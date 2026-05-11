The Swatch x Audemars Piguet Royal Pop Could Replicate MoonSwatch Madness

There are few things in the watch world more chaotic than Swatch dropping a cryptic teaser and walking away like nothing happened. The last time this formula properly hit, people were sleeping outside boutiques for a plastic-adjacent MoonSwatch and grown adults were arguing online about whether a $260 watch had ruined Omega forever.

Now Swatch has done it again, only this time the target is even more explosive. Audemars Piguet is officially involved, the name Royal Pop is out there, and the internet has already filled the gaps with AI Royal Oaks, wild predictions and the sort of collector panic usually reserved for discontinued Rolex rumours.

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The Royal Oak Just Entered The Swatch Machine

The clues were not exactly subtle. Swatch ran ads using the words Royal and Pop, with “Royal” appearing in a font that looked very close to Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak branding. Then came the official confirmation that Swatch and Audemars Piguet are collaborating, with the launch expected on May 16.

The Royal Oak is not just another expensive Swiss watch. First released in 1972, it is one of the most recognisable designs in watchmaking and still sits firmly in grail territory for collectors. A regular 41mm Royal Oak can sit around US$31,900, which is exactly why the idea of Swatch bringing that energy to a wider audience feels both brilliant and slightly sacrilegious.

The OG Pop Watch

And Swatch knows exactly what it is doing. The MoonSwatch proved that an affordable version of a sacred luxury design can create queues, resale madness and a whole new wave of watch fans almost overnight. The Blancpain Scuba Fifty Fathoms collaboration proved the trick was not a one-off. Royal Pop now feels like the third act, and possibly the loudest one yet.

AI impression of the collab.

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This Might Not Even Be A Normal Watch

The interesting twist is that Royal Pop may not be a straightforward wristwatch. Several clues point towards a Pop Swatch-style piece, possibly a pocket watch, pendant or lanyard-based object rather than a traditional Royal Oak copy. The teasers include coloured loops, the word “Clac!”, and references to Swatch’s old Pop line, where the watch module could be popped out and worn in different ways.

That might be the smartest move. Swatch can borrow the Royal Oak’s shape without pretending it is selling a real Royal Oak.

Of course, some collectors will still hate it. They hated the MoonSwatch too, right before everyone started talking about it nonstop. That is the game Swatch plays better than almost anyone. It does not just sell watches. It sells the moment before the doors open, the queue outside the shop, the Instagram argument and the feeling that you might miss out.

The real Royal Oak is not going anywhere. But Royal Pop might do something more useful for Swatch and Audemars Piguet. It could make a new generation care about the shape before they can afford the steel.