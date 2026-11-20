Retinol is the most proven anti-ageing ingredient you can buy without a prescription. It’s also the one most likely to leave your face flaking if you go in too hard.

Retinol is a form of vitamin A. It speeds up how quickly your skin renews itself and encourages collagen production, which over time means smoother texture, softer lines and a more even tone. For blokes there’s a bonus, because it also helps regulate oil and keep pores clear. That’s why it gets used for breakouts as much as wrinkles.

If you’ve already got a decent moisturiser and SPF sorted (our best moisturiser for men guide covers the first part), retinol is the logical next step. SkinCeuticals’ beginner’s guide to retinol is worth five minutes before you start.

These are the retinols we’d actually recommend, from clinic-grade to the chemist shelf, with options for first-timers and anyone ready to step up.

What to look for in a retinol

Strength. 0.3% is the classic starting point. Move to 0.5% once your skin handles nightly use, and only think about 1% after that.

0.3% is the classic starting point. Move to 0.5% once your skin handles nightly use, and only think about 1% after that. Delivery. Encapsulated and slow-release formulas feed retinol into the skin gradually, which means less irritation.

Encapsulated and slow-release formulas feed retinol into the skin gradually, which means less irritation. Support act. Niacinamide, ceramides and peptides calm the skin and protect its barrier while the retinol does its thing.

Niacinamide, ceramides and peptides calm the skin and protect its barrier while the retinol does its thing. Format. Creams suit drier skin. Serums are lighter and better if you run oily.

Creams suit drier skin. Serums are lighter and better if you run oily. Retinol vs retinoid. Retinol is one member of the retinoid family. Prescription retinoids like tretinoin are stronger and need a doctor, while newer hybrid retinoids aim for stronger results with less irritation.

How to start without wrecking your face

Start low and slow. Use a pea-sized amount two or three nights a week on dry skin after cleansing, then follow with moisturiser. Build up to every night over a month or so as your skin adjusts.

Some dryness, flaking and redness in the first few weeks is normal. The skincare world calls it the retinol uglies. If it gets uncomfortable, drop back a night or two rather than quitting, and don’t apply it straight after a close shave.

Retinol makes your skin more sensitive to the sun, so a daily SPF is non-negotiable. Texture usually improves within a month or two. Lines take three months or more, so stick with it.