as timeless, understated, and perfectly aligned with the shift away from oversized cases. For buyers, the 36 is a deliberate style statement. Mid-sized watches are seemingly back in fashion.

The GMT-Master II BLNR, affectionaly known in the community as the “Batman,” remains one of Rolex’s most desirable steel sports models. Despite market turbulence, demand held steady with 6.68% of searches, and values nudged upward +0.92%. That resilience is impressive considering the corrections seen in other high-profile pieces across Rolex and beyond.

While the aforementioned 126334 takes the glamour spotlight with its fluted bezel, the smooth-bezel Datejust 41 (126300) has carved out a loyal following of its own. It’s certainly not my favourite. I imagine it’s what wives and girlfriend’s think when they see their bearded other half with a clean shave for the first time.

But with 6.63% of searches and prices inching up +0.51%, collectors clearly still value substance as much as shine.

The Rolex Datejust 41 remains the brand’s strongest aftermarket performer. Image: Watch Vault Australia

The Submariner Date has long been the bedrock of Rolex’s professional line, but it hasn’t been immune to the luxury slowdown. With 5.13% of searches and a -4.15% dip in prices, it shows that even icons are subject to correction when supply meets demand.

Yet a softer Submariner market doesn’t equal weakness. For collectors who’ve waited out inflated premiums, this correction represents a buying opportunity. One man’s trash and all that.

The black-bezel Submariner remains the definitive tool watch, and with the downturn shaking off some of the speculative heat, it’s once again becoming accessible to those who actually want to wear it.