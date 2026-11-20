If you only add one serum to your routine, make it vitamin C. It’s the morning step that picks up the slack your moisturiser and sunscreen leave behind.
Vitamin C is an antioxidant, which in plain English means it mops up the free radicals that UV and pollution fire at your face every day. Given the UV index most of Australia lives under from October to March, that’s not a nice-to-have. Wear it under a daily SPF and the two work as a team, with the serum catching what the sunscreen misses.
It also brightens dull skin, evens out tone and, with consistent use, softens fine lines. The catch is that pure vitamin C (L-ascorbic acid) is notoriously unstable, so the formula matters more than the number on the bottle. SkinCeuticals has a solid explainer if you want the full chemistry lesson.
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We’ve rounded up the vitamin C serums worth your money, from the clinic-grade stuff through to a chemist option that won’t sting your wallet. If you’re already deep into anti-ageing, any of these will sit nicely alongside our best anti-ageing products.
What to look for in a vitamin C serum
- Type. L-ascorbic acid is the most researched and most potent form. Derivatives like THD ascorbate are gentler and more stable, which suits sensitive skin.
- Strength. Most proven serums sit between 10 and 20 per cent. More isn’t always better, and if your skin is reactive, start around 10.
- Packaging. Vitamin C breaks down with light and air. Look for dark glass or airless bottles, and if your serum turns deep orange or brown, it’s past its best.
- Backup ingredients. Vitamin E and ferulic acid help stabilise vitamin C and boost its protection. Hyaluronic acid makes the whole thing less drying.
- Price. The premium end is genuinely different in formulation, but a well-made chemist serum used every day beats an expensive one gathering dust.
How to use it
Vitamin C is a morning job. Cleanse, pat your face dry, then press four or five drops into your face and neck before moisturiser and sunscreen. A slight tingle on the first few uses is normal with L-ascorbic acid. Actual burning isn’t.
Keep it in a cool, dark cupboard rather than on a sunny bathroom windowsill, and use it up within a few months of opening. It plays nicely with retinol too, as long as the retinol goes on at night.
Most guys notice brighter skin within a few weeks. Fine lines and pigmentation take longer, so give it two to three months before you pass judgement.
C E Ferulic Vitamin C Serum
C E Ferulic Vitamin C Serum
ABOUT THE BRAND
SkinCeuticals is a science-led skincare brand founded in 1997, built on decades of research into skin health and antioxidant protection. It works closely with dermatologists, plastic surgeons and skin clinics, with products designed to complement professional treatments.
WHAT’S INSIDE
15% pure vitamin C (L-ascorbic acid), 1% vitamin E and 0.5% ferulic acid.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
There’s a reason SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic is the vitamin C serum every other brand gets measured against. It pairs a high dose of pure vitamin C with vitamin E and ferulic acid, which work together to stabilise the formula and strengthen its protection against UV, pollution and other environmental damage.
SkinCeuticals says one application keeps working for at least 72 hours, and over time it targets fine lines, loss of firmness and uneven tone. It suits normal, dry and combination skin best.
At $258 it’s a serious outlay, but a 30ml bottle lasts a couple of months at four or five drops a morning. If you’re only going to buy one premium skincare product, this is the one we’d point you to.
Alto Advanced Defense and Repair Serum
Alto Advanced Defense and Repair Serum
ABOUT THE BRAND
Skinbetter Science was founded in 2016 by the team behind Medicis Pharmaceutical, the company behind brands including Dysport. It is now part of L’Oréal’s Dermatological Beauty division, alongside SkinCeuticals and La Roche-Posay. Its products are sold only through authorised aesthetic practitioners, so in Australia you’ll buy it through a skin clinic.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Vitamin C (as THD ascorbate, a stable, oil-soluble form), vitamin E and 17 additional antioxidants across two proprietary technologies, plus niacinamide and ceramides.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Skinbetter Alto Advanced Defense and Repair Serum takes a different approach to most vitamin C serums. Rather than leaning on one or two hero ingredients, it uses 19 antioxidants to tackle damage from the environment as well as the oxidative stress your skin produces on its own.
The vitamin C it uses is gentler than pure L-ascorbic acid, which makes it a smart pick if straight vitamin C serums have stung or irritated you in the past. Skinbetter says 97 per cent of patients reported brighter-looking skin after 12 weeks.
It also targets redness, so it’s a good fit if you flush after a shave or a big weekend. At around $280 through clinics it’s the priciest serum here, and you’ll need a consult to get your hands on it.
Serum 10 AOX Vitamin C Serum
Serum 10 AOX Vitamin C Serum
ABOUT THE BRAND
SkinCeuticals is a science-led skincare brand founded in 1997, best known for its antioxidant serums and stocked by skin clinics around the country.
WHAT’S INSIDE
10% pure vitamin C (L-ascorbic acid) and 0.2% ferulic acid in a lightweight, fragrance-free formula.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
If C E Ferulic sounds like a lot, SkinCeuticals Serum 10 AOX is the gentler on-ramp. It drops the vitamin C to 10 per cent, which SkinCeuticals says makes it easier for skin to adjust, while keeping ferulic acid in the mix for extra protection.
It’s designed for sensitive skin and first-time vitamin C users, with a light texture that sits well under moisturiser and sunscreen. It still works on fine lines and wrinkles, just at a pace your face can handle.
At $147 it’s just over half the price of its big brother, which makes it an easy way to find out if vitamin C suits you before committing to the full-strength version.
Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate
Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate
ABOUT THE BRAND
Kiehl’s started life as an apothecary in New York’s East Village in 1851 and is now part of the L’Oréal family. It made its name on simple, ingredient-led formulas that work across most skin types.
WHAT’S INSIDE
12.5% vitamin C and hyaluronic acid in a water-free formula.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Kiehl’s was one of the first brands to stabilise pure vitamin C in a water-free serum, and Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate is the result. The latest version bumps the vitamin C up to 12.5 per cent and adds hyaluronic acid to keep skin hydrated.
Kiehl’s says it reaches up to 10 layers into the skin’s surface, helping to visibly reduce lines, minimise pores, firm skin and boost radiance. The texture is silkier than most vitamin C serums, so it’s easy to wear under moisturiser.
It’s $150 for 50ml, which works out cheaper per millilitre than the clinic options on this list.
Liftactiv 16% Vitamin C Serum
Liftactiv 16% Vitamin C Serum
ABOUT THE BRAND
Vichy is a French dermatological skincare brand built around the mineral-rich volcanic water from the spa town it’s named after. It develops its formulas with dermatologists and sells them through pharmacies, which keeps prices sensible.
WHAT’S INSIDE
16% pure vitamin C (L-ascorbic acid), hyaluronic acid and carnosine.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
This is the highest concentration of vitamin C on our list, and at under $70 it’s a lot of serum for the money. Vichy Liftactiv 16% Vitamin C Serum combines pure vitamin C with hyaluronic acid so it doesn’t dry your skin out.
Vichy says it boosts the skin’s antioxidant defences by 83 per cent and brightness by 40 per cent, and it’s fragrance-free and hypoallergenic.
Don’t let the marketing aimed at women put you off. The formula doesn’t care who’s wearing it, and the 20ml bottle is small enough to throw in a dopp kit.
Pure Vitamin C12 Serum
Pure Vitamin C12 Serum
ABOUT THE BRAND
La Roche-Posay is a French dermatological brand built around the selenium-rich thermal spring water of the town it’s named after. It tests its formulas on sensitive skin and bills itself as the number one dermatologist-recommended skincare brand in Australia.
WHAT’S INSIDE
12% pure vitamin C, salicylic acid and Neurosensine, a soothing ingredient for sensitive skin.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
La Roche-Posay Pure Vitamin C12 Serum is a good middle ground. You get a solid 12 per cent dose of pure vitamin C, plus salicylic acid to gently smooth texture and keep pores clear.
The texture is ultra-light, non-greasy and non-comedogenic, which makes it a smart pick if your skin is oily and you don’t want to feel slick by 10am. The Neurosensine helps keep irritation in check.
At $75.99 it’s comfortably mid-range, and you’ll find it at most chemists if you’d rather not order online.
Skin Renewing Vitamin C Serum
Skin Renewing Vitamin C Serum
ABOUT THE BRAND
CeraVe was developed with dermatologists around a simple idea, that a lot of skin problems come back to a damaged skin barrier. Every product contains three essential ceramides to help restore it.
WHAT’S INSIDE
10% pure vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5 and three essential ceramides.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
If you want to try vitamin C without spending big, CeraVe Skin Renewing Vitamin C Serum covers the basics properly. It uses 10 per cent pure vitamin C to brighten and even out tone, while the ceramides and hyaluronic acid look after your skin barrier.
That barrier support is the real point of difference. Vitamin C can be drying, and this formula is built to offset that. CeraVe also suggests it for fading the marks breakouts leave behind.
At around $45 at the chemist, it’s the cheapest way into the category without settling for a dud.