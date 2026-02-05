18 Best Walking Shoes For Men Covering Ground

Like to get outdoors for short hikes, or have a walking commute to the office? Then you need to treat your feet to some of the best walking shoes for men.
Walking is seen to be more and more a serious and enjoyable form of exercise, and a great way to reduce our carbon footprint – spurred on by incentives such as the 10,000 step challenge.
How Should Walking Shoes Fit?
This is pretty essential. How a walking shoe feels on your foot after 30 seconds in a store, compared to two hours into a trail is going to vary. If possible, test new walking shoes at the end of the day, as this is when your feet are slightly more swollen and in tune with a workout. And, always take the wiggle test, moving your toes around, making sure they are free and unrestricted.
How Often Will You Be Using Your Walking Shoes?
If you’re going to be using your new walking shoes daily, whether commuting to work or taking the dog on a 5km walk, you’ll want to consider a durable shoe from the likes of York Athletics MFG or On Running. On Running, designs are particularly good to use on multiple terrains, with a comfortable yet sturdy sole.
Do You Need Fashionable Walking Shoes?
Not all walking shoes are equal. When you think of walking shoes, you’ll likely picture something similar to hiking boots; something that might not be the most fashionable ever. But this doesn’t have to be the case.
There are in fact plenty of good-looking walking shoes that combine comfort and practicality. The key is to finding the best brands, and that’s where we come in.
Read on to discover the best walking shoes for men.
Allbirds
Price: From $100
Sizes: 8-14
Material: FSC-certified TENCEL™ Lyocell
New Zealand-American company, Allbirds is dedicated to creating eco-friendly footwear made from sustainable resources, but that doesn’t mean that Allbirds’ shoes don’t deliver in the comfort department.
Allbirds has a wide range of walking shoes that are all made with renewable materials that unsurprisingly have amazing benefits. All of Allbirds’ walking shoes feature insoles that are made from castor oil layered with ZQ Merino wool to cushion, moisture-wick, and odour reduce your feet while you’re wearing them.
Lightweight and breezy, Allbirds’ men’s walking shoes are either made with merino wool or eucalyptus tree fibres for flexibility, meaning Allbirds’ shoes will conform to your movements while you’re walking ensuring maximum comfort.
Casca
Price: From $188
Sizes: 7-15
Material: Carbon-neutral LWG-Gold leather
Casca leverage technology to make better footwear, period – made responsibly, sold honestly, and designed to take you anywhere. With patented SmartFit™ technology, get premium everyday footwear that supports your feet and looks stylish as hell.
Arguably Casca makes some of the best walking shoes for men right now.
Oliver Cabell
Price: From $213
Sizes: 6-15
Material: Calfskin leather
If you like the idea of pristine style, total walking comfort and a product made for the sustainable generation, then the Phoenix from Oliver Cabell has risen from the flames.
This highly comfortable walking shoe will easily fit into any wardrobe has been created using recycled water bottles and is machine washable, so you won’t have to worry too much about keeping on top of that brilliant white look. Ideal for everyday use, whether you’re heading into town for a few drinks or meandering along the coastline mid vacation.
Everlane
Price: From $60
Sizes: 7-13
Material: Leather
When Everlane set up their Tread project, they wanted to make the world’s lowest impact, carbon-neutral sneakers – a statement of what can be achieved with a little forward-thinking. And you’ll be pleased to know they have more than delivered.
The Trainer has a walking shoe design for everyday use. A perfect subtle addition to summer shorts and tee or winter jeans and raincoat. It’s more of a hybrid shoe than a luxury sneaker with a fit that loosens over time. The sole has been made from 95% recycled rubber, and Everlane claim to offset the remaining elements they can’t eliminate through NativeEnergy.
On Running
Price: From $140
Sizes: 7-14
Material: Recycled polyester
On Running was created in Switzerland back in 2010 when a group of three elite-level endurance athletes were pondering retirement. Now they are proud owners of one of the world’s best running footwear brands.
But you don’t need to be a runner to wear their designs, as proven by the Clouds. It’s become the everyday walking shoe for millions worldwide, and even a few Olympic athletes. They’re made from zero gravity foam with a sole that produces superior grip across concrete and country terrain surfaces. They also feature a breathable, antimicrobe mesh that reduces odour when used intensively.
Cole Haan
Price: From $120
Sizes: 7-15
Material: Stitchlite knit
American shoe label Cole Haan employs innovative designs and techniques when constructing its footwear, delivering walking shoes that exceed customer expectations of what constitutes comfort. The Zerøgrand All-Day Trainer rocks a breathable upper and a sole that is fitted with plenty of cushioning. You also get a wide base under the forefoot, allowing for greater stability. It’s a handsome sneaker too, and wouldn’t look out of place in the gym or on your morning dog walk. It’s easily one of our favourite pairs of men’s walking shoes.
Camper
Price: From $155
Sizes: 6-13
Material: Textile, leather
When looking for a pair of walking shoes, you want a pair that is light and offers up incredible grip to prevent you from falling over. Spanish footwear brand Camper has just the thing in the Rolling, a pair of sneakers that feature Michelin tyre technology in the sole, and you can’t get much grippier than car tyres. They’re not a bad looking pair of kicks either and with a lightweight built to boot, you’ll be walking miles and miles in no time.
FitFlop
Price: From $110
Sizes: 8-13
Material: Merino wool, P.E.T. nylon
Founded in 2007, FitFlop has quickly cemented itself as a producer of incredibly comfortable shoes. Whether it’s sandals, sneakers or indeed flip-flops, the company’s bespoke midsole unit features across the board and is the secret to its comfort success. You can be sure the brand’s walking shoes will be comfortable for all-day walking, then, with sneakers as an example featuring knitted layers for breathability and chunky soles for extra cushioning. Your feet will most certainly thank you.
Veja
Price: From $160
Sizes: 40-46
Material: Organic cotton
If you haven’t already heard of Veja…they’re currently taking the sneaker world by storm. Not only are they creating high quality, stylish sneakers, but they’re also environmentally responsible. This isn’t just the case for one sneaker or line, but for their whole collection. Veja makes some of the best walking shoes around because they use a selection of recycled materials for the uppers and natural Brazilian rubber for the midsoles. Save the planet in style…
Nike
Price: From $100
Sizes: 7-13
Material: Textile, rubber
The Nike Internationalist took the world by storm in the 1980s and was the weapon of choice for many of the world’s top long-distance athletes. It has since been adopted by streetwear enthusiasts as a Nike classic, but this shouldn’t take anything away from its performance benefits.
The Internationalist makes a fantastic walking shoe because it is made from soft, lightweight materials and fabrics that make distance a doddle. Yes, it is a sporty looking shoe, but the retro design means it looks as good with shorts as it does with jeans and tee, making it a versatile wardrobe tool. It’s also available in luxe leather suede for the real style-conscious city hopper.
New Balance
Price: From $70
Sizes: 7-15
Material: Leather, ENCAP
Whether you’re cruising the metro or at the top of some unpronounceable European mountain, you’re never too far away from spotting a pair of New Balance. And there are two good reasons for that – comfort and durability, aided by the Boston brand’s 100-year history making quality sports footwear.
This 990v5 is a men’s walking shoe that is genuinely made for everyday use, offering superior underfoot cushioning thanks to lightweight ENCAP midsole technology. It’s also roomy around the throat and toe cap to keep your feet feeling less restricted on longer walks, with a leather upper for added splash and dirt resistance.
ARKK Copenhagen
Price: From $130
Sizes: 8-13
Material: Textile, EVA
ARKK Copenhagen loves to mix up style and practicality. It’s what the ethos of the brand is based on. After all, why should style compromise practicality? Their Axionn Mesh walking shoe has been designed to help you dress up or dress down without impacting comfort when walking. It features a textured grip outer sole complemented by a highly cushioned PWR55 mid-sole for everyday wear. You can easily imagine these being worn with jeans or a pair of shorts or black chinos, adding more than a few style options to your everyday attire.
Adidas
Price: From $60
Sizes: 7-14
Material: Textile
There are a fair few models from Adidas that could have made this guide to walking shoes for men, such is their reputation for making high-class performance footwear, but we have settled on the Running Ultraboost. Why? Because it’s made for pure longevity and feels as snug as a glove. As a walking shoe, it’s not only light and perfectly suited to long-distance, but its fabrics are stretchable for an altogether more natural fit and movement. They’re also excellent for those who require reinforcement around the foot arch to boost performance posture.
Onitsuka Tiger
Price: From $80
Sizes: 4-14
Material: Leather
New York is a snazzy lifestyle shoe from Asics’ Onitsuka Tiger range. It’s a perfect walking shoe for everyday use and strikes that ideal balance between cool and comfort – sports style and street style. As the name suggests, this one is made for the city, with a thin responsive sole and padding around the ankles for those longer days when a shopping spree turns into dinner and a few wines. They are pretty thin and sleek, so maybe avoid them if you over-supinate or require plenty of width. On the plus side, they go with pretty much everything, especially around spring-summer.
Saucony Originals
Price: From $80
Sizes: 3.5-15.5
Material: Leather, EVA
Saucony is one of the oldest sports footwear brands in the world and now produce high-performance runners for those with an eye for distance. We’ve long been a fan of their Originals collection. The no-fuss retro take on the everyday sneakers ensures you’re getting a sturdy walking shoe that’s also got a stylish edge to it.
Rockport
Price: From $200
Sizes: 6.5-13
Material: Leather
The How Street from Rockport will have you wanting to walk down all the streets in your area. Rockport is well accustomed to making highly functional yet sophisticated walking shoes made to finish off that laid back look. This limited edition has been constructed with quality leather linings to offer supreme comfort, and trueTech lightweight shock absorbers that add longevity to long days spent on your feet. It also has a nice wide sole that helps your muscles relax whilst you walk and breathable lining to keep your feet fresh and dry.
Unseen Footwear
Designed in London and handmade in Italy, these Trinity walking shoes by Unseen are the ultimate in smart casual. They combine all the aesthetics of a sports trainer and turn it into something more sophisticated and luxurious. High-arch support offers supreme comfort for unparalleled all-day comfort, whilst an Italian suede upper and tongue are finished off with classy waxed cotton laces. The sole is made from durable, long-lasting rubber, and features a 3M reflective detail at the heel.
Under Armour
Price: From $75
Sizes: 7-15
Material: Textile, EVA
Under Armour first came to everyone’s attention back in 1996, a year that has inspired one of their most recent creations, the UA Forge RC. It’s a cross-over trainer that can be worn in the gym, or as a fully capable walking shoe.
Made to withstand the elements thanks to TPU film, it also features an EVA midsole (for great cushioning) and a full rubber sole. It’s also super lightweight, thanks to advanced cloud fabrics that also provide excellent breathability. For streetwear fanatics in particular, the UA Forge RC is one of the best walking shoes out there.