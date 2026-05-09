Jeff Bezos Isn’t Selling His $700 Million Superyacht But You Can See Why People Believed It

When the first whispers spread that Jeff Bezos wanted to sell his $500 million (~$700 million AUD) superyacht because it was too huge to manage and too recognisable, the first thought was pretty obvious.

Since when has Jeff Bezos been shy about being recognised?

This is a man who can turn up at the Met Gala, build rockets, own one of the most famous companies on Earth and still make a 417-foot sailing yacht feel like the loudest thing in the room. So the idea that Koru had suddenly become too noticeable was hysterical. Not impossible, just deeply amusing.

But the sale story has now been knocked down. Bezos is not selling Koru, and the giant sailing yacht appears to be very much still part of his floating empire. In fact, Koru and its support vessel Abeona have recently been spotted in Tahiti, which is not exactly the behaviour of a boat being quietly sent to the billionaire clearance aisle.

Related: Inside Jeff Bezos’ $700 Million Superyacht That Was Raided By Police In St. Barts

Why The Rumour Made Sense Anyway

Even if the rumour is not true, it was believable for a reason. Koru is not just big. It is comically, inconveniently, headline-makingly big. Built by Oceanco and delivered in 2023, the yacht stretches 417 feet, carries three towering masts, spans multiple decks and is widely considered one of the largest sailing yachts in the world.

It also does not travel alone. Koru is followed by Abeona, a support vessel worth around 75 million USD, built to carry the extra toys, vehicles, helicopter space and backup luxury that apparently do not fit on the first floating palace. Together, the two-vessel setup is the kind of billionaire flex that sounds glamorous until you remember someone has to actually park, crew, fuel, protect and operate the whole circus.

For normal people, the headache is finding a parking spot near the beach. For Bezos, the rumoured headache was finding enough ocean, harbour space and privacy for a superyacht that announces itself before it even arrives.

Related: Jeff Bezos Is So Rich He Has A $100m ‘Support Yacht’ For His $700m Superyacht

Koru Was Never Going To Move Quietly

Koru has always been more than just a boat. Its name comes from the Māori word linked to new beginnings, and it is also where Bezos proposed to Lauren Sánchez in 2023. The yacht has a dark hull, three huge masts, a pool, several decks and a wooden mermaid sculpture on the forepeak, later explained as Freyja, the Norse goddess of love, fertility, war and gold.

It has also attracted attention everywhere it goes. Its size caused controversy before delivery, its masts have created logistical headaches, and its presence in glamorous ports has turned it into one of the easiest billionaire toys on Earth to spot.

So no, Bezos does not appear to be selling Koru. But the reason the rumour travelled so quickly is simple. Koru is so massive, so famous and so awkwardly grand that even the idea of Jeff Bezos thinking, “Maybe this is a bit much,” did not sound completely ridiculous.