Hyaluronic acid won’t change your life. It will make your skin look like you slept eight hours when you got five.
Hyaluronic acid is a moisture magnet your skin already makes, holding onto water to keep things plump and smooth. Production drops as you get older, and sun, aircon and long-haul flights strip what’s left. A good serum tops it back up, softening the look of fine lines and taking the tired edge off your face.
It’s also the easiest active to add to a routine. It doesn’t sting, it works on almost every skin type and it sits happily alongside retinol and vitamin C, making the rest of your anti-ageing routine more comfortable. SkinCeuticals breaks down which type suits which skin if you want the detail.
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These are the hyaluronic acid serums we rate, from serious clinic formulas through to a chemist staple that does the basics well.
What to look for in a hyaluronic acid serum
- Molecular weight. Larger molecules hydrate the surface and smaller ones sink in deeper. The better serums use a mix.
- Boosters. Some formulas go further and help your skin hold onto, or make more of, its own hyaluronic acid.
- Supporting ingredients. Vitamin B5, ceramides and peptides help repair the skin barrier and lock moisture in.
- Texture. Oily or breakout-prone skin should stick to light, oil-free gels.
- Concentration. Around 1 to 2 per cent is the sweet spot. Higher doesn’t automatically mean better.
How to use it
Apply it to slightly damp skin after cleansing, morning and night, then seal it in with a moisturiser straight away. That last bit matters. In a dry room or on a plane, hyaluronic acid with nothing on top can end up pulling moisture out of your skin rather than in.
In the morning it goes after vitamin C and before moisturiser and SPF. At night it layers well with retinol and helps take the edge off the dryness.
Hyaluronic Acid Intensifier Multi-Glycan
Hyaluronic Acid Intensifier Multi-Glycan
ABOUT THE BRAND
SkinCeuticals is a science-led skincare brand founded in 1997, built on decades of research into skin health and antioxidant protection. It works closely with dermatologists, plastic surgeons and skin clinics, with products designed to complement professional treatments.
WHAT’S INSIDE
1.3% pure hyaluronic acid, 12% proxylane and a post-biotic ferment.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
SkinCeuticals H.A. Intensifier Multi-Glycan doesn’t just add hyaluronic acid to your skin. It’s designed to help your skin boost its own levels too, with SkinCeuticals saying it amplifies the skin’s hyaluronic acid by up to 30 per cent.
The latest formula adds a post-biotic ferment to increase glycosaminoglycans, the molecules that help skin stay plump, and SkinCeuticals says it reduces the look of fine lines by 24 per cent.
It suits every skin type, including oily and sensitive, and works morning and night. At $175 it’s an investment, but it’s one of the most advanced hyaluronic serums you can buy.
Ampra Volumizing Macro HA Serum
Ampra Volumizing Macro HA Serum
ABOUT THE BRAND
Skinbetter Science was founded in 2016 by the team behind Medicis Pharmaceutical, the company behind brands including Dysport. It is now part of L’Oréal’s Dermatological Beauty division, alongside SkinCeuticals and La Roche-Posay. Its products are sold only through authorised aesthetic practitioners, so in Australia you’ll buy it through a skin clinic.
WHAT’S INSIDE
HYAsync technology, which bonds two weights of hyaluronic acid to alpha-lipoic acid, plus a wrinkle-smoothing peptide complex.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
The tech in Skinbetter Ampra Volumizing Macro HA Serum was originally developed for regenerative filler, then adapted into a serum. Bonding hyaluronic acid to alpha-lipoic acid is designed to help deliver it, protect it from breaking down and keep it working for longer.
In a 12-week dermatologist-led trial of 65 women, Skinbetter reported a 32 per cent improvement in plumpness, 23 per cent in the look of sagging skin and 22 per cent in lower face contours.
That jawline stat is what got our attention. It won’t replace filler, but if your face is looking a little softer around the edges, it’s the most interesting option here. Pricing varies by clinic, so ask your nearest Skinbetter stockist.
Hydrating B5 Serum
Hydrating B5 Serum
ABOUT THE BRAND
SkinCeuticals is a science-led skincare brand founded in 1997 and stocked by skin clinics across Australia, with a range that runs from antioxidant serums to post-procedure recovery.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5 in an oil-free gel.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Not everyone wants a serum that feels like it’s sitting on their face. SkinCeuticals Hydrating B5 is a light, oil-free gel that hydrates without clogging pores, while vitamin B5 helps strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier.
SkinCeuticals pitches it as its ideal hyaluronic serum for acne-prone skin, which makes it a strong pick if you’re oily but still feel tight and dehydrated, especially after shaving or a day in the sun.
At $149 it’s cheaper than the H.A. Intensifier and the better match if hydration, rather than anti-ageing, is the main goal.
Liftactiv H.A. Serum
Liftactiv H.A. Serum
ABOUT THE BRAND
Vichy is a French dermatological skincare brand built around the mineral-rich volcanic water from the spa town it’s named after. It develops its formulas with dermatologists and sells them through pharmacies, which keeps prices sensible.
WHAT’S INSIDE
1.5% pure hyaluronic acid, vitamin Cg, neuropeptides and Vichy volcanic water.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Vichy Liftactiv H.A. Serum is the one to grab if fine lines are what’s bugging you. The 1.5 per cent dose of pure hyaluronic acid replumps skin, neuropeptides help smooth wrinkles and vitamin Cg adds some antioxidant backup.
Vichy reports a 47 per cent reduction in wrinkles in clinical testing, and it’s light enough to use around the eyes, across the forehead and along smile lines.
At $68.99 it’s a lot of tech for the money, and it’s easy to find at the chemist.
Hyalu B5 Serum
Hyalu B5 Serum
ABOUT THE BRAND
La Roche-Posay is a French dermatological brand built around the selenium-rich thermal spring water of the town it’s named after. It tests its formulas on sensitive skin and bills itself as the number one dermatologist-recommended skincare brand in Australia.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5 in a hydrating water-gel.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Hyalu B5 was La Roche-Posay’s first anti-wrinkle range built to hydrate and replump sensitive skin, and Hyalu B5 Serum is the backbone of it.
The water-gel texture sinks in fast, reduces dullness and plumps skin with moisture, while vitamin B5 helps soothe skin that gets angry after a shave. La Roche-Posay also recommends pairing it with retinol to balance out the dryness.
At $75.99 it’s a reliable mid-range pick that you can grab at most chemists.
Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum
ABOUT THE BRAND
CeraVe was developed with dermatologists around a simple idea, that a lot of skin problems come back to a damaged skin barrier. Every product contains three essential ceramides to help restore it.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5 and three essential ceramides, with CeraVe’s MVE delivery technology.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
CeraVe Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum does what it says on the bottle. Hyaluronic acid pulls moisture into the skin, ceramides help keep it there and CeraVe’s MVE technology releases hydration gradually for up to 24 hours.
It’s fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, and works under moisturiser or on its own if your skin isn’t especially dry.
At under $40 it’s the cheapest serum in this guide by a long way, and a sensible starting point if you’ve never used one before.