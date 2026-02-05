20 Best Work Clothes Brands For Men On The Grind

With the world slowly going back to normal after a global pandemic, most of us are starting to, or already have returned to the office. And there’s nothing better than a fresh new work wardrobe to get you motivated for those 9 to 5’s.
But there are many things to consider when purchasing men’s work clothes. A dress shirt paired with work pants and a blazer may suffice, or you may need a suit and tie… This is all dependent on your occupation and/or your office’s dress code.
The different dress codes of men’s work clothes
Business casual
Business casual is a dress code reserved for offices and jobs where you can get away without wearing a tie; such as agencies, education, finance, etc. Dress shirts, trousers, blazers, tailored sweaters, and dress shoes are all you’ll need to build the perfect business casual wardrobe.
Business formal
Business formal is exactly that; formal. Not as formal as a black-tie event, of course, but formal enough that a suit and tie are a must. These days there are very few jobs where this dress code is still enforced, but if you are in an industry where business formal is still required, such as law or investment banking, read on. To build a work wardrobe that’s suitable for business formal dress codes you’ll need dress shirts, suits, ties, pocket squares, cufflinks, and dress shoes.
If you’re looking to upgrade your work clothing, these are the best brands to purchase from no matter what business dress code you need to abide by. These brands produce high-quality and well-made men’s work clothes – shirts, trousers, suits, sweaters, blazers, ties, and more – that’ll keep you looking extremely polished during your working hours.
Hugo Boss
German luxury fashion house, Hugo Boss is renowned for their opulent range of clothing, accessories, footwear, and fragrances. Founded in 1924, Hugo Boss has a HUGE collection of men’s work clothes perfect for whether your office’s dress code is business casual or business formal.
Anything you may need for your work wardrobe, Hugo Boss will have it; shirts, trousers, blazers, sweaters, suits, coats, dress shoes, belts, and even ties & pocket squares. All made with premium fabrics and materials, you’ll be the sharpest one in the office when you opt for Hugo Boss’ range of men’s work clothes.
Suitsupply
Suitsupply has seen stratospheric growth since its founding in 2000. A Dutch company, Suitsupply takes an alternative perspective on the production of men’s clothing and accessories. Their vertical integration means you can have high quality Italian fabrics at a reasonable off-the-rack price point.
Suitsupply has you covered when it comes to men’s work clothes as they stock stylish shirts, trousers, suits, belts, ties, and shoes that’ll make you look effortlessly polished while you’re doing your 9 to 5.
Turnbull & Asser
Founded in 1885, Turnbull & Asser has been creating luxurious men’s clothing and accessories that are worthy of a Royal Warrant. Integrity, creativity, and quality encapsulate Turnbull & Asser products – from ensuring an unrivalled level of craftsmanship to innovative design which adheres to the needs of their ever-growing audience.
With shirts, trousers, suits, jackets, and ties on offer, Turnbull & Asser can build your entire work clothing wardrobe. Trust us, you’ll look extremely sophisticated whenever you wear Turnbull & Asser men’s work clothes to the office.
Brooks Brothers
The oldest clothing retailer in the US is also still one of its best. Founded over 200 years ago, Brooks Brothers has been an outfitter of choice for virtually all the US Presidents, as well as a number of America’s elite regiments.
Brooks Brothers’ men’s work clothes collection caters to both business casual and business formal dress codes, with sweaters, chinos, and polo shirts as well as dress shirts, trousers, blazers, suits, and ties.
Charles Tyrwhitt
Charles Tyrwhitt endeavours to produce the finest menswear, with timeless style and no compromise on quality. Topped off with excellent prices and “a pinch of British charm thrown in for good measure” this is one seriously suave brand.
Charles Tyrwhitt’s men’s work clothes collection includes vital yet utterly stylish pieces perfect for formal offices, big meetings, and important business. With everything from shirts to trousers to suits, Charles Tyrwhitt also stocks tasteful accessories from ties to cuff links.
J. Crew
J. Crew believes in ‘looking a million bucks, not spending it’ which is why they source the best high-quality fabrics at the most accessible prices. All of their products are classic with a modern twist, meaning you’ll always look effortlessly polished when sporting J. Crew.
If you’re after a few pieces for work but you don’t want to break the bank, J. Crew is the brand for you. With everything you could ever need – shirts, trousers, sweaters, jackets, suits, etc. – J. Crew’s range of men’s work clothes is extremely affordable despite the high quality.
Todd Snyder
Iowa native Todd Snyder makes effortless everyday luxuries for the modern gentleman. Blending Savile Row’s craftsmanship with a downtown New York aesthetic, his clothing is relaxed, refined, and always impeccably tailored.
Todd Snyder has all the classics you could need (or want) for the office; think shirts, trousers, suits, etc., but Todd Snyder also has some playful options on offer. Fun colours & prints, as well as interesting designs (such as unstructured tailoring) that are perfect for when you want to experiment or shake up your work wardrobe.
Uniqlo
Uniqlo is a Japanese brand that began back in 1949 but has expanded to a global brand. Now available in over 18 countries, Uniqlo offers ‘current basics’, so clothes that are essential foundations to wardrobes but also have a little twist to make them on-trend. Plus, above all, they produce well-made clothes that are extremely affordable!
Uniqlo has a range of versatile men’s work clothes that’ll give you refined comfort at work. If you’re not wanting to part with much cash for new work clothes, Uniqlo is perfect for you, as they have all the work basics – shirts, trousers, jackets, etc. – for a reasonable price.
FYI – Uniqlo’s work shirts for an affordable way to look goo.
Ted Baker
The British born tailoring brand with a twist is luxury brand Ted Baker. Founded in 1988, Ted Baker has had a very clear, unswerving, focus on quality and attention to detail since its inception.
Whether you’re after a formal three-piece suit or just some elevated casuals for the office, Ted Baker will have what you’re after. With superb tailoring and premium materials on offer, you really can’t go wrong with Ted Baker’s range of men’s work clothes.
Reiss
Since its creation by David Reiss in 1971, Reiss has established a design philosophy centred on creating design-led menswear, womenswear and accessories. With an uncompromising commitment to delivering innovative and original products, Reiss fuses exceptional design, quality, and value.
Reiss has an extensive range of menswear that’s full of elegant, perfectly-crafted pieces perfect for the office. With shirts, trousers, blazers, jackets, sweaters, and much more on offer, Reiss has men’s work clothes and accessories perfect for your business wardrobe.
Drake's
Founded in east London in 1977, Drake’s has become renowned for their ‘relaxed elegance’ aesthetics. The company prides itself in their dedication to craftsmanship and exacting quality. This, paired with Drake’s idiosyncratic design sensibility, is a bedrock for creating enduring garments and accessories of real worth.
You’ll find nothing but luxurious fabrics, excellent tailoring, and impeccable craftsmanship when looking at Drake’s men’s work clothes range. A little more on the formal side of the business dress code, Drake’s work clothing will make you look sharp and suave.
Savile Row Company
Savile Row Company is dedicated to creating luxury clothing and accessories with affordable price tags. Crafting finely tailored clothes since 1938, this brand has become globally known for their elegant products.
Savile Row Company has a dedicated business casual collection filled with shirts, trousers, jackets, suit separates, waistcoats, chinos, ties, and pocket squares. All extremely well-made, you’ll look simply resplendent when you wear Savile Row Company men’s work clothes.
Paul Smith
Renowned for his creative aesthetic, which combines tradition and modernity, Paul Smith is one of Britain’s foremost designers. Each Paul Smith design is underpinned by a dry British sense of humour: quirky but not frivolous, eccentric but not silly.
Paul Smith has a large range of men’s work clothes perfect for the office. Traditional shapes with vibrant coloured printed linings and a range of tailoring options, you’ll find shirts, trousers, jackets, suits, ties, and more that will give you a contemporary meets classic look.
Burton
British high fashion retailer Burton has been producing high-quality fashion pieces for over a century. They’ve especially had a long love affair with men’s suits and tailoring, ever since the company’s inception in 1903.
With smart men’s suits perfect for the boardroom as well as shirts, trousers, and blazers that’ll instantly sharpen your look, Burton has men’s work clothes perfect for both business casual and business formal dress codes, so no matter what you’re after, it’s a safe bet that Burton will have it (for a surprisingly reasonable price too).
ASOS Design
ASOS, the British online retailer was founded in 2000, but since then they have launched their own range of clothing and accessories called ASOS Design. Committed to creating clothing that allows people to have total freedom, to experiment, and to feel confident with their fashion choices, ASOS Design have an excellent range of men’s clothing perfect for work.
You’ll find many modern options with ASOS Design; bold printed shirts, textured ties, skinny fits, eye-catching cufflinks… But ASOS Design does have traditional options on offer too. Their range of shirts, trousers, suits, jackets, blazers, sweaters, ties, cufflinks, belts, and dress shoes is extensive, meaning you’re bound to find men’s work clothes you love.
Mango
Spanish clothing company, Mango, was founded in 1984 with one goal in mind: to create clothes with “a Mediterranean essence”. Mango’s garments achieve this with their natural and contemporary styles paired with comfortable fabrics.
Mango offers workwear suitable for both business casual and business formal dress codes. With shirts, trousers, suits, blazers, and more on offer, Mango’s men’s work clothes have a cool refined vibe; which will give you an effortlessly polished look.
Jos. A. Bank
Founded in 1905, American men’s retailer, Jos. A. Bank prides itself on its heritage of quality workmanship, and their extensive selection of beautifully-made classically tailored clothing is surprisingly affordable.
Jos. A. Bank has everything you could ever need when it comes to men’s work clothes. Shirts, trousers, blazers, suits, ties; you name it, Jos. A. Bank has it. All crafted with premium materials, Jos. A. Bank is one of the best brands to buy men’s workwear from.
River Island
At River Island, great design is at the heart of everything they create. Founded in 1948, the UK brand is one of the best known on the High Street and prides itself on producing stylish yet affordable fashion. Catering to men, women, and kids, River Island also sells exquisite footwear and accessories.
With River Island, you’ll be able to switch up your everyday work wardrobe with shirts, tailored trousers, and smart leather accessories, all in dark tonal shades. Plus, with a huge range of suits and sharp blazers that are expertly crafted and stylish, you’ll be feeling more than ready to take on whatever your workday throws at you.
Lands End
Founded in 1963, Lands End is an American brand dedicated to providing the world with comfort. They only use soft and durable fabrics, to make exceptional clothing that allows you to feel good and comfortable. But function truly meets fashion at Lands End, as while their garments are comfy, they are also extremely stylish.
Lands End has a huge range of men’s work clothes perfect for the office; with shirts and trousers, most of which feature crinkle-resistant properties, and structured blazers, Lands End will have you looking polished while feeling comfortable.
Mizzen & Main
Mizzen & Main has made it their mission to combine comfort and flexibility with fit and style for the modern man on the move. They persistently aim to blend a legacy of tradition, respect, and classic style into their menswear while embracing the technology that gives garments moisture-wicking, stretch, and wrinkle-resistant properties.
With all of their men’s work clothes featuring impressive technology, getting ready for work will be easier than ever with Mizzen & Main (for example, the wrinkle-resistant tech means less/no ironing!!!). Their work clothing is suitable for both business casual and business formal dress codes and includes shirts, trousers, blazers, and belts.
Banana Republic
Founded in 1978, in California, Banana Republic is now a premier global brand for modern clothing with no boundaries. They pride themselves on sourcing the finest materials and fabric innovations to infuse style with substance; meaning when you buy a Banana Republic garment, you can be sure it’ll last.
Banana Republic has a fantastic collection of men’s work clothes that includes dress shirts, blazers, trousers, suits, and silk ties, all of which will give you a handsome and elegant look.
Twillory
Founded in 2014, Twillory has one mission: to complete every man’s wardrobe with comfortable, convenient garments that are as easy on the wallet as they are to wear and care for. Twillory has a fantastic range of men’s clothing that’s stylish, versatile, and comfortable thanks to their focus on better fabrics and better fits.
Twillory has a huge range of shirts, trousers, blazers, and more that’ll instantly elevate your working wardrobe. Most of Twillory’s men’s work clothes also has impressive technology such as four-way stretch for comfort and wrinkle-resistant fabric for no ironing; meaning you’ll stay comfortable and fresh-looking no matter how many hours you spend at the office.