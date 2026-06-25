Zendaya Just Wore The One Vintage Rolex Daytona Every Collector Quietly Wants

On her wrist, watch spotters clocked a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona reference 16520, known to the people who lose sleep over this stuff as the Zenith Daytona. It is not the loudest Rolex she owns. It might be the most interesting.

She signed with Rolex as a Testimonee last October, so a wrist full of Crown is hardly breaking news. Reaching for a discontinued steel chronograph from the late nineties, over anything currently sitting in a boutique window, is the move worth noting. Spotted by the eagle-eyed Niccoly btw.

The 16520 arrived in 1988 and quietly rewrote the Daytona story. It was the first to run an automatic movement, the first with a sapphire crystal, the first with crown guards, and the first in the 40mm case that every steel Daytona has used since.

Before it, the manual-wind Daytona was a slow seller, and dealers struggled to shift. After it, the waitlists started. The model went from shop-counter wallflower to the watch you had to know someone to get.

The nickname comes from the engine. Rolex did not build this movement in-house. It bought the Zenith El Primero, one of the great automatic chronograph calibres, and then reworked roughly half of it.

After around 200 modifications, the result was the Calibre 4030. Rolex slowed the high-beat El Primero from 36,000 to 28,800 vibrations an hour, fitted a Breguet overcoil hairspring, and chased reliability over bragging rights. It was the last Daytona before Rolex went fully in-house with the 4130 in 2000.

One detail separates it from everything that followed. The running seconds sit at nine o’clock, the last steel Daytona to wear that layout, and an easy tell across a crowded auction room.

A standard 16520 in honest condition runs from the mid-$20,000s to the high-$30,000s (USD), depending on the dial, year, and whether it still has its box and papers. The white panda dial is the crowd favourite, though the black dial keeps its loyalists.

Then it gets silly. Examples with the “Patrizzi” dial, where the sub-dial rings have aged to a warm caramel brown, trade between $35,000 and $50,000 (USD). The genuinely rare stuff, porcelain dials and early Mark 1 cases with the floating inverted six, climbs into six figures at auction.

Values have crept up around eight percent over the past year. In a flat Rolex market, that counts as quietly outperforming.

The catch for anyone in Australia is supply. Find one locally and you are looking at a near-empty shelf. As we write this, there is one of the only Zenith Daytonas in the country listed on Chrono24, a 1997 T-series with the white dial, full box and papers, asking AU$43,500. It originally sold at Fink’s Jewelers in Beverly Hills, it has never been polished, and buying it here sidesteps the GST and import charges that come with sourcing one from overseas.

An Australian example for sale on Chrono24.

The current ceramic Daytona is a brilliant watch and a borderline impossible buy, with waitlists measured in years rather than months. The 16520 offers a way around all of it. It is vintage enough to carry a story, modern enough to wear every day, and rare enough to feel like a decision instead of a default.

That is the part Zendaya gets right. Anyone with a Rolex contract can strap on the new hotness off the boutique tray. Reaching past it for a discontinued Zenith-era chronograph is a collector’s choice, not a sponsor’s.

The 16520 is the smart-money Daytona. Skip the boutique queue, find a clean Zenith with its papers, and wear the one collectors actually covet.