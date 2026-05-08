Flying Taxis Are Coming For Brisbane And The Gold Coast But They Won’t Be Cheap

After test flights in New York, a planned air taxi launch in Dubai and China already putting passengers in pilotless eVTOLs, flying taxis are now being lined up for the skies above Brisbane and the Gold Coast. It sounds wild. But this is no longer just a glossy concept video with dramatic music and a billionaire pointing at the future.

The Five-Minute Airport Run Sounds Unreal

The Gold Coast has signed a deal with Skyports Infrastructure to build a network of vertiports. Think landing pads with charging hubs for electric air taxis. The pitch is simple. Instead of grinding through 45 minutes of traffic between Gold Coast Airport and Broadbeach, passengers could fly it in five to seven minutes. With the 2032 Brisbane Olympics on the horizon, it is exactly the kind of shiny transport play that gets politicians excited.

And the Gold Coast is not making this up from scratch. Joby Aviation has already been running flights tied to JFK in New York. Dubai has announced new vertiport locations ahead of commercial operations. China’s EHang has approval for pilotless passenger flights in cities like Guangzhou. The tech exists. Other places are already trying to make it stick.

The Price Tag Brings It Back To Earth

Here is where the dream hits turbulence. Mayor Tom Tate has suggested a trip could cost around $900 AUD for four passengers, which makes it sound less like a bus replacement and more like a limousine that happens to fly. Another estimate compared it to a premium Uber ride, but until the service actually launches nobody really knows whether this becomes real transport or just another expensive airport shortcut with business-class energy.

Then there is the paperwork. Landing sites, charging stations, planning approvals, air safety rules, aircraft certification, operators. That is a lot of boxes to tick before the future gets permission to take off.

Still, the idea has something. A five-minute airport run sounds amazing. A skyline filled with quiet electric taxis sounds properly futuristic. But the real test is not whether the Gold Coast can make flying taxis look cool before the Olympics. The real test is whether they become useful for normal people, or just another beautiful toy floating above the traffic everyone else is still stuck in.