This article is brought to you in partnership with SkinCeuticals.

“Some blokes age like fine wine,” says Dr Nik Davies of Klinika. “Others age like an avocado.” Some men hit their fifties looking sharper than most do at 35. Others don’t make it past 30 with their skin intact

Naturally, everyone wants to know what they’re doing.

Then there’s the rest of us, ageing ungracefully after years of sunburn, late nights and a skincare routine that begins and ends with soap.

Dr Nik Davies from Klinika

Good genes help, but Dr Nik says they’re only half the story. “Sun, sleep, smoking, drinking and whether you look after your skin matter just as much.” That’s good news, because most of those are within your control. Here’s what to focus on at each stage.

In your 20s…

Lines aren’t the issue yet. “Younger men are dealing with oil and pores, not lines,” Dr Nik says. Sun damage builds up quietly for years before it shows, which makes this the decade where habits pay off later. “SPF every day, a moisturiser, and something like P-TIOX Peptide cream, which helps with oil and visibly reduces the look of your pores.”

In your 30s…

This is when most men first clock the changes, “expression lines show up, around your eyes and on your forehead, and your texture changes,” Dr Nik says.

Years of squinting into the sun and frowning at your laptop start to leave a mark, and collagen is declining by now too. “A peptide cream like P-TIOX helps soften how those lines look and smooth your skin,” he says.

In your 40s…

This is the decade when expression lines stop coming and going and start to stay put, so consistency matters more than ever. “P-TIOX cream is formulated to work on those deeper, set-in wrinkles,” says Dr Nik.

SkinCeuticals P-TIOX Peptide Cream

SkinCeuticals P-TIOX Peptide Cream pairs a tripeptide for firmness and smoothness with Myrixin, which helps balance oil. In a 12-week clinical study, the look of crow’s feet were reduced by 21 per cent and the appearance of forehead wrinkles by 17 per cent.*

Nobody outside his bathroom knows for sure. The men who age well usually aren’t doing anything dramatic, though. They started protecting their skin earlier and kept at it.

Whatever decade you’re in, the best time to start is now. Add SkinCeuticals P-TIOX Peptide Cream to your routine morning and night and give yourself a fighting chance of landing on the right side of the ledger.

“You can’t change your genetics,” Dr Nik says, “but you can give yourself a better chance of ageing like fine wine instead of an avocado..”

*Cosmeto-clinical study, 77 subjects, 12 weeks, twice-daily use.