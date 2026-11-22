There’s nothing more important than a high-quality daily moisturiser (or face lotion as some call it) to fight off the effects of the Australian sun, aging and everyday yuks.

The team here at DMARGE have long been big fans of brands like Lab Series, Skinstitut and Aesop, but today, we’ve decided to put popular men’s moisturisers to the test and picked our favourites.

What do the experts say about buying moisturiser?

Olivier Duvillard

Cosmetic Industry Expert, Strategic Consultant to Brands, Retailers and PE funds.

We asked Olivier Duvillard, a skincare expert with over 20 years of experience in the cosmetic industry.

Whatever your skin type, moisturising is the single most important step in any skin care regimen. Nevertheless, choosing the right moisturiser can be a daunting task, especially with all the various types out there — daytime moisturisers, night creams, seasonal variations, you name it.

What you need to remember is that there are three main groups of moisturiser ingredients to stay alert for: humectants (e.g. glycerin, hyaluronic acid), emollients (e.g. squalene, shea butter), and occlusives (e.g. waxes, silicones, soybean).

Picking the right type of moisturiser is also a minefield: lotions have higher water content making them better for oily skin types whereas creams are better suited to drier skin. Unsurprisingly, oil-free moisturisers work well for oily skin but adding certain oils can help regulate sebum production, so it’s worth further investigation.

A word to the wise: Men often over-exfoliate by washing too harshly with abrasive products. Not only does this damage your skin’s protective barriers but it also increases your sebum production. Rebalance things with some carefully selected moisturiser and, once again, don’t be afraid of oils in moderation; they can be a game-changer.

Our method for selecting the best…

Our method for choosing the best moisturisers for this article is simple. We purchased every single one and tried them. Mecca, Clinique, Patricks and Lab Series were kind enough to send us some samples but the rest were purchased with DMARGE monies.