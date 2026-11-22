There’s nothing more important than a high-quality daily moisturiser (or face lotion as some call it) to fight off the effects of the Australian sun, aging and everyday yuks.
The team here at DMARGE have long been big fans of brands like Lab Series, Skinstitut and Aesop, but today, we’ve decided to put popular men’s moisturisers to the test and picked our favourites.
What do the experts say about buying moisturiser?
We asked Olivier Duvillard, a skincare expert with over 20 years of experience in the cosmetic industry.
Whatever your skin type, moisturising is the single most important step in any skin care regimen. Nevertheless, choosing the right moisturiser can be a daunting task, especially with all the various types out there — daytime moisturisers, night creams, seasonal variations, you name it.
What you need to remember is that there are three main groups of moisturiser ingredients to stay alert for: humectants (e.g. glycerin, hyaluronic acid), emollients (e.g. squalene, shea butter), and occlusives (e.g. waxes, silicones, soybean).
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Picking the right type of moisturiser is also a minefield: lotions have higher water content making them better for oily skin types whereas creams are better suited to drier skin. Unsurprisingly, oil-free moisturisers work well for oily skin but adding certain oils can help regulate sebum production, so it’s worth further investigation.
A word to the wise: Men often over-exfoliate by washing too harshly with abrasive products. Not only does this damage your skin’s protective barriers but it also increases your sebum production. Rebalance things with some carefully selected moisturiser and, once again, don’t be afraid of oils in moderation; they can be a game-changer.
Our method for selecting the best…
Our method for choosing the best moisturisers for this article is simple. We purchased every single one and tried them. Mecca, Clinique, Patricks and Lab Series were kind enough to send us some samples but the rest were purchased with DMARGE monies.
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P-TIOX Peptide Cream | SkinCeuticals Best Anti-Ageing & Glass SkinBuy Now
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Ultra Facial Cream | Kiehl's Best Moisturiser For Dry SkinBuy Now
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Daily Rescue Hydrating Emulsion | Lab Series Best Everyday MoisturiserBuy Now
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Moisture Defence Normal | Skinstitut Best Moisturiser For Normal SkinBuy Now
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Anti-Age Moisturiser | Clinique For Men Best Anti Age MoisturiserBuy Now
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P-TIOX Peptide Cream
Pros
- Targets wrinkles, fine lines and enlarged pores.
- Lightweight, non-greasy formula.
- Boosts hydration and skin radiance.
Cons
- Requires consistent use for results.
P-TIOX Peptide Cream
ABOUT THE BRAND
SkinCeuticals is a science-led skincare brand founded in 1997, built on decades of research into skin health and antioxidant protection. It pairs high-potency ingredients with clinical testing to create products that target visible signs of ageing, help protect the skin and improve how it looks.
The brand works closely with dermatologists, plastic surgeons and skincare professionals, and many of its products are designed to sit alongside professional aesthetic treatments.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Myrixin™, a patent-pending complex, helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles. 2% Tripeptide targets the look of expression lines.
The formula also contains Niacinamide and LHA to visibly refine skin texture, minimise the appearance of pores and boost radiance. Zinc PCA helps balance excess oil, which also helps pores look smaller.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
If wrinkles, enlarged pores and uneven texture top your list of skincare concerns, SkinCeuticals P-TIOX is worth a look. This peptide cream tackles several things at once, visibly targeting everything from fine lines and deep-set wrinkles to hydration and clarity.
What sets it apart is the pairing of 10% Myrixin™ with 2% Tripeptide technology. It does more than hydrate: the formula is designed to soften the look of expression lines and leave skin looking smoother and more refined.
It’s lightweight and non-greasy, so it works for most skin types, oily and combination included.
The numbers back it up. In a 12-week clinical study of 77 people, P-TIOX visibly reduced crow’s feet by up to 21%, and testers saw improvements in smoothness and tone evenness. Pores also appeared up to 21% smaller. On the hydration front, skin moisture rose 94% within an hour of applying it.
If you want a moisturiser that goes beyond hydration and deals with several visible signs of ageing in one step, P-TIOX deserves a spot in your routine.
Ultra Facial Cream
Pros
- Minimal fragrance
- Great for everyday product for dry skin
Cons
- We find anything in a pot to be deadly with portion control
Ultra Facial Cream
ABOUT THE BRAND
Kiehl’s is a renowned skincare and beauty brand that was founded in 1851. It started as an old-world apothecary in New York City’s East Village and has since grown into a global brand known for its high-quality skincare products. Kiehl’s focuses on formulating products with natural and effective ingredients to address various skin concerns.
ABOUT THE PRODUCT
This product was sent to us by the team at Mecca cosmetics. Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream is one of the brand’s most popular products, and is designed to provide intense hydration and nourishment. The formula is suitable for all skin types, including dry and sensitive skin. After using this product it’s more suitable for those (like me) with slighty dry skin. We felt like it offered a but more nourishment than the other ones we’ve reviewed. We found Ultra Facial Cream was good at calming irritated skin due to excessive rubbing too.
Mecca sent us the 125ml to use which comes in a big tub. Not as easy to use as the pump pack, so smaller is maybe better.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Antarcticine, imperata cylindrical, squalane, glacial glycoprotein.
Daily Rescue Hydrating Emulsion
Pros
- Hands down the every every moisturiser we've had in a while.
- No fragrance so it doesn't mess with your cologne
Cons
- Packaging is a bit awkward
Daily Rescue Hydrating Emulsion
ABOUT THE BRAND
Lab Series is a renowned skincare brand that specialises in men’s grooming products. It was founded in 1987 and has since gained a strong reputation for its high-quality skincare solutions tailored specifically for men’s needs. Lab Series is owned by The Estée Lauder Companies, a global leader in beauty and cosmetics.
ABOUT THE PRODUCT
We purchased Lab Series Daily Rescue in Sydney Duty Free after running out of Skinstitute in early 2023. We were pleasantly surprised by its refreshing and quick-absorbing feel, perfect for everyday use. The product contains moisture locking ingredients and help prolong hydration for up to 72 hours. This has become my daily moisturiser, three pumps and away I go. The only downside is the packaging, if you don’t have your finger in exactly the right place, it wont work. However, the product is great but, and worth the pain.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Sodium Hyaluronate, Hydrolyzed Rice Extract
Moisture Defence Normal
Pros
- Lots of active ingredients
- Lovely natural fragrance
Cons
- Doesn't last long enough
Moisture Defence Normal
ABOUT THE BRAND
Skinstitut is a popular Australian skincare brand that offers a wide range of professional-grade skincare products. The brand focuses on formulating effective and affordable skincare solutions that target various skin concerns and conditions. Skinstitut aims to provide high-quality products that deliver visible results without compromising on safety.
ABOUT THE PRODUCT
We discovered this a few years ago after visiting Laser Clinics in Sydney. Moisture Defence Normal is a great moisturiser for people whose skin is normal or a touch dry. We were using it for years and have only recently switched to Lab Series but it’s worth a shot. There are a few active ingredients but not enough to cause irritation. Nice smell too.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Vitamin E, Kakadu Plum Extract and Mountain Harvest Mix
Anti-Age Moisturiser
Pros
- Solid daily but with anti aging properties
- Love the packaging in my bathroom
Cons
- Is quite expensive for a moisturiser
Anti-Age Moisturiser
ABOUT THE BRAND
Clinique for Men is a skincare and grooming line specifically designed for men, launched by the beauty brand Clinique. It offers a range of products tailored to address the unique needs and concerns of men’s skin.
ABOUT THE PRODUCT
Clinique For Men Anti-Age Moisturiser is another great everyday moisturiser that’s good at fighting the signs of aging. Combats lines and man-wrinkles. This means you need to use it twice a day, morning and night if you want to experience its full benefits. Mostly fragrance-free.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Isononyl Isononanoate, Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Octyldodecyl Neopentanoate.
Sage & Zinc Facial Hyadrating Lotion
Pros
- Perfect for travel
- Smells incredible, like all Aesop products
- Lasts long time
Cons
- Not cheap but we think it's worth it
Sage & Zinc Facial Hyadrating Lotion
ABOUT THE BRAND
Aesop is a contemporary Australian skincare brand known for its unique approach to product formulation, minimalist packaging, and commitment to using high-quality ingredients. Founded in Melbourne in 1987 by Dennis Paphitis, Aesop has grown into a globally recognised brand with a presence in many countries around the world.
ABOUT THE PRODUCT
If you like a moisturiser that smells nice, then Aesop’s Sage & Zinc Facial Hydrating Lotion is your perfect daily with the added benefit of SPF15. It goes on with a bit of thickness but dries clear so it’s good for blokes working outside or those who just want added protection. FYI – This is my personal daily SPF moisturiser in Summer.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Zinc Oxide, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sage Leaf
Daily Moisturising Lotion
Pros
- Basic no fuss product
- Not tested on animals
Cons
- Guys may not love packaging
Daily Moisturising Lotion
ABOUT THE BRAND
Nude by Nature is an Australian cosmetics brand that specialises in creating natural and cruelty-free makeup products. The brand was founded in 2008 with the mission of providing high-quality cosmetics that enhance natural beauty while using ingredients that are good for the skin.
ABOUT THE PRODUCT
Nude By Nature Daily Moisturising Lotion is simple and effective. Perfect for sensitive guys who like puppies and want to save the earth. No fragrance too which is our preferred type of moisturiser. Don’t let the chicks on the website fool you, it’s a solid product for blokes.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Cloudberry, Shea Butter Esters and Vitamin E
Oil Clearing Matte Moisturiser
Pros
- Great for oliy blokes
- For Dermalogica, it's well priced
Cons
- Can be funky on dry skin
Oil Clearing Matte Moisturiser
ABOUT THE BRAND
Dermalogica is a well-known skincare brand that specialises in professional-grade skincare products. Founded in 1986 by Jane Wurwand, a trained skin therapist, Dermalogica has become a globally recognised brand used by skincare professionals and enthusiasts alike.
ABOUT THE PRODUCT
Dermatologica Oil Clearing Matte Moisturiser is a great product with no fragrance if you’re a greasy kind of bloke. Has the added benefit of SPF which is good for those sweaty outdoor kind of days. You won’t look ‘oil slicky’ with this moisturiser.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Zinc Gluconate, Caffeine, Niacinamide, Biotin, and Yeast Extract
Rejuvenatae Intensive Body Balm
Pros
- Amazing after sun or post shower
- Smells incredible
Cons
- Tend to buy it and forget to use it
Rejuvenatae Intensive Body Balm
ABOUT THE BRAND
Aesop is a contemporary Australian skincare brand known for its unique approach to product formulation, minimalist packaging, and commitment to using high-quality ingredients. Founded in Melbourne in 1987 by Dennis Paphitis, Aesop has grown into a globally recognized brand with a presence in many countries around the world.
ABOUT THE PRODUCT
Rejuvenate Intensive Body Balm by Aesop is enhanced with soothing aromas of vanilla and sandalwood, this rich balm boasts nourishing botanicals to hydrate all skin types. Apply it after a shower and use it in conjunction with their body wash.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond ) Oil, Stearic Acid, Cetearyl Alcohol, Citrus Tangerina (Tangerine) Peel Oil
Daily Advance Ultra Hydrating Lotion
Pros
- Nothing bad inside, just does what it says
- Very well priced
- Perfect for sensitive skin
Cons
- Not a fancy brand like the others
Daily Advance Ultra Hydrating Lotion
ABOUT THE BRAND
Cetaphil is a well-known skincare brand specialising in gentle and effective skincare products. The brand was developed in 1947 by a pharmacist named Mr. Geir Helliesen, who wanted to create a soft, non-irritating cleanser for sensitive skin.
ABOUT THE PRODUCT
The most boring moisturiser you will ever own BUT Cetaphil Daily Advance Ultra Hydrating Lotion works. Designed for sensitive skin, this no-frills moisturiser will keep you moist (teehee) and flake-free for the entire day. The only downside is it won’t wow people looking inside your bathroom cabinet.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Nothing. Niacinamide (vitamin B3), panthenol (Pro-vitamin B5) and hydrating glycerin
SL1 Superleggera Moisturiser
Pros
- Great for those with shine-prone complexions
- It offers protection against free radical and environmental aggressor damage
- It moisturises the skin without clogging your pores
Cons
- It’s not the cheapest
SL1 Superleggera Moisturiser
ABOUT THE BRAND
Patricks was founded by Patrick Kidd and his wife Aimee. Both are a couple of local legends living in Bondi Beach. Patrick knew he was in the wrong business when he saw how much brands were charging for hair products so he decided to make his own. We’ve been using them for years now.
ABOUT THE PRODUCT
SL1 Superleggera Moisturiser is a no fuss premium everyday moisturiser that’s perfect for men everywhere. Comes in a cool silver canister so it will look very masculine in your bathroom, even if you’re a wet blanket.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Butylene Glycol, Niacinamide, Propylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Di- caprate
Crème de la Mer
Pros
- The best moisturiser on the planet
- Full of expensive active ingredients
Cons
- So so expensive... use sparingly
Crème de la Mer
ABOUT THE BRAND
La Mer is a luxury skincare brand known for its high-quality and prestigious products. The brand is famous for its iconic moisturiser, Crème de la Mer, which has gained a cult following worldwide.
ABOUT THE BRAND
Crème de la Mer is the duck’s nuts of moisturisers… Horrifically expensive but said to be one of the very best in the world if you want to maintain your youthful glow. My mum uses this so it must be good.
WHAT’S INSIDE IT
Miracle Broth, Lime Tea
Formulated Without Parabens, Phthalates
Sensitive Pro Anti Skin Stress
Pros
- Perfect for the bloke who doesn't give a shit
- It’s very affordable
- It provides you with a calming effect
Cons
- Cheap so it wont have the top notch ingredients in there
Sensitive Pro Anti Skin Stress
ABOUT THE BRAND
Nivea For Men is a brand of personal care products specifically designed for men, manufactured by the German skincare company Nivea. The brand offers a wide range of grooming and skincare products tailored to meet the specific needs of men’s skin.
ABOUT THE PRODUCT
If you’re a stress head like me, this Nivea Sensitive Pro Anti Skin Stress could be the right moisturiser for you. It minimises skin stress for visibly healthy-looking skin and lasts for 24 hours. Perfect for every day for people who are in the elements or constantly touching their face from anxiety and stress.
WHAT’S INSIDE
The light formula with 100% Plant Based Hemp Seed Oil and Vitamin E