Sydney doesn’t really do a white Christmas. It does prawns, sunburn and a family argument over whether it’s too hot for the roast. Ralph Lauren is having a crack at changing that anyway.

The brand has taken over First Fleet Park in The Rocks for The Ralph Lauren Holiday Experience, the first time it has brought the installation to Australia. It’s the second year of the global series, and Sydney now sits on a list with London, Paris, Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong, Singapore and Los Angeles.

It also caps off a big year for the brand on Australian soil. Earlier this year Ralph Lauren dragged a crowd of actors and athletes out to Richmond Lowlands for the Ralph Lauren Polo Cup, with Josh Heuston and Lincoln Younes in Purple Label and Olympic gold medallist Jakara Anthony on the guest list. A Christmas tree on the harbour feels like the logical sequel.

Each city gets its own setting. Sydney’s draws on the Adirondacks, the mountain and lake country of upstate New York where wealthy American families have retreated to log-cabin camps since the 1800s.

That’s about as Ralph Lauren as a landscape gets.

It mirrors the Fall/Holiday 2026 campaign, which leans into nature, tradition and the rituals of family life.

That’s a softer register than the Spring Summer 2026 campaign, which David Sims shot across three chapters of racing cars, speedboats and manicured greens. The dream hasn’t changed, it has just swapped the speedboat for a log fire.

The centrepiece is a 10-metre Christmas tree on the harbourfront. Around it sit the festive bits you’d expect, including a holiday photo spot and a station for making your own personalised wreath. Kids can decorate gingerbread cookies, and there’s live music through the week, with performances from the Australian Girls Choir.

Naturally, there’s shopping.

A curated range of Ralph Lauren holiday gifts is on sale with exclusive embroidery, which makes it a solid option if you’re still stuck on what to get your dad. Given the brand’s half-century love affair with the polo pony, you can probably guess what a lot of people will be walking out with.

A hospitality area serves seasonal refreshments for anyone who’d rather sit and watch the ferries than queue for a monogram.

This is the kind of thing Ralph Lauren does better than almost anyone. In June it returned as Official Outfitter of Wimbledon, the only designer to hold that title in the tournament’s 149-year history, and turned the grounds’ Southern Village into a boutique and café while a corner of Sloane Square became the RL Clubhouse. The brand doesn’t so much sponsor events as move into them and redecorate.

Christmas in The Rocks is the same idea, just with wreaths instead of strawberries and cream.

The part actually worth knowing about is the Giving Tree, another first for Australia. Visitors can buy a star and dedicate it to someone they love, with the money going to the McGrath Foundation, Ralph Lauren’s Pink Pony charity partner here.

The foundation funds McGrath Cancer Care Nurses, with the aim that nobody in Australia goes through cancer without one in their corner. Pink Pony has been the company’s vehicle for fighting cancer for more than two decades, and during Wimbledon it was raising money for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity in London. So this isn’t a charity tin tacked onto the end of a shopping trip.

We spent a week in New York this year and came home convinced Australians have become fashion lazy. An afternoon among tartan baubles and embroidered knits on the harbour won’t fix that on its own, but it’s a start.

And with end-of-year parties stacking up, a bit of borrowed Adirondacks calm might be the most civilised hour of your December lead-up.

The Ralph Lauren Holiday Experience is at First Fleet Park, The Rocks, until Sunday 29 November, open 10am to 8pm daily.

More details are on the Ralph Lauren Australia website.