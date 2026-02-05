18 Best Walking Shoes For Men Covering Ground

Like to get outdoors for short hikes, or have a walking commute to the office? Then you need to treat your feet to some of the best walking shoes for men.

Walking is seen to be more and more a serious and enjoyable form of exercise, and a great way to reduce our carbon footprint – spurred on by incentives such as the 10,000 step challenge.

How Should Walking Shoes Fit?

This is pretty essential. How a walking shoe feels on your foot after 30 seconds in a store, compared to two hours into a trail is going to vary. If possible, test new walking shoes at the end of the day, as this is when your feet are slightly more swollen and in tune with a workout. And, always take the wiggle test, moving your toes around, making sure they are free and unrestricted.

How Often Will You Be Using Your Walking Shoes?

If you’re going to be using your new walking shoes daily, whether commuting to work or taking the dog on a 5km walk, you’ll want to consider a durable shoe from the likes of York Athletics MFG or On Running. On Running, designs are particularly good to use on multiple terrains, with a comfortable yet sturdy sole.

Do You Need Fashionable Walking Shoes?

Not all walking shoes are equal. When you think of walking shoes, you’ll likely picture something similar to hiking boots; something that might not be the most fashionable ever. But this doesn’t have to be the case.

There are in fact plenty of good-looking walking shoes that combine comfort and practicality. The key is to finding the best brands, and that’s where we come in.

Read on to discover the best walking shoes for men.