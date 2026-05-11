Cristiano Ronaldo’s $2 Million G-Wagon Is So Excessive It Actually Makes Sense

Cristiano Ronaldo has never been a man of quiet taste. His garage has included Bugattis, Ferraris, Rolls-Royces, a McLaren Senna and enough limited-run metal to make most collectors feel underdressed.

So when word lands that he has ordered a 1.82 million AUD Mercedes-AMG G63 Cabriolet, the correct reaction is not shock. It is more like, of course he did.

This is not a normal G-Wagon, because Ronaldo does not really operate in the normal version of anything. The car is a bespoke Refined Marques Mercedes-AMG G63 Cabriolet, limited to just 20 units worldwide and finished in the yellow and blue of Al-Nassr, the Saudi club that now defines the latest chapter of his career. It also comes with custom CR7 sill plates, because subtlety left the building several Ballon d’Ors ago.

This Is Not Just Another Rich Man’s SUV

The standard G63 is already one of the most recognisable status symbols on the road. Square, loud, expensive and loved by exactly the kind of people who do not want their wealth to whisper.

Refined Marques has taken that formula and pushed it into proper theatre. The Dubai-based firm turned the G63 into a soft-top convertible, added rear suicide doors and kept the familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, good for 577 horsepower and 850 Nm of torque. The conversion reportedly took 18 months and involved engineers with Formula 1 and supercar backgrounds.

The Al-Nassr Colours Make It Personal

Ronaldo already owns the kind of cars that make this purchase look almost casual. A Bugatti Centodieci, a Bugatti Chiron, a Ferrari Monza SP2, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The list reads less like a garage and more like a private motor show.

But this G-Wagon feels different. The yellow and blue finish ties it directly to Al-Nassr, and the CR7 details turn it from a luxury SUV into a rolling signature. It is not just another expensive addition. It is Ronaldo marking the Saudi chapter of his career in leather, metal and ridiculous money.

A two-million-dollar convertible G-Wagon sounds unnecessary until you remember who ordered it. Ronaldo has built his entire public life around performance, visibility and control. Even parked, this thing is doing all three.