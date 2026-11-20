If you only add one serum to your routine, make it vitamin C. It’s the morning step that picks up the slack your moisturiser and sunscreen leave behind.

Vitamin C is an antioxidant, which in plain English means it mops up the free radicals that UV and pollution fire at your face every day. Given the UV index most of Australia lives under from October to March, that’s not a nice-to-have. Wear it under a daily SPF and the two work as a team, with the serum catching what the sunscreen misses.

It also brightens dull skin, evens out tone and, with consistent use, softens fine lines. The catch is that pure vitamin C (L-ascorbic acid) is notoriously unstable, so the formula matters more than the number on the bottle. SkinCeuticals has a solid explainer if you want the full chemistry lesson.

We’ve rounded up the vitamin C serums worth your money, from the clinic-grade stuff through to a chemist option that won’t sting your wallet. If you’re already deep into anti-ageing, any of these will sit nicely alongside our best anti-ageing products.

What to look for in a vitamin C serum

Type. L-ascorbic acid is the most researched and most potent form. Derivatives like THD ascorbate are gentler and more stable, which suits sensitive skin.

L-ascorbic acid is the most researched and most potent form. Derivatives like THD ascorbate are gentler and more stable, which suits sensitive skin. Strength. Most proven serums sit between 10 and 20 per cent. More isn’t always better, and if your skin is reactive, start around 10.

Most proven serums sit between 10 and 20 per cent. More isn’t always better, and if your skin is reactive, start around 10. Packaging. Vitamin C breaks down with light and air. Look for dark glass or airless bottles, and if your serum turns deep orange or brown, it’s past its best.

Vitamin C breaks down with light and air. Look for dark glass or airless bottles, and if your serum turns deep orange or brown, it’s past its best. Backup ingredients. Vitamin E and ferulic acid help stabilise vitamin C and boost its protection. Hyaluronic acid makes the whole thing less drying.

Vitamin E and ferulic acid help stabilise vitamin C and boost its protection. Hyaluronic acid makes the whole thing less drying. Price. The premium end is genuinely different in formulation, but a well-made chemist serum used every day beats an expensive one gathering dust.

How to use it

Vitamin C is a morning job. Cleanse, pat your face dry, then press four or five drops into your face and neck before moisturiser and sunscreen. A slight tingle on the first few uses is normal with L-ascorbic acid. Actual burning isn’t.

Keep it in a cool, dark cupboard rather than on a sunny bathroom windowsill, and use it up within a few months of opening. It plays nicely with retinol too, as long as the retinol goes on at night.

Most guys notice brighter skin within a few weeks. Fine lines and pigmentation take longer, so give it two to three months before you pass judgement.