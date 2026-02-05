9 Best Ski Helmets To Protect Your Head On The Hill

A ski helmet is, without a doubt, the most important item you need to have with you when you’re going skiing or snowboarding. While it’s also imperative you arm yourself with a jacket, some gloves, and some goggles, a ski helmet is the only thing that can truly minimise your chances of injury.

The majority of resorts won’t let you step foot into your boots without having one, but you’ll often see that one guy who thinks he’s invincible. And of course, if you want to dabble in a spot of après-ski, then you’re definitely going to want to wear a ski helmet for the inevitable tipsy slalom back to the bottom of the slopes.

Here’s What We’re Looking For:

MIPS – stands for Multi-directional Impact Protection System. It’s been developed by brain surgeons and scientists, and is an added layer fitted to helmets to help reduce rotational forces applied to your head in crashes

Investing in some serious head protection is absolutely vital and should really be your first port of call when stocking up on ski and snowboard gear.

TIP: To determine the ideal ski helmet size, measure your head’s circumference at its widest part, convert the measurement to inches if initially in centimetres (by dividing by 2.54), and refer to manufacturers’ size listings, typically covering a range of head sizes.

