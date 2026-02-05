20 Best Men’s Summer Jackets For Seamless Layering

Summer lovin’ had me a blast; summer lovin’ I feel a cool draft… and need a lightweight jacket! While most of us think of warm temperatures and non-stop sunshine when we think of summer, unfortunately, the weather can still be unpredictable. Cooler temperatures and rainy days do inevitably occur during the summer months, meaning you can’t just have tees and shorts in your summer wardrobe; which is where men’s summer jackets come in.
However, men’s summer jackets are not just regular jackets. They must be lighter than a winter jacket, otherwise, you risk overheating yourself. Plus, men’s summer jackets have to be versatile enough to be easily thrown over your summer uniform of t-shirts, short sleeve shirts, shorts, jeans, and chinos.
So, if you’re looking for men’s summer jackets to add to your closet (which you definitely should be, because your winter coat will absolutely give you heat exhaustion in the warmer months) take a look at the awesome brands featured below, who all have fantastic ranges of men’s summer jackets.
Hugo Boss
Price: From $348
Sizes: 36R-46R
German luxury fashion house, Hugo Boss is renowned for their opulent range of clothing, accessories, footwear, and fragrances. Founded in 1924, and with a very controversial history (they produced Nazi uniforms during World War II), after founder Hugo Boss’ death in 1948, the company turned to men’s suits. Today, the company is a global fashion empire and produces men’s & women’s fashion lines as well as fragrances (and we promise they are no longer affiliated or condone Hitler’s actions in any way, shape, or form!).
Hugo Boss believes that when it comes to men’s summer jackets, you can’t go wrong with an authentic denim jacket. A jean jacket can pull together a laid-back summer look in an instant, and Hugo Boss’ denim jackets feature playful lining, sharp point collars, and patched pockets which add ‘fresh character’ to the timeless style. They also have aviator jackets, a versatile urban option for summer, that will easily transition from day to evening on crisper summer days.
Everlane
Price: From $88
Sizes: XS-XXL
Everlane prides itself on exclusively partnering with ethical factories and using only the finest materials for their products; they call it “Radical Transparency”. Therefore, you get quality clothes that will last for years to come, with an added bonus of feeling good about supporting a company that strongly advocates for fair wages and working conditions.
Everlane has a great range of men’s summer jackets. They have the classic denim jacket, a casual shirt-jacket that is both water-resistant and breathable, and an awesome lightweight bomber jacket that’ll elevate your summer threads. Whether you’re after a super casual summer jacket, or something a bit more stylish, Everlane will have it.
Eton
Price: From $309
Sizes: XS-XXXL
Founded in 1928, Eton has grown from the small village Ganghester in Sweden where founder Annie Petterson would sew for her friends and neighbours, into a global brand, best known for their incredible shirts. The company mantra is “made to be remembered” and this most definitely rings true when looking at their impeccable garments.
Eton has a number of shirt-jackets; lightweight jackets that look more like a shirt than a jacket. They layer beautifully, making them the perfect men’s summer jacket and are very breathable meaning they won’t overheat you. Available in many neutral colours, Eton shirt-jackets will be one of your summer wardrobe staples.
Frank and Oak
Price: From $399
Sizes: XS-XXL
A relatively new brand, founded in 2012 is Frank and Oak; a brand dedicated to fighting for the planet and producing sustainable products. However, while ensuring their garments have a minimal impact on our Earth, Frank and Oak’s products are also stylish and made to last; they are guaranteed to keep up with demanding lifestyles.
Frank and Oak have several men’s summer jackets that just ooze effortless street style. With overshirts, denim jackets, and puffer jackets all made with extremely lightweight and breathable materials, not only will you look good in any Frank and Oak jacket, your conscious will feel good, as Frank and Oak jackets are produced with low-impact processes and materials.
Cole Haan
Price: From $198
Sizes: XS-XXL
Founded in 1928, in Chicago, Cole Haan is an American brand renowned for its footwear which is both aesthetically-pleasing and functional. Cole Haan employs various technologies when crafting its footwear, to ensure ultimate comfort, most notably the Zerogrand, and Original Grand collections. However, the brand also produces stylish outerwear and accessories.
While Cole Haan have a relatively small range of men’s summer jackets, but the old adage ‘quality not quantity’ rings true. Cole Haan’s jackets are everyday classics; they can be easily thrown over any outfit, but have been updated with the latest innovations to maximise comfort and mobility. Wearing a Cole Haan jacket will allow you to be ready for whatever a summer day may throw at you, in style.
Rains
Price: From $85
Sizes: S-XXL
Contemporary rainwear lifestyle brand, Rains was founded in 2012, with their sole focus set on creating functional rainwear that doesn’t compromise on design or style. The brand produces men’s and women’s apparel, bags, and accessories that are designed to withstand the stormiest and wettest of weather, but which also possess a modern, minimalist aesthetic; Rains’ products truly mix function with fashion.
If you haven’t already gathered, Rains range of men’s jackets are completely waterproof, so would be best reserved for those inevitable rainy summer days. Rains’ jackets are extremely durable but lightweight and breathable, meaning it won’t feel too heavy and you won’t overheat. Both short and long styles of jackets are available, but all are made with a clean-cut minimalistic design, characterised by clean lines and calm colours. Plus, Rains’ jackets are so versatile that they’ll not only be perfect for summer, but will carry you through spring and early autumn as well.
Outerknown
Price: From $227
Sizes: S-XXL
World champion surfer Kelly Slater founded Outerknown in 2014; a brand rooted in environmental sustainability. Outerknown walks the fine line between function, style, & sustainability, and the result is stylish clothing that’s created with long-lasting materials and in a way that both protects our natural resources & provides fair wages to factory workers.
It’s no surprise that with a surfer at the helm, Outerknown’s range of men’s summer jackets has a very beachy aesthetic; which is ideal for summer. They have a classic denim jacket as well as lightweight puffer jackets and shirt-jackets, all of which would add an awesome coastal vibe to your look on those cooler summer days and nights.
Reiss
Price: From $125
Sizes: S-XXL
Since its creation by David Reiss in 1971, Reiss has established a design philosophy centred on creating design-led menswear, womenswear and accessories. With an uncompromising commitment to delivering innovative and original products, Reiss fuses exceptional design, quality and value.
Reiss describes their range of men’s summer jackets as “grown-up and instantly elegant” and that’s a very accurate assessment. They have a denim jacket in classic blue but if you’re wanting to experiment a little, the denim jacket also comes in a modern sage green colour which is so fresh and perfect for summer! Plus, the sage green is made from a cotton-linen blend for ultimate breathability during warmer weather. They also have a number of bomber jackets and shirt-jackets that are ideal for if you’re after a dressier summer jacket.
Frescobol Carioca
Price: From $295
Sizes: S-XXXL
Launched in 2013, the intention behind Frescobol Carioca was to spread the spirit of Brazil around the globe. Their collections are inspired by Brazil’s rich cultural and aesthetic diversity, such as the mosaic sidewalks of Rio’s beaches or the hypnotic rhythms of Bossa Nova… The result is well-made clothes and accessories that just ooze an exuberant vitality.
Frescobol Carioca’s range of men’s summer jackets features nonchalant tailoring in timeless silhouettes and the finest fabrics, in staple shades meaning any Frescobol Carioca jacket will work for any occasion. They mainly have shirt-jackets and lightweight linen blazers, meaning you won’t get too hot and will make you look effortlessly put together on cooler summer days.
Ministry of Supply
Price: From $114
Sizes: XS-XXL
You don’t typically think of ‘science’ when you’re clothes shopping and yet, science drives everything Ministry of Supply does. They use science and engineering techniques to create garments that are comfortable, breathable, stretchy, sweatproof, are easy to care for, and will give you a full range of motion. Oh, and their products are effortlessly stylish.
Layering is the word that comes to mind when looking at Ministry of Supply’s range of men’s summer jackets, as they’ll all layer beautifully over your summer outfits. They have a few jackets on offer; shirt-jackets, structured jackets, hoodies, etc. but all will keep you comfortable and will even give you understated elegance.
O.N.S
Price: From $148
Sizes: S-XXL
Founded in 2016, O.N.S is dedicated to producing modular menswear designed for modern living. Every silhouette, fabric, and hardware is hand-picked by the O.N.S team with the utmost integrity and attention to detail, to ensure all of their products showcase the high standards O.N.S is committed to. O.N.S even has set parameters to ensure that they never compromise on quality and ethical integrity, meaning you can trust this brand to make garments that will last.
O.N.S have a wide range of men’s summer jackets including parkas, bomber, blazers, trench, trucker, and denim jackets, all of which will act as the perfect finishing touch to your summer outfit, when it’s a touch too cool for just a t-shirt.
Todd Snyder
Price: From $189
Sizes: XS-XXL
Iowa native Todd Snyder makes effortless everyday luxuries for the modern gentleman. Blending Savile Row’s craftsmanship with a downtown New York aesthetic, his clothing is relaxed, refined, and always impeccably tailored.
While Todd Snyder has the classics covered; black, navy, beige, and white jackets, they also have quite a few bolder choices for a summer jacket. Think a candy red denim jacket, a blue plaid bomber jacket; the kind of men’s summer jackets that’ll most definitely make you stand out in a crowd. If you’re after a summer jacket that’ll give you some serious street style credit, Todd Snyder’s the brand for you.
Buck Mason
Price: From $128
Sizes: XS-XXL
Californian brand, Buck Mason, founded in 2013, is dedicated to providing men with clean, straightforward basics that will stand the test of time. All garments are inspired by iconic American style, and the result is updated classics that will transform your wardrobe to useful and effortless.
Denim and utility jackets dominate Buck Mason’s range, but they also have a bomber jacket for those wanting a more modern look, as the denim and utility jackets do really exude a traditional (albeit, still cool) American style. All of Buck Mason’s men’s summer jackets will easily layer over any outfit and are light enough for summer temperatures.
Saturdays NYC
Price: From $183
Sizes: XS-XXL
Launched in 2009, on a quiet cobblestoned street in SoHo, Saturdays NYC has since expanded into an international lifestyle brand that’s synonymous with high-quality craftsmanship, a minimalist ethos, and classic style. They have a tremendous amount of stylish t-shirts, pants, outerwear, sweaters, shorts, swimwear, and loungewear, all made from premium materials.
The range of men’s summer jackets on offer are obviously inspired by New York City, both in style and in the fact that Saturdays NYC jackets will be able to handle anything, even New York’s unpredictable weather. Denim jackets, bomber jackets, windbreakers, and even varsity jackets feature heavily in Saturdays NYC jacket collection, and any of them will add a sleek New York vibe to your summer outfits.
Club Monaco
Price: From $149
Sizes: XXS-XXL
Club Monaco was founded in 1985 to create ‘better basics’; classic, effortless pieces that are well-made and elevate wardrobes. Club Monaco believes the mark of true style is experimenting thoughtfully, something they’re experts at; constantly growing and evolving their style, Club Monaco encourages their consumers to do the same.
Club Monaco pretty much have every style of jacket you could ever want or need in a linen or cotton fabric variety. They’ve got blazers, shirt-jackets, coats, utility jackets, and bomber jackets available in breathable, lightweight fabrics that’ll provide you with optimal comfort during those summer days that are warm, but not hot enough to go without a jacket.
Taylor Stitch
Price: From $168
Sizes: XS-XXL
Born from a need for products without limitations, Taylor Stitch produces versatile clothing that can handle anything; chopping wood, surf sessions, snagging trout, heading to the office… Committed to building the best possible clothing while also pledging to limit their environmental impact, Taylor Stitch is one impressive brand.
All of Taylor Stitch’s men’s summer jackets are extremely masculine and rugged in style. There are versatile denim and utility jackets galore, available in neutral colours that will look good in both rural and urban settings. The jacket weights are on the lighter side meaning they’re perfect for summer. If you’re after a summer jacket that’ll effortlessly elevate your look, you need to check out Taylor Stitch.
Boohoo Man
Price: From $70
Sizes: XS-XXL
“Fashion’s best-kept secret”, Boohoo Man combines cutting edge design with an affordable price tag. Pushing boundaries to bring you the latest styles but with less of a strain on your wallet, Boohoo Man’s philosophy is to not take fashion (or life) too seriously; and the result is menswear that is playful and trendy yet surprisingly affordable.
Boohoo Man’s range of lightweight men’s summer jackets includes colourful cagoules, festival-friendly macs, and military field coats, all of which when paired with a tee and jeans will give you an ultra-modern and fashionable summer look.
Mango
Price: From $69
Sizes: XS-XXL
Spanish clothing company, Mango, was founded in 1984 with one goal in mind: to create clothes with “a Mediterranean essence”. Mango’s garments achieve this with their natural and contemporary styles paired with comfortable fabrics.
If you’ve ever been to the Mediterranean, you’ll know just how warm it can get, so with Mango’s range of stylish men’s summer jackets you can rest easy knowing that you won’t overheat wearing one. Linen and cotton are mostly used for Mango’s denim, bomber, utility, and shirt-jackets, ensuring that they are lightweight and breathable.
J. Crew
Price: From $190
Sizes: XS-XXL
J. Crew believes in ‘looking a million bucks, not spending it’ which is why they source the best high-quality fabrics at the most accessible prices. All of their products are classic with a modern twist, meaning you’ll always look effortlessly polished when sporting J. Crew.
They have a HUGE range of men’s summer jackets, so if you’re after something very specific, J. Crew will most likely have it. They have lightweight anoraks for those unavoidable rainy summer days, denim jackets, utility jackets, and bomber jackets for when you want cool street style, and linen-blend blazers for work or more formal summer occasions.
Orlebar Brown
Price: From $525
Sizes: XS-XXL
Founded in 2007, London-based brand Orlebar Brown initially focused on ‘shorts you can swim in’; tailored swim shorts that can be worn on the beach or in the pool but are also smart enough to then be worn to summer dinners and drinks. However, over the years the brand has evolved to a full resort collection inspired by 1960s poolside utopia; think the Riviera or Palm Beach. The result is clothing that’s sophisticated meets fun.
All of Orlebar Brown’s men’s summer jackets have their distinct ‘sophisticated fun’ style, but are also functional. Blending classic silhouettes with contemporary details, Orlebar Brown mostly have tailored utility jackets and blazers, all in lightweight fabrics like linen and cotton, for ultimate style and comfort, no matter where you go this summer.