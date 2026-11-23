A V10 the size of a small pub has done it again. Eddie Maguire and Zak Brakey drove their Dodge Viper ACR to the Targa Tasmania 2026 title on Sunday, beating a purpose-built Porsche 911 R-GT factory rally car and the defending champions’ Nissan GT-R in one of the tightest finishes the event has seen in years.

It’s the Burnie pair’s third Targa win, after 2021 and 2022, and they’ve done all three in the same car. In Maguire’s hands, the Viper is starting to look like part of the furniture on the Apple Isle.

Big American snakes have form down here. Tasmanian Jason White won in 2017 and 2018 in a Viper ACR Extreme, which means the Dodge has now taken at least five Targa Tasmania titles since 2017. That’s not bad for a car that was never built with a damp West Coast mountain pass in mind.

They didn’t have it easy. The event ran over five days and 41 stages, from Launceston across to Burnie, down the West Coast and into Hobart.

Maguire built his lead early, but the final day turned into a slugfest. Peter Rullo and Brad Jones took the 911 into Strahan and chased hard, and on the damp 33km stage there a faulty anti-lock braking system left the Viper badly off the pace. A lead of more than a minute and a half shrank to 34 seconds.

The crew fixed the brakes on the road.

Maguire answered on the remaining stages and crossed the line in Hobart 41 seconds clear of Rullo and Jones. Spread across 440km of closed-road competition, that’s less than a tenth of a second per kilometre, or under one second for every ten kilometres of flat-out Tasmanian bitumen after five days of racing.

The Porsche was the car everyone wanted to hear. Its outrageous soundtrack echoed off the gorges all week, and on its Targa debut it pushed the winners right to the last stages. Expect it back, expect more of them, and expect them to be faster.

Defending champions Angus Kennard and Ian Wheeler took a valiant third in their 2015 Nissan GT-R. The Viper was out of reach for much of the week, but they fought for second until Rullo’s pace on the final day settled it.

The rally finished at Princes Wharf 1 on the Hobart waterfront. More than 200 cars took part once you count the Tour field, which drives the same closed roads without the stopwatch, and which is still the best case for Targa Tasmania we know of.

So, what does it take to get in? You don’t need a Viper. Every competitor goes through the Targa Academy first, and the Tour lets you drive the same closed stages at a more sensible pace in your own car. If you’ve been waiting for an excuse to finally buy a 911, this is a decent one.

Targa Tasmania returns in November 2027. Before that, Targa Great Barrier Reef heads back to the roads around Cairns in September 2027.

Get your name down now. Those roads won’t drive themselves.