Kimi Antonelli Has Gone From Wonderkid To Formula 1’s Most Thrilling Teenager

Formula 1 loves a chosen one. The karting prodigy. The teenage arrival. The kid everyone whispers about before he has even had time to look comfortable in the paddock.

Kimi Antonelli was meant to be that story for Mercedes. The young Italian stepped into the space left by Lewis Hamilton, carrying all the pressure that comes with a seat most drivers spend their lives chasing. Except Antonelli has done the one thing that makes hype impossible to dismiss. He has started winning.

The 19-year-old Mercedes driver leads the 2026 drivers’ standings with 100 points, 20 clear of George Russell, after finishing second in Australia and then winning in China, Japan and Miami. That is no longer just potential. That is a title charge arriving early.

RELATED: Inside The Secret Billion-Dollar Battle Happening Off The Formula 1 Track

Mercedes Has A Superstar Problem And It’s A Good One

Antonelli’s rise has been fast, but not random. Born in August 2006, he started karting as a child, joined the Mercedes junior programme at 12, then moved through Formula 4, Formula Regional and Formula 2 with the kind of results that made his F1 promotion feel risky but logical.

Now the careful talk is gone. Toto Wolff has already put Antonelli in the same national superstar conversation as Jannik Sinner, while calling his Miami Grand Prix victory his best race yet. Wolff said the raw speed was always there, but the finer details are now coming together.

The numbers are already serious. Antonelli has become the youngest driver ever to win three Grands Prix in a row, and even more remarkably, the first driver in Formula 1 history to convert his first three poles into his first three wins. He has also become only the 23rd driver in more than 75 years of Formula 1 to win three Grands Prix in a row, a list packed with world champions.

RELATED: Formula 1’s ‘Prettiest’ Man Drops Exclusive IWC Pilot Collection

The Kid Still Looks Like A Kid

That is what makes Antonelli more interesting than another fast driver in a fast car. He still feels young. He has admitted there are times he would like to be a normal 19-year-old, but says he is grateful for where he is. That mix of speed, pressure and innocence is exactly why younger fans are locking onto him.

Even his watch tastes fit the moment. In Miami, he wore an IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 “Le Petit Prince” in white ceramic, and said watches have become another way to express himself. His dream custom watch would be electric blue, ceramic, chronograph-style and personalised with his race number or initials.

Formula 1 spent years wondering who would carry the next era once the Hamilton-Verstappen gravity started to shift. Mercedes may already have its answer. And the best part, he is only just getting started.