Vin Diesel Is Taking Fast & Furious To TV And The Franchise Has Already Found Another Gear

Fast and Furious has survived street racing, submarines, magnets, falling cars, flying cars, space cars and whatever Jason Momoa was doing in Fast X. So really, television was always the next ridiculous but strangely inevitable turn.

Vin Diesel has confirmed that the franchise is moving into TV, with a live-action Fast and Furious series now in development at Peacock. He made the announcement during NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation in New York, saying fans had spent years wanting more stories around the franchise’s legacy characters and wider universe.

Diesel went big on stage, saying Peacock was launching four shows from the Fast universe. The slightly less dramatic version is that one live-action project is currently set up at Peacock, while others appear to be in different stages of development at Universal Television.

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The Timing Could Not Be Better

For now, there are no plot details, which is probably wise. This is a franchise where the word family can explain almost anything, from a backyard barbecue to international espionage.

The pilot is being written by Mike Daniels and Wolfe Coleman, who previously worked together on Shades of Blue. Diesel will executive produce through One Race, alongside Sam Vincent, Neal Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Chris Morgan and Jeff Kirschenbaum.

The TV transition also arrives at a perfect moment. The main film saga is heading towards its final lap, with Fast Forever set for 17 March 2028. Across 11 films so far, the franchise has made more than $7 billion worldwide, while Fast X alone pulled in more than $700 million.

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The Movies May End But The Machine Won’t

This is not the first time Fast has moved beyond cinemas. The animated series Fast and Furious Spy Racers ran on Netflix from 2019 to 2021, and Hobbs and Shaw already proved Universal was happy to test spin-offs away from Dom’s main storyline.

TV also makes more sense than it first sounds. Fast and Furious is no longer just about quarter-mile races and stolen DVD players. It has become a world of crews, hackers, spies, government handlers, villains, impossible missions and cars being used in ways no engineer should ever have to explain.

That gives Peacock plenty of room to play. A street-racing series could work. A spy-style spin-off could work. A show built around younger crews in another country could work too.

The main saga may be slowing down, but Universal clearly is not ready to hand back the keys. Dom Toretto may be heading for one final ride. The franchise, naturally, has already found another gear.