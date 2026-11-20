Retinol is the most proven anti-ageing ingredient you can buy without a prescription. It’s also the one most likely to leave your face flaking if you go in too hard.
Retinol is a form of vitamin A. It speeds up how quickly your skin renews itself and encourages collagen production, which over time means smoother texture, softer lines and a more even tone. For blokes there’s a bonus, because it also helps regulate oil and keep pores clear. That’s why it gets used for breakouts as much as wrinkles.
If you’ve already got a decent moisturiser and SPF sorted (our best moisturiser for men guide covers the first part), retinol is the logical next step. SkinCeuticals’ beginner’s guide to retinol is worth five minutes before you start.
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These are the retinols we’d actually recommend, from clinic-grade to the chemist shelf, with options for first-timers and anyone ready to step up.
What to look for in a retinol
- Strength. 0.3% is the classic starting point. Move to 0.5% once your skin handles nightly use, and only think about 1% after that.
- Delivery. Encapsulated and slow-release formulas feed retinol into the skin gradually, which means less irritation.
- Support act. Niacinamide, ceramides and peptides calm the skin and protect its barrier while the retinol does its thing.
- Format. Creams suit drier skin. Serums are lighter and better if you run oily.
- Retinol vs retinoid. Retinol is one member of the retinoid family. Prescription retinoids like tretinoin are stronger and need a doctor, while newer hybrid retinoids aim for stronger results with less irritation.
How to start without wrecking your face
Start low and slow. Use a pea-sized amount two or three nights a week on dry skin after cleansing, then follow with moisturiser. Build up to every night over a month or so as your skin adjusts.
Some dryness, flaking and redness in the first few weeks is normal. The skincare world calls it the retinol uglies. If it gets uncomfortable, drop back a night or two rather than quitting, and don’t apply it straight after a close shave.
Retinol makes your skin more sensitive to the sun, so a daily SPF is non-negotiable. Texture usually improves within a month or two. Lines take three months or more, so stick with it.
Retinol 0.3 Anti-Ageing Night Cream
Retinol 0.3 Anti-Ageing Night Cream
ABOUT THE BRAND
SkinCeuticals is the clinical skincare brand behind C E Ferulic. Its retinol range comes in three strengths, 0.3, 0.5 and 1.0, so you can build tolerance step by step.
WHAT’S INSIDE
0.3% pure retinol in a stabilised, slow-release formula, with soothing bisabolol to minimise irritation.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
SkinCeuticals Retinol 0.3 is the retinol we’d hand to anyone starting out. It’s the lowest strength in SkinCeuticals’ three-step range, designed specifically for first-time users, and it’s fragrance-free and non-comedogenic.
The slow-release formula feeds retinol into the skin gradually overnight, keeping dryness and flaking to a minimum while it works on fine lines, wrinkles, pores, blemishes and discolouration.
At $137 it isn’t cheap, but once your skin is comfortable with it every night, you graduate to the 0.5 and know exactly what you’re getting.
AlphaRet Overnight Cream
AlphaRet Overnight Cream
ABOUT THE BRAND
Skinbetter Science was founded in 2016 by the team behind Medicis Pharmaceutical, the company behind brands including Dysport. It is now part of L’Oréal’s Dermatological Beauty division, alongside SkinCeuticals and La Roche-Posay. Its products are sold only through authorised aesthetic practitioners, so in Australia you’ll buy it through a skin clinic.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Patented AlphaRet technology, which combines a retinoid with lactic acid (an AHA), plus a peptide complex.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Skinbetter bills AlphaRet Overnight Cream as coming from the number one dermatologist-recommended retinoid brand among medical aesthetic skincare brands, and it’s aimed squarely at people who’ve given up on retinol because it wrecked their skin.
By pairing a retinoid with an exfoliating acid, it works on lines, wrinkles, uneven tone and texture while keeping irritation low. Skinbetter says it was tested on retinoid-sensitive users, is suitable for nightly use and shows visible results in four weeks.
It also hydrates as it works, which takes the edge off the adjustment period most retinols put you through. At around $240 through clinics it’s a premium buy, and there’s nothing quite like it at the chemist.
Retinol 0.5 Anti-Ageing Night Cream
Retinol 0.5 Anti-Ageing Night Cream
ABOUT THE BRAND
SkinCeuticals is a science-led skincare brand founded in 1997, built on decades of research into skin health and antioxidant protection. It works closely with dermatologists, plastic surgeons and skin clinics, with products designed to complement professional treatments.
WHAT’S INSIDE
0.5% pure retinol with stabilising delivery technology that releases it slowly and evenly.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Once your skin is happy on 0.3 every night, SkinCeuticals Retinol 0.5 is the natural next step. It goes harder on fine lines, wrinkles, blotchiness, blemishes and discolouration, with the same slow-release tech keeping irritation in check.
SkinCeuticals recommends it for ageing and mildly acne-prone skin, which covers plenty of blokes in their thirties. When you first switch up, drop back to two or three nights a week and build again.
At $147 it’s only $10 more than the 0.3. Experienced users can go further again with Retinol 1.0 at $168.
Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum
Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum
ABOUT THE BRAND
Kiehl’s started life as an apothecary in New York’s East Village in 1851 and is now part of the L’Oréal family. It made its name on simple, ingredient-led formulas that work across most skin types.
WHAT’S INSIDE
A micro-dose of pure retinol, plus peptides and ceramides to support the skin barrier.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Most retinols are night-only. Kiehl’s Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum uses a low, daily-strength dose that can be used morning and night, which Kiehl’s says makes it suitable for sensitive skin and first-time users.
The peptides and ceramides help counter the dryness retinol can cause, and with continued use it visibly reduces wrinkles, firms skin and refines texture.
It starts at $118 and is the easiest retinol here to slot into a routine without overthinking it. Just don’t skip SPF if you’re using it in the morning.
Retinol B3 Serum
Retinol B3 Serum
ABOUT THE BRAND
La Roche-Posay is a French dermatological brand built around the selenium-rich thermal spring water of the town it’s named after. It tests its formulas on sensitive skin and bills itself as the number one dermatologist-recommended skincare brand in Australia.
WHAT’S INSIDE
0.3% pure retinol alongside gradual-release retinol and niacinamide (vitamin B3).
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Retinol and niacinamide are a good double act. The retinol speeds up renewal while the niacinamide helps calm and strengthen the skin, and La Roche-Posay Retinol B3 Serum puts both in one bottle.
It’s formulated for sensitive skin, and La Roche-Posay recommends it for breakouts as well as fine lines and wrinkles, which makes it a solid all-rounder for oily, combination or acne-prone skin.
At $75.99 it’s roughly half the price of the clinic options, and it’s stocked at most chemists.
Liftactiv 0.2% Pure Retinol Serum
Liftactiv 0.2% Pure Retinol Serum
ABOUT THE BRAND
Vichy is a French dermatological skincare brand built around the mineral-rich volcanic water from the spa town it’s named after. It develops its formulas with dermatologists and sells them through pharmacies, which keeps prices sensible.
WHAT’S INSIDE
0.2% pure retinol, probiotic fractions, peptides and hyaluronic acid, with Vichy’s Retinol Guard technology.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Vichy Liftactiv 0.2% Pure Retinol Serum is the brand’s most potent retinol, aimed at deeper wrinkles and loss of firmness. Its Retinol Guard technology is designed to release the retinol gradually, and it’s been tested on sensitive skin.
The hyaluronic acid and peptides keep skin comfortable while the retinol works, and Vichy reports a 23 per cent reduction in forehead wrinkles in its testing.
At $68.99 it’s strong value for a pure retinol at this level, and you’ll find it at most pharmacies.
Resurfacing Retinol Serum
Resurfacing Retinol Serum
ABOUT THE BRAND
CeraVe was developed with dermatologists around a simple idea, that a lot of skin problems come back to a damaged skin barrier. Every product contains three essential ceramides to help restore it.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Encapsulated retinol, niacinamide, liquorice root extract and three essential ceramides.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
If breakouts and the marks they leave behind are your main issue, CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum is a smart, cheap starting point. Encapsulated retinol is released gradually to reduce irritation, while liquorice root extract helps fade post-blemish marks.
It also helps minimise the look of pores and smooth texture, and it’s fragrance-free and non-comedogenic. CeraVe says visible improvements typically show up after eight to 12 weeks of consistent use.
At around $45, it’s the lowest-risk way to find out whether retinol works for you.