New & Popular Golf Shoe Brands To Buy In 2024

The role of golf shoes is crucial in determining your game’s outcome. Traction is key; with firm footing, you have a better chance of hitting a winning shot and maintaining bragging rights among mates.
When it comes to traction, you’re given a couple of options with golf shoes: spiked or spikeless:
Spiked Golf Shoes – Wearing shoes with metal or plastic spikes provides excellent traction on grass. While some courses prohibit metal spikes, plastic “soft spikes” are still allowed, offering superior grip, especially in wet conditions.
Spikeless Golf Shoes – On the flip side, spikeless golf shoes ditch spikes for small rubber nubs to grip the green. They’re versatile enough to wear off the course, allowing for easy transitions from the office to golfing.
Ultimately, the best golf shoe for you will depend on the weather conditions you play in most. Wet weather? Go spiked. Dry most of the time? You’ll be fine with spikeless. Most companies do, in fact, produce spiked and spikeless versions of the same shoe model, so if you wanted, you could have a pair of each to cover all bases.
Here’s some other pointers to keep in mind:
- Comfort – look for cushioning and support to keep your feet comfortable throughout the game, especially for long rounds
- Waterproofing – shoes with water resistant materials to keep your feet dry in the wet conditions
- Stability – you want shoes that will assist with stability to prevent twisting or rolling of the feet during swings
- Breathability – shoes made of breathable materials to regulate temperature and prevent moisture buildup
Cole Haan Golf
Pros
- Water resistant shoes
Cons
- Free shipping on orders over $99 only
- Limited colours
From Chicago, Illinois, Cole Haan offers a sleek line of golf shoes that are both stylish and practical. Constructed with waterproof, supportive leathers, these men’s golf shoes ensure comfort and durability for extended play.
The Zerogrand Overtake Water Resistant Shoe is the brand’s best seller for many reasons. The shoe features a washable exterior and a midsole that delivers responsive cushioning and lightweight support. It also comes with a performance golf traction pattern that keeps you locked down while you play. They are available in only one colour for $150.
Puma
Pros
- Large variety of colours and designs
- Wide range of sizes
- Iconic brand
Cons
- Free shipping on orders over $60 only
Puma, one of the leading global sporting brands, offers a diverse range of golf apparel and footwear. From Germany, Puma’s golf gear merges performance and style for a top notch on course experience.
The Proadapt Alphacat Spikeless Golf shoes are amongst their most popular pair. These shoes are waterproof and feature foam cushioning for comfort and a spikeless proadapt outsole for stability and grip. These Puma shoes not only look great but perform just as well. They are available in 7 different colours in sizes 7-15 for just $160.
New Balance
Pros
- Foam cushioning
- Width selection available
Cons
- Free shipping on orders over $75 only
New Balance, another renowned athletic brand, offers golf shoes and apparel. Drawing on their foot support expertise, New Balance ventures into golf, prioritising comfort for long rounds on your feet.
The Fresh Foam Contend v2 uses foam cushioning to provide a lightweight, running shoe style feel and fit, with the added traction needed for golf. They’re waterproof and come in sizes 8-15 – you can even select preferred width too. You can grab them in black, grey or white for $100.
FootJoy
Pros
- Waterproof leather shoes
- Ortholite EcoPlush Fit-Bed
Cons
- Free shipping on orders over $150 only
FootJoy (formally known as Field and Flint Company) has been a golf footwear and apparel brand since 1857. Trusted by golfers worldwide, they craft performance driven gear that elevates the game with style and excellence.
Featuring premium waterproof leather the Premiere Series Field shoes feature Ortholite EcoPlush Fit-Bed for all day comfort. They also come with a VersaTrax+ outsole for great traction performance and low profile spikes. For $200, they could well be one of the best golf shoes currently available.
Nike
Pros
- Iconic brand
- Wide variety
Cons
- Free shipping on order over $50 for members
Founded in 1964, Nike is a global athletic brand well known for innovation and performance. Recognised by its iconic Swoosh logo, Nike offers sports footwear, apparel, and equipment. The brand sponsors many acclaimed golfers including Rory Mcilroy, Jason Day and Tommy Fleetwood.
The Tiger Woods 13 golf shoes are super popular and even come in an eye-catching finish. They come with removable spikes and feature flywire infused nylon straps and a dynamic fit offering 1 to 1 support. Inspired by Tiger Woods himself you can grab a pair for $200.
Under Armour
Pros
- UA Swing Support technology
- Loads of technology
Cons
- Free shipping on orders over $99
Under Armour was founded in Washington D.C. in 1996 but only made its debut into the world of golf within the last decade. The brand sponsors some big sporting names including American golfing icon Jordan Spieth.
The UA Drive Pro Golf Shoes are currently the brands top trending golf shoes. This pair offers UA Swing Support System which provides better grip, extra cushioning, and secure laces along with a moulded sockliner for improved support and comfort. Designed with softspikes, these shoes are also made of a waterproof membrane. For $170 they are hard to fault.
ECCO
Pros
- ECCO leather
- Removable and washable soles
Cons
- Free shipping on orders over $150 only
- On the expensive side
Established in 1990, ECCO, a Danish shoe company, has established itself as a prominent player in the golf footwear industry. It’s favoured by renowned golfers like Henrik Stenson, Fred Couples, and Erik Van Rooyen.
The newly arrived Golf Biom C4 shoes are a standout model, They are made from durable ECCO leather and Gore-Tex for waterproof protection. They even feature a stretchy mesh sock and a removable and washable sole for cushioning and breathability. You can purchase these in multiple white and black designs for $270.
Callaway
Pros
- Huge variety
- Opti Dry technology
- 10% off when you sign up
- Loads of technology
Cons
- Hard to fault…
Originating in Carlsbad California, Callaway, has been a renowned golf brand since 1982. They produce some of the best equipment, apparel, and accessories for your day on the green.
The Coronado V3 Golf shoes are currently the brand’s top sellers and are one of the finest pairs in golf. The leather upper benefits from Opti-Dri waterproofing helping to prevent your feet from getting soaked. They feature ForgedFoam technology for superior comfort, an opti-vent mesh liner for breathability, Counterlok heel for additional support and a 9 spike TPU Fusion lite outsole. Offered in sizes 8-14 you can purchase a pair for $139.95.
Johnston & Murphy
Pros
- Smart degree technology
- Eco-friendly
Cons
- Free shipping on orders over $150 only
Since 1850, Johnston & Murphy has been worn by almost every US President for its dress shoes. Therefore, the brand’s rich legacy ensures quality and performance.
The XC4 H1-Luxe Hybrid golf shoes feature a hybrid design, meaning you get spiked levels of grip from a spikeless design. They’re fully waterproof, temperature regulation control to keep your feet at optimum temperature, memory-foam cushioning with arch support. They are even made of 70% recycled plastic. You can purchase a pair for $169.
Adidas
Pros
- Iconic brand
- Free standard shipping and 60 day returns for USA
Cons
- Hard to fault…
Adidas – the famous German multinational corporation founded by Adolf Dassler, currently headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany; we had to include Adidas on the list as it’s the largest sportswear manufacturer in Europe, and the second-largest in the world, behind Nike.
The Ultraboost Golf shoes are a popular choice amongst buyers. These are made of a water resistant Primieknit textile and feature a slow resistant sockliner, spikeless rubber outsole and is made of 50% recycled polyester. These are available in sizes 4-15 for $200.
Skechers
Pros
- Ultra flight cushioning
- Arch fit insole system
- 2 year warranty
Cons
- Free shipping on orders over $150 only
Originating in Manhattan Beach, California in 1992, Skechers has become a prominent global footwear brand, offering a range of golf shoes renowned for their comfort and style.
The Go Golf Elite 5 golf shoes boast Skechers’ Ultra Flight cushioning insole for lasting comfort, along with H20 Shield waterproof protection for dry feet in the rain. They also come with an Arch Fit insole system that is podiatrist certified. For $110 you even get a two year warranty.
Jordan Brand Golf
Pros
- Iconic name
- Nike react technology
Cons
- On the expensive side
Jordan Brand, a subsidiary of Nike, has ventured into golf, possibly due to Michael Jordan’s own passion for the sport. He’s regularly spotted on the green with friends. Professional golfer Keegan Bradley is an ambassador for Jordan’s golf shoes.
Crafted from quality full-grain leather, the Jordan ADG 4 shoes provide generous foam cushioning for a comfortable stride with their Nike React technology. The unique traction pattern on the sole ensures stability in all weather conditions. Grab a pair for $260
G/Fore
Pros
- Waterproof
- Cushioned footbed
- Removable and washable insoles
- Inclusivity of different sizes and styles
Cons
- Spikes are not so advanced
Founded in Los Angeles, G/Fore is the brainchild of fashion industry veteran Mossimo Giannulli. It is a brand that fuses modern designs with the vibrancy of youthfulness, and the true traditions of the Golf sport.
The Gallivan2r Golf Shoe is the equivalent of hitting a hole-in-one with your footwear game. This pair blends originality and functionality to provide maximum comfort and style. They’re waterproof, and cushioned with removable insoles that can be washed. You can snag them in various styles and sizes. For $175 they make for a great buy any day. There’s complimentary shipping on the site for all orders over $50.
Duca del Cosma
Pros
- Spikeless outsoles
- Waterproof
- Nubs on the outsole for stability
Cons
- Lack of traction due to branding on the ball of the feet
Duca del Cosma is an Italian brand which translates to ‘Duke of Cosmos’. It’s a fusion of the traditional Italian style and the casual sporty vibe of golf. It has its headquarters in Breukelen, Netherlands.
The attention to detail of the brand is what sets it apart from the other brands. The JL1 has a spikeless outsole, is waterproof, and has nubs on the outsoles that provide stability. It is also made with a raised foot section that is said to reduce foot fatigue and highly improve stance. Perfect buy for golfers who want to steal the show on the green. It retails for $180 in sizes from UK 8 up to a 12.
J.Lindeberg
Pros
- Breathable interior
- Waterproof
- Comfortable soles
- Durability
- Spikeless outsoles
Cons
- Not very suitable for off course usage
J.Lindeberg was established in 1996, with a vision to be a globally recognized brand. The Scandinavian powerhouse was founded in Stockholm. Known for sweet and sleek designs with high-performance materials, they got everything from slim-fit polos to weather-resistant outerwear to sick kicks.
The Vent 500 are a bit, featuring spikeless outsoles, breathable interior and a powerful grip for the player. It’s durable but maybe don’t wear them on that hike next weekend.
A pair will set you back $200, and sizes run from 7-13. Fit is true to size and it does come in four colours.
Pros
- Highly functional
- Waterproof
- Cooling vents in the soles
Cons
- On the pricey side
ECCO is the go-to if you’re all about durable and functional shoes. Especially known for their spikeless golf shoes, they’re recognised as the original pioneers in this area and highly praised. They’ve got you from everyday sneakers to top-tier golf shoes, made with sustainably sourced materials.
The Golf Biom C4 Shoes features ECCO Performance Leather and a super-stretchy mesh sock, so it’s not just about comfort but style as well. The GORE-TEX SURROUND® construction keeps you dry, while the EXHAUST GRID lets your feet breathe. ECCO is known for creating some of the best breathable and waterproof shoes on the market and this pair isn’t any different at all.
A pair goes for $230 and it’s worth every dime spent. Comes in colors white, grey, black and in sizes 8 – 13.