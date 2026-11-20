Hyaluronic acid won’t change your life. It will make your skin look like you slept eight hours when you got five.

Hyaluronic acid is a moisture magnet your skin already makes, holding onto water to keep things plump and smooth. Production drops as you get older, and sun, aircon and long-haul flights strip what’s left. A good serum tops it back up, softening the look of fine lines and taking the tired edge off your face.

It’s also the easiest active to add to a routine. It doesn’t sting, it works on almost every skin type and it sits happily alongside retinol and vitamin C, making the rest of your anti-ageing routine more comfortable. SkinCeuticals breaks down which type suits which skin if you want the detail.

These are the hyaluronic acid serums we rate, from serious clinic formulas through to a chemist staple that does the basics well.

What to look for in a hyaluronic acid serum

Molecular weight. Larger molecules hydrate the surface and smaller ones sink in deeper. The better serums use a mix.

Larger molecules hydrate the surface and smaller ones sink in deeper. The better serums use a mix. Boosters. Some formulas go further and help your skin hold onto, or make more of, its own hyaluronic acid.

Some formulas go further and help your skin hold onto, or make more of, its own hyaluronic acid. Supporting ingredients. Vitamin B5, ceramides and peptides help repair the skin barrier and lock moisture in.

Vitamin B5, ceramides and peptides help repair the skin barrier and lock moisture in. Texture. Oily or breakout-prone skin should stick to light, oil-free gels.

Oily or breakout-prone skin should stick to light, oil-free gels. Concentration. Around 1 to 2 per cent is the sweet spot. Higher doesn’t automatically mean better.

How to use it

Apply it to slightly damp skin after cleansing, morning and night, then seal it in with a moisturiser straight away. That last bit matters. In a dry room or on a plane, hyaluronic acid with nothing on top can end up pulling moisture out of your skin rather than in.

In the morning it goes after vitamin C and before moisturiser and SPF. At night it layers well with retinol and helps take the edge off the dryness.