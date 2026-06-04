Nobody Does Polo Like Ralph Lauren

Nobody has ever owned a sport the way Ralph Lauren owns polo, and the funny thing is he did it by loving the picture of it more than anyone who actually plays. The white trousers, the long Sunday, the easy grace of the whole scene.

He fell for all of it decades ago and then spent the next sixty years making that picture available to the rest of us. That’s not borrowing the game. That’s giving it a second, bigger life.

Last Thursday, the brand brought that fantasy to Richmond Lowlands, out past the western edge of Sydney, where the paddocks run on forever, for something it called the Ralph Lauren Polo Cup.

It was tied to the Spring 2026 Sporting Life campaign, shot by David Sims with film direction from Jacob Sutton, split across three chapters (A World of Speed, By the Sea, and On the Green). Motorsport, sailing, and the green stuff. The full Ralph Lauren mood board, basically.

The guest list read like a casting call for a Sunday matinee. Olympic mogul skier Jakara Anthony, who has a genuine gold medal and presumably knows more about gradients than grass. Actors Josh Heuston and Lincoln Younes, both in Purple Label, which is the good stuff.

Jessica Gomes in Polo Ralph Lauren, Kylah Day in Ralph Lauren Collection, James Majoos and Carlos Sanson rounding it out, every one of them turned out like they’d wandered off the set of a campaign that hadn’t been shot yet.

And here’s the part that gets me. None of it needed a single chukka of real polo to land.

Think about it for a second. The little embroidered horseman has been stitched onto more chests than any working polo player has ever met. Most people wearing it couldn’t tell you what a chukka is (about seven minutes of play, you’re welcome) and that has never once mattered.

Ralph Lauren took the most exclusive, faintly absurd rich-bloke sport going and turned its silhouette into a knit shirt a teenager could buy. That isn’t nothing. That’s one of the great pieces of cultural sleight of hand of the last century.

Plenty of labels have tried the same move since. There’s a whole field of them leaning on the equestrian crest and the my-family-has-a-stable energy, and they all feel like they’re cosplaying something.

Ralph Lauren feels like it invented the thing it’s borrowing from, which it more or less did, because the version of polo most of us carry around in our heads (white trousers, a marquee, a cold drink, a horse somewhere in the background) is closer to a Ralph Lauren campaign than to any actual match at the Ralph Lauren Polo Club.

The Richmond Lowlands setting does help, mind you. Australia has a real and slightly underrated polo scene, and that countryside does the heavy lifting better than any studio could. But the brand wasn’t just selling the sport out there. It was selling a Sunday.

A particular kind of unhurried, well-dressed, just-out-of-reach Sunday that you can apparently buy your way into one shirt at a time.

The smart bit, the bit nobody else copies well, is that Ralph Lauren never pretends the clothes are actually sportswear. You’re not meant to play polo in a Purple Label blazer. You’re meant to look like the sort of person who might, on a whim, after lunch. It’s aspiration about leisure rather than performance, which is a far harder thing to bottle, and they’ve been bottling it since 1967.

So no, nobody does polo like Ralph Lauren. Not because they’re best at the sport, they don’t play it, but because they worked out decades before everyone else that the sport was never the point. The point was the picture. White on green, a marquee, somewhere to be on a Sunday, and a little horseman on your chest doing all the talking.

C’mon, that’s something. Annoyingly so. The kind of thing you can only really sit back and admire.