Netflix Spent Years Changing How We Watch TV And Now It Wants Live Events Back

Netflix spent years convincing us that waiting for television was old-fashioned. No schedules. No channel surfing. No sitting through whatever happened to be on. Just press play whenever you want and disappear into eight episodes before realising it is somehow 2am.

Now, in a very Netflix twist, the company wants that old feeling back. Not the boring part where you wait for a show to start, but the good part where everyone is watching the same thing at the same time, reacting together, arguing online and feeling like they might miss something if they look away.

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That is why Netflix’s live push suddenly matters. The company is no longer just flirting with live entertainment. It has streamed more than 200 live events since March 2023, signed a 10-year WWE deal worth more than $5 billion, pushed hard into boxing, taken on NFL games and even turned Alex Honnold climbing Taipei 101 without ropes into a live global spectacle.

Netflix Wants The Big Night Feeling Back

For years, streaming made entertainment more convenient, but it also made it less communal. You watched a show when you had time. Your friend watched it three weeks later. The internet moved on. Nobody really gathered around the same cultural moment unless the show was absolutely massive.

Live events fix that instantly. A fight, a football game, a wrestling show or a climber hanging off one of the world’s tallest buildings gives Netflix something ordinary series rarely can. Urgency.

The boxing push is the clearest example. Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson gave Netflix chaos and scale. Canelo Álvarez vs Terence Crawford gave it credibility, drawing more than 41 million global viewers. Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua pushed the circus even further into mainstream sport, and with Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua happening on Netflix this year, the platform is moving from hosting novelty nights to shaping one of boxing’s biggest heavyweight moments.

The NFL Is The Real Flex

The NFL part can stay simple. Netflix already has Christmas games in its live sports portfolio, and it is now expected to stream the San Francisco 49ers against the Los Angeles Rams from the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the league’s first regular-season game in Australia.

That matters because the NFL is still one of the few entertainment products that makes people watch now, not later. For Netflix, that is gold. It brings advertising, subscribers, conversation and the kind of cultural heat even expensive scripted shows struggle to guarantee.

The risk is obvious. Live streaming is harder than dropping a finished series onto an app. Netflix has already learned that through glitches, delays and very public complaints. But the reward is too big to walk away from.

So yes, Netflix helped kill appointment TV. But now it is rebuilding it inside its own app. No channels. No cable boxes. No TV guide. Just one platform, betting the whole world will show up at the same time.

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