Tom Brady And The Rock Turned Kevin Hart’s Netflix Roast Into Celebrity Payback

Kevin Hart has spent years being the loudest man in the room, the fastest voice on stage and the guy happy to joke about everybody else’s business. So there was something almost beautifully inevitable about Netflix putting him in the chair and letting Hollywood, sport and stand-up comedy take turns returning the favour.

The Roast of Kevin Hart streamed live on Netflix from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles as part of Netflix Is A Joke Fest 2026, with Shane Gillis hosting and a lineup that looked less like a comedy dais and more like someone emptied three different celebrity group chats onto one stage.

Tom Brady, Dwayne Johnson, Pete Davidson, Chelsea Handler, Regina Hall, Lizzo, Draymond Green, Tony Hinchcliffe, Sheryl Underwood and Katt Williams all became part of the night’s chaos.

RELATED: Kevin Hart Celebrates Netflix Success With Rare Ferrari Hybrid Supercar

Tom Brady Came Back For Revenge

The cleanest storyline was Tom Brady. Two years ago, Hart hosted Brady’s Netflix roast and took shots at his divorce and personal life. This time, Brady walked back into the same arena and treated the moment like unfinished business.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

He took aim at Hart’s height, career, Philadelphia sports misery and the fact that the Netflix roast machine had somehow gone from a seven-time Super Bowl champion to the third most famous person in Jumanji.

Then he went for the real bruise, joking about Hart’s 2017 Las Vegas cheating scandal while Hart’s wife, Eniko, was in the audience. It was exactly the kind of line that makes a roast work and a family dinner afterwards extremely quiet.

Brady also brought out a tiny New York Knicks jersey for Hart after the Knicks swept Hart’s Philadelphia 76ers, because apparently one humiliation was not enough.

RELATED: Kevin Hart Adds Rare Blue Ceramic Audemars Piguet to His Impressive Collection

The Rock Made It Feel Like A Real Event

Netflix’s best trick was holding Dwayne Johnson back like a final boss and letting him enter when the room needed maximum damage. Hart and The Rock have been fake-insulting each other for years across movies, press tours and talk shows, so his set felt less like a random celebrity drop-in and more like the final boss arriving.

Jason Kempin/Getty

He leaned straight into their height jokes, their fake-brother chemistry and a run of wildly inappropriate Eniko Hart jokes that had Kevin squirming in his seat.

It was crude, loud and very on-brand, but it worked because nobody sells oversized nonsense with a straighter face than The Rock. Katt Williams gave the night its surprise reconciliation moment, but Johnson gave it the Hollywood spectacle Netflix clearly wanted.

Netflix Knows Exactly What It Is Building

The rest of the night moved like a celebrity pile-on with production value. Pete Davidson dragged his old Kanye West feud back into the conversation while going after Tony Hinchcliffe.

Chelsea Handler’s appearance sent people online digging back into her brief romance with 50 Cent. Katt Williams turned years of comedy beef with Hart into an awkward peace offering, then the show immediately reminded everyone that roasts are not really designed for emotional healing.

And that is why this worked. Netflix is not just streaming comedy specials anymore. It is turning roasts into live pop culture collisions where old feuds, private scandals, sports grudges and celebrity friendships all become part of the same messy spectacle.

Kevin Hart survived the night, mostly. But the real winner was Netflix, which has found another way to make streaming feel like something you had to watch while it was happening.