19 Best Men’s Winter Boots For Conquering The Elements

Winter isn’t everyone’s favourite season, but it can get a whole lot better with a quality pair of winter boots. Winter is considered the harshest of the seasons in most places, it brings in high winds, freezing temperatures, more rain, and, even snow.
When you’re trundling around in a cold environment, it’s more important than ever that you keep your feel well protected from the elements, which is where winter boots come in.
Consider your climate, conditions, and travel plans when picking a winter boot as you wouldn’t want something too cumbersome for a drizzle. It’s a good idea to invest in quality materials and construction techniques like Gore-Tex and Goodyear welts to ensure the boot lasts you for several seasons.
We have compiled a selection of high-quality, sturdy, and stylish winter boots so that you can tackle winter’s worst head-on.
Diemme
Price: From $430
Sizes: 40-46
Material: Leather
Founded by two brothers in Montebelluna, Italy in 1992, Diemme has built a reputation for quality craftsmanship. Their winter boots are available in a range of minimalist colours and are crafted from leathers that are treated in innovative ways to keep the water and cold out. Their sleek, clean lines promise a sporty, modern look all whilst embracing a classic silhouette.
Merrell
Price: From $110
Sizes: 7-15
Material: Waterproof leather
Merrell is an American manufacturer of footwear for a range of outdoor exploits. Priding itself on its “Merrell Magic” formula that encompasses comfort, fit, and performance, every pair of Merrell winter boots are ready to be worn for long hikes straight out of the box. Boasting a plethora of materials and technologies, Merrell’s stylish winter boots can be comfortably relied upon.
Keen Footwear
Price: From $145
Sizes: 7-15
Material: Leather
Oregon-based Keen Footwear is a brand that is keen to be as sustainable and ethical as possible, and regularly donates large sums of money to charitable organisations to help make the world a better place. Fitting then, that it produces a great range of winter boots to wear to go exploring that world. Waterproof, durable, breathable, and warm, Keen’s winter boots will see you through the trickiest of terrains.
Clarks
Price: From $180
Sizes: 7-13
Material: Leather
For a collection of incredibly well-made winter boots that offer everything you need from a winter boot, look to Clarks. The British bootmaker has a long history of quality which shows no signs of wavering. Simple, reliable, and affordable.
Columbia
Price: From $99
Sizes: 8-13
Material: Omni-Tech waterproof
Founded in the Pacific Northwest in 1938, Columbia Sportswear has become synonymous with performance outdoor wear that is capable of handling even the worst of weather. Their winter boots are ultra-comfortable, yet will still keep you warm and dry no matter what weather you encounter.
Kamik
Price: From $90
Sizes: 8-13
Material: Waterproof leather
Kamik has been family owned and run since 1898. Based in Canada, they know a thing or two about harsh winter conditions and for over 120 years they have been developing boots to handle it. Not only do they want to keep you warm and comfortable, but Kamik also hopes that by wearing their boots you are able to do anything you want, no matter the weather.
Sorel
Price: From $155
Sizes: 7-15
Material: Waterproof suede
Founded in 1962, Sorel was originally started to produce quality boots that were capable of handling deep snow, yet still looked great. Today, the brand has evolved to produce shoes for all seasons with their ‘of the moment’ design ethos. Sorel’s huge range of winter boots caters to city-slickers and outdoor adventurers.
Johnston & Murphy
Price: From $199
Sizes: 8-14
Material: Waterproof leather
US footwear brand Johnston & Murphy may be able to list off the vast majority of US Presidents as previous clients, thanks to their sophisticated dress shoe range, but the brand produces other styles of shoes too. J&M has a huge range of winter boots that offer a wealth of features to keep your feet comfortable, warm, and dry, while also keeping them firmly planted on wet and slippery grounds.
Forsake
Price: From $150
Sizes: 8-14
Material: Nubuck leather
Forsake was founded by two ski friends who got sick and tired of returning home with numb, cold feet after a day on the mountain and in the town. As a result, they started Forsake and have ended up mastering a whole new shoe segment, one that pairs modern sneaker design with durability, warmth, and weatherproof qualities. If you’re looking for something that will handle all conditions in style, look no further.
Helly Hansen
Price: From $160
Sizes: 7-13
Material: 100% Leather
Founded in Norway in 1877, Helly Hansen produces professional-grade gear that helps people tackle any weather conditions. They were the first brand to develop waterproof fabrics over 140 years ago and to this day continue to innovate so they can provide the highest performing outdoor clothing and gear. If you’re looking for some dependable, innovative boots to tackle this winter head-on, Helly Hansen’s the brand for you.
Timberland
Price: From $90
Sizes: 4-12
Material: Leather
Timberland’s 6-inch premium waterproof boot is arguably one of the most famous and iconic winter boots of all time. Founded in Boston in 1952, Timberland produces an array of boots for outdoor use. Not only are their boots extremely functional and hard-wearing, but they’ve become an icon in street culture too.
Hunter Boots
Price: From $110
Sizes: 5-11
Material: Rubber
Hunter Boots was established in 1856 and has become famous as a progressive British brand that makes some of the finest wellingtons/gumboots known to man. Whilst the brand has existed for many years, they have committed to revolutionising their products and the industry with the implementation of new, innovative materials and production techniques. It is pretty much impossible to get your feet wet in a pair of Hunter Boots.
R.M. Williams
Price: From $589
Sizes: 7-13
Material: Bovine leather
Australian stalwart R.M. Williams may be best known for its stylish Chelsea boots, but its knowledge of premium leather has been applied to their range of winter boots too. R.M. winter boots are Australian-made and combine high-quality leather with lightweight soles and waterproof properties, resulting in boots with both style and substance.
Rockport
Price: From $140
Sizes: 7-16.5
Material: Leather
With its history being traced back to 1930, Rockport is well versed in keeping guys’ feet comfortable and dry. The brand’s selection of winter boots is unmistakably Rockport in their appearance, favouring a more casual look compared to the walking/hiking aesthetics of some others.
Arc'teryx
Arc’teryx was founded in Canada and continues all of its operations there to this day. They believe in order to produce the best performing products, they need to place themselves in the epicentre of where they’re going to be used. The environment and weather of Canada is the source of inspiration for the brand and forces them to innovate and improve their products in order to meet the ever-changing conditions they experience. Arc’teryx boots will perform above and beyond your expectations and will last a lifetime.
Red Wing
Price: From $339
Sizes: 7-11
Material: Leather
For more than 110 years, Red Wing has been producing hard-wearing, durable boots that also reign supreme when it comes to comfort. The Minnesota-based brand was founded to create boots for the hard-working individuals in the local area who needed a shoe for their jobs in logging, mining, and farming. The brand continues to make its most iconic boot 8138 Heritage which is more popular than ever.
Wolverine
Price: From $140
Sizes: 7-14
Material: Waterproof full-grain leather
Back in 1883, Mr G.A. Krause founded Wolverine as a small leather tannery with only a handful of employees. Their dedication to creating shoes with quality craftsmanship has made them famous for comfort and toughness. Their most iconic boot, the 1000 mile, was built for work and was named after its ability to be used for 1000+ miles plus on the job.
Danner
Price: From $240
Sizes: 8-13
Material: Leather
Danner was founded in 1932 in Portland, Oregon by Mr Charles Danner. Originally, he set out to build the best boots for loggers, but since then the brand has expanded to make boots for workers, adventurers, and city-slickers alike. The one thing that all Danner boots have in common is a relentless commitment to quality and craftsmanship. Plus, the Danner’s most iconic boot, the ‘Mountain Light’ was the boot of choice for James Bond in Spectre, so you know their boots must be good.