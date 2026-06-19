Ralph Lauren Drops Its Very Crisp Wimbledon Collection

The American label returns for a third decade at SW19, and it does so as the only fashion house ever named the tournament’s Official Outfitter.

There is a difference between sponsoring a tournament and dressing it. Ralph Lauren has spent close to 60 years building a brand on the idea that sport and style are the same conversation, and Wimbledon has rewarded that with a distinction no rival has ever held.

The label returns this year as Official Outfitter of The Championships, the only designer to carry that role across the tournament’s 149-year history. It also marks 30 years as an Official Partner, a run that says more about consistency than any single campaign could.

The clothing is where it gets interesting.

For the first time there is a Wimbledon Purple Label capsule, made in Italy and aimed squarely at the man who notices fabric before logos.

The lineup runs to a Forsythe reversible jacket in cotton-cashmere twill, a cable-knit cardigan cut with a cotton blend and mulberry silk, and a Polo Bear sweater finished in linen, leather and soft cashmere.

Below that sits the Polo Ralph Lauren x Wimbledon 2026 range, the more wearable end of things. Think tennis whites with sharper tailoring, a linen-silk camp shirt with floral motifs, the Performance Dress and a Wimbledon tennis bag built for people who actually carry one.

Vintage Polo from 2006 to 2020 will also surface at New Bond Street, Sloane Square and the Wimbledon Shops for the collectors paying attention.

On the grounds in England, the Southern Village becomes The Boutique & Café by Ralph Lauren, all bistro chairs, white and green florals and soft serve in the brand’s colours. Over at the famous Queue, fans get a crack at the ball boy and girl trials, testing speed and reflexes to see who has the nerve for Centre Court. Smashing, darling.

The London takeover stretches to Sloane Square, where Ralph Lauren runs a four-week residency it calls the Summer of Sport. The RL Clubhouse hosts panels, workshops, lawn games and oversized Polo Bear grass sculptures, then shifts from June 29 into a live viewing platform for the tennis.

A Ralph’s Coffee pop-up pours Pimm’s, iced lemonade and ice cream, though Lavazza keeps the Official Coffee title across the tournament itself.

There’s even a charitable thread too. A share of proceeds from selected Sloane Square activities goes to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity through the brand’s Pink Pony initiative, a cause Ralph Lauren has backed for years.

None of this is accidental. While other houses chase courtside cameos, Ralph Lauren has made itself the fabric of the place, and after three decades nobody else is close.