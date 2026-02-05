20 Best Work Clothes Brands For Men On The Grind

With the world slowly going back to normal after a global pandemic, most of us are starting to, or already have returned to the office. And there’s nothing better than a fresh new work wardrobe to get you motivated for those 9 to 5’s.

But there are many things to consider when purchasing men’s work clothes. A dress shirt paired with work pants and a blazer may suffice, or you may need a suit and tie… This is all dependent on your occupation and/or your office’s dress code.

The different dress codes of men’s work clothes

Business casual

Business casual is a dress code reserved for offices and jobs where you can get away without wearing a tie; such as agencies, education, finance, etc. Dress shirts, trousers, blazers, tailored sweaters, and dress shoes are all you’ll need to build the perfect business casual wardrobe.

Business formal

Business formal is exactly that; formal. Not as formal as a black-tie event, of course, but formal enough that a suit and tie are a must. These days there are very few jobs where this dress code is still enforced, but if you are in an industry where business formal is still required, such as law or investment banking, read on. To build a work wardrobe that’s suitable for business formal dress codes you’ll need dress shirts, suits, ties, pocket squares, cufflinks, and dress shoes.

If you’re looking to upgrade your work clothing, these are the best brands to purchase from no matter what business dress code you need to abide by. These brands produce high-quality and well-made men’s work clothes – shirts, trousers, suits, sweaters, blazers, ties, and more – that’ll keep you looking extremely polished during your working hours.