15 Best Men’s Pyjama Shorts For Sleeping Easy

The Dalai Lama once said sleep is the best type of meditation and honestly, we couldn’t agree more.
Aside from the usual health benefits sleep provides, such as lowering heart disease and warding off illness, it also helps to stabilise your mood. We can all agree that sleep is crucial but feeling comfortable and confident while you get a good night’s rest should be just as important.
You no longer have to sleep in an old ratty tee and undies with a hole on the side, as there’s a wide range of brands producing the most stylish yet comfy nightwear. From cotton blends to eccentric prints to contrasting piping details – sleepwear doesn’t have to be boring anymore. And while there’s a huge selection of nightwear products available, pajama shorts for men are essential if you’re wanting ultimate comfort while you sleep.
We’ve rounded up the best pajama shorts for men, guaranteed to make you feel excited about hitting the hay.
Tommy John
Pros
- The shorts are fashionable but functional
- You don’t have to worry about lint balls anymore
- They’re made from very soft materials
- The stretch ensures you get to move freely in your sleep
Cons
- Not all of them can be purchased in different colours
Price: From $68
Sizes: S-XXL
Origin: Los Angeles, California
They’re the husband and wife team behind some of the comfiest and silkiest pajama wear. After its launch in 2012, Tommy John has widely become one of the most popular brands as they have a reputation built on fashionable and functional sleepwear. A customer favourite – the Second Skin pajama shorts do just that. Made from silky soft, non-pilling micro modal fabric, you can say goodbye to lint balls and fuzz. Its innovative stretch material also ensures the shorts keep their shape, no matter how much you wear them.
Eberjey
Pros
- They’re extremely soft
- Made from Tencel modal
- They are easy to slip on so you can get into bed quickly
Cons
- Some designs are pricier
Price: From $70
Sizes: XS-XL
Origin: Miami, Florida
Eberjey believes in the power of softness, which explains why their clothing is amongst some of the cosiest sleepwear products. Founded by two friends Ali Mejia and Mariela Rovito, these women initially only produced bralettes and undergarments. However, soon after, they began creating pajama sets, revolutionising the world of sleepwear. Their collection of pajama shorts are made from a supple blend of super-soft Tencel modal, designed to slip on effortlessly and feel cool over the skin.
Les Girls Les Boys
Pros
- They’re inspired by 1970s fashion
- The designs feature neon colour schemes
- Very versatile sets to choose from
- They’re ideal for relaxing at home
Cons
- Placing an order on their website might be quite confusing
Les Girl Les Boy is making high end sleepwear intended to be as interchangeable as your day, taking you from the bed to the streets. Here, you’ll find versatile pajama sets, perfect for sleep or for a lazy day roaming on the couch. If you’re looking for a product that will bring a little more colour to your wardrobe, check out the Hazy Daisy Woven Boxers. These pajama shorts are one of a kind as they come in a beautiful blue daisy print, inspired by heavy 1970s fashion as it features a playful neon colour scheme.
MeUndies
Pros
- They offer very affordable options
- Their prints and colours are unique and attractive
- Soft feel that caresses your skin
- They source their materials sustainably
Cons
- For some shorts, the waistband can be tight
Price: From $26
Sizes: S-4XL
Origin: Los Angeles, California
MeUndies are currently sweeping the world by storm with the best sleepwear basics that make you feel your absolute. Offering all different colours and prints for reasonable prices, you’re sure to pick up something a little more adventurous than your average boxer briefs. The Fly Guy pajama shorts are soft and supportive while featuring a generous pouch to fit any figure or size. Their materials are also sustainably sourced beechwood fibres, spun into yarn to create a natural fabric that’s super light and breathable.
L.L. Bean
Pros
- The brand has been around for decades
- Their sleepwear is one of the finest
- Soft Portuguese flannel used to make the shorts
- The shorts can maintain comfort and warmth
Cons
- The shorts may run small sometimes
Price: From $30
Sizes: S-XXXL
Origin: Freeport, Maine
L.L. Bean has been delivering classic style for over 100 years. Mostly recognised for selling premium outdoor equipment and clothing, they’re also producing some of the finest sleepwear apparel available. Their Scotch Plaid Flannel Boxers are some of the cosiest pajama shorts around as they’re made from a soft Portuguese flannel, guaranteed to keep you warm and comfy at night. It also features an elastic waistband for extra support, allowing you to move unrestricted and freely.
Lahgo
Pros
- They’re made from washable silk
- The material is thermoregulating
- The extra stretch makes them comfortable and encourages your movements
Cons
- They can run small
Price: From $88
Sizes: S-XXL
Origin: Santa Monica, California
With thoughtful designs and high-quality finishes, it’s no wonder Lahgo is an absolute favourite when it comes to sleepwear. Their unique fabrics made from natural fibres create an unbelievably soft feel to their clothing, taking loungewear and pajamas to the next level. What makes Lahgo so distinct is that they address things that keep you up at night in their designs. Even those with insomnia will sleep like a baby with Lahgo’s collection, especially when fashioning a pair of their washable silk pajama shorts.
Hugo Boss
Pros
- They’re easy to pack when you’re traveling
- You can buy shorts in multiple sizes and colours
- The shorts have a relaxed fit, and they’re made from stretch cotton
Cons
- You cannot get refunds for transactions made with PayPal back to the same account
Price: From $42
Sizes: S-XXL
Origin: Metzingen, Germany
Hugo Boss is an absolute force to be reckoned with when it comes to men’s fashion. Pioneering the retail world for almost a century now, Hugo Boss still is at the top of their game and their sleepwear range is just one of the many reasons why. Built to move with you, their Stretch Cotton Jersey Trunks are a perfect option if you’re looking for pajama shorts that are extra comfy. Available in different colours and sizes, you’re sure to find the ideal sleepwear basic made for you.
J. Crew
Pros
- They’re made from organic cotton
- They have multiple pockets to secure your belongings
- The elastic waistband and drawstring can ensure the perfect fit
Cons
- Not all pieces come in a large variety of colours
Price: From $55
Sizes: XS-XXL
Origin: New York City
Offering some of the most stylish pajama bottoms, J. Crew is all about meeting modern design with fabric technology. J. Crew’s sleep and loungewear collection is showcasing muted pastel colours, that are highly versatile for you to mix and match with casual wear as well. Their new broken in organic cotton oxford pajama shorts are made with an elastic waistband and drawstring. Off seam pockets and back patch pockets are sewn into the bottoms, so you can secure your essentials should you decide to leave the house in your loungewear.
Marks and Spencer
Pros
- You’ll feel relaxed throughout the entire day
- They give you many options in terms of colours and prints
- They’re very affordable
Cons
- The waistband may be a bit uncomfortable
Price: From $26
Sizes: S-XXL
Origin: Yorkshire, England
Whether you’re after a button-down set or boxers, Marks and Spencer have you covered. With designs that come in cool and comfortable fabrics, Marks and Spencer’s sleepwear will have you feeling super relaxed when winding down after a long day. With heaps of options to choose from, their pajama shorts range from neutral to understated colours to contemporary geometric prints.
Calvin Klein
Pros
- The brand’s style is authentic
- The materials are cosy and durable
- You can choose from many cool designs
Cons
- The stock for some sizes is low
Price: From $39
Sizes: S-XL
Origin: New York City
Since Calvin Klein came onto the scene in 1968, they’ve been pioneers in the fashion industry. With cosy materials in their sleepwear, it’s easy to see why their products are an all-time favourite. Their mission is to embody authenticity and embrace individuality, reflected in their well-crafted pajama shorts. Their exclusive collection of men’s sleepwear and loungewear will have you feeling your best as you doze off.
CLDP
Pros
- They have an incredible attention to detail
- Their cuts are relaxed and comfortable
- Crafted from airy Tencel Lyocell poplin
Cons
- They’re on the pricier side
Price: From $85
Sizes: XS-XXL
Origin: Stockholm, Sweden
If you’re searching for more luxurious sleepwear, then CLDP’s pajamas may be what you need. Offering relaxed cuts with lustrous fabrics and sartorial detailing, we bet you’ve never seen nightwear crafted this elegantly. Their pajama shorts feature satin piping details and lustrous woven lyocell, which are sure to make you feel like a billion dollar playboy, even if you’re just lounging around at home.
Derek Rose
Pros
- They offer luxury pajama shorts
- Manufactured from lightweight cotton for breathability and comfort
- The collection of pajama shorts is very diverse
Cons
- They’re a bit expensive
Price: From $155
Sizes: S-XXXL
Origin: London, England
Derek Rose is a British lifestyle brand specialising in luxury nightwear, loungewear, leisurewear, resort wear, and underwear. They understand wholeheartedly that free time is precious, so you need to look and feel your best. If you’re looking to add a pop of colour to your nightwear, look out for their pajama shorts, especially the bastille blue ones. Designed with a bokeh style polka dot print, they’re made with lightweight cotton, ensuring you’ll get a good night’s sleep.
John Lewis
Pros
- They’re made for all body types
- Great for men who want to make a statement
- They come in attractive colours
- They have more affordable options
Cons
- The texture is not very comfortable
Price: From $26
Sizes: S-XL
Origin: London, England
John Lewis is introducing a level of sophistication when it comes to nightwear. Their classic designs are sure to never go out of style, as they are as elegant as they are comfy. With many of their sleepwear collection featuring an elasticated drawstring waistband, their pajama shorts are designed to fit all different body types while offering extra support. Also, if you’re after an extra layer, make sure you check out the Jersey Organic Cotton Herringbone Check Lounge shorts. They’re sure to make a statement, as they come in a striking rich purple color.
Paul Smith
Pros
- They use unique and creative aesthetics
- They mix modernity and tradition
- Crafted from organic cotton
Cons
- They’re not the cheapest pajama shorts
Price: From $120
Sizes: S-XXL
Origin: Nottingham, United Kingdom
Paul Smith is Britain’s foremost brand as they’ve been pioneering men’s fashion through its creative aesthetics, which combine tradition and modernity. It’s no surprise that even their loungewear is a beautiful collection, showcasing some of the finest and daring prints. Their signature stripe pajama shorts are made from luxurious organic cotton, easy to slip on and off.
Kohl's
Pros
- They’re made from certified nontoxic materials
- Very soft and comfortable shorts
- Crafted from polyester, cotton, and flannel
- They fit any budget
- They’re easy to take care of
Cons
- Some pairs might be bigger than their actual size
Price: From $20
Sizes: S-XXL
Origin: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Kohl’s snoozing collection is offering a wide range of men’s sleepwear along with some big deals too. From boxers to shorts to men’s pants, Kohl’s has it all. With endless patterns and styles to choose from, you’re sure to find pajama shorts suitable for your taste. As their bottoms are made from soft cotton, polyester, and flannel materials, they’re guaranteed to be comfortable and smooth against the skin.