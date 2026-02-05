15 Cool Bracelets & Brands For Men

No matter what your style preference may be, every man has their own ideas on how to best customise his look. Some men turn to various hats to help proclaim their personal style, while others will use footwear as their means of showing off their inner self. When it comes to other accessories, bracelets, in particular, have the ability to give off a certain vibe and uniqueness that can either be understated or fully blinged out, depending on your personality.
There are many options and styles of bracelets to choose from for men in this day age, whether it be a more simplistic gold or silver bracelet, or something personalised that will help you truly stand out. If you want to create a polished look that adds a touch of class to your outfit, a real gold men’s bracelet is definitely a winner.
Accessories are meant to complement your wardrobe, and men that like to wear a bit of jewellery have plenty of cool bracelets, from a number of fashion-forward labels, to choose from. Fashion brands now offer every style you can think of, alongside those you might not have expected. The best bracelets for men are coming from a number of amazing designers and we have compiled a list of some of the best options available today.
Valentino Garavani
Price: From $170
Sizes: One Size
There are a number of reasons why Valentino has remained at the forefront of the fashion industry for generations, and their bracelets for men are just another shining example of how to create exceptional jewellery that is in a league of its own. Choose from their sleek silver and gold bracelets or leather and VLogo designs. The embellished bracelets from the Valentino collection combine the very elements that men of distinction expect in luxury accessories.
Miansai
Price: From $65
Sizes: One Size
To experience the Miansai aesthetic is to embrace the spirit of discovery, adventure, and the beauty of intricate design. Their collection includes minimal slip-on cuffs that bring an understated yet elegant touch. For a more customised approach, Miansai also offers engraved men’s bracelets that add a touch of class to any look and offer a bold choice for the fashion forward.
Le Gramme
Price: From $150
Sizes: One Size
French minimalist jewellery lives its best life through Le Gramme, the Paris-based label known for exquisite accessories that are simple in design, but packed in presence. Since 2012, the company has made its mark producing handcrafted men’s jewellery made from sterling silver, yellow gold, and ruthenium; with each style represented through a unique name correlating to its weight. The Le Gramme aesthetic is unapologetic in its approach, simple in its construction, and unmatched in its appeal.
AWNL
Price: From $159
Sizes: S-L
Based on a belief in Nordic mythology about the ability of material to hold power, spreading the ‘energy’ is one of the main reasons AWNL was launched. Redefining modern jewelry design, AWLN is passionate about creating ‘magic’ objects that nurture the brand; from Swedish meteorite to rare crystals, from Tibetan hornbone to Mosasaurus tooth fossil, with a unique AWLN bracelet you will look cool and distinguished.
Luis Morais
Price: From $200
Sizes: One Size
Since 2001, Luis Morais has created a line of men’s jewellery that could be described as goth glam, with each piece utilising the best materials to handcraft modern, earthy bracelets. The beaded and precious metal bracelets in the collection are available in bold colours and are perfect for layering for a customised look. Not for the meek, Luis Morais proves that minimal still has the power for grandeur.
Mikia
Price: From $105
Sizes: S-L
Designer Aki Mitsubayashi has incorporated her passion for adventure and cast it into her collection of beautifully beaded bracelets that incorporate vintage styles to create neo retro classics. Mikia is decidedly progressive, with each bracelet perfect for wearing solo or layering with other bracelets featured in the collection. For a colourful casual choice that works well for daywear, Mikia is the best bracelet brand.
Hugo Boss
For the thoroughly modern touch to men’s fashion, Hugo Boss has been a leader in the industry for generations, known for creating jewellery that combines intricate design with contemporary detailing.
Their men’s bracelets feature more conventional selections made from precious metals, such as sterling silver, to more daring designs for special occasions. Each piece exudes the class and appeal that are synonymous with the luxury brand, helping men everywhere cultivate a sophisticated look.
Oliver Cabell
Price: From $50
Sizes: One Size
Exclusivity has its benefits, and Oliver Cabell is a brand that has been creating beautiful jewellery for men and is known for its excellent craftsmanship and use of ethically sourced materials. The line of affordable men’s bracelets veers towards the minimalist approach, produced using some of the best engineers in the industry. Whether men prefer cord bracelets or cuffs in sterling silver and gold, Oliver Cabell’s designs look great on its own or paired with other jewellery.
Stolen Girlfriends Club
Price: From $170
Sizes: One Size
Music and fashion have always had a close relationship, and Stolen Girlfriends Club brings the punk rock perspective to their line of men’s bracelets that are an irreverent, no-holds-barred offering in a lane of its own.
Music lives in each of their inspired pieces, and their innovative designs are crafted for men that prefer an edge to their accessories. Through their gold and silver bracelets for men, the label has combined their love for music and jewellery, and have released a winning collection.
Martine Ali
Price: From $165
Sizes: S-M
Martine Ali has brilliantly brought the synergy of hip hop into the jewellery world, offering an experimental line of men’s bracelets that have made an impact on the market and shakes up fashion. The designs presented from the brand are bold, statement pieces that demand attention and are for men unafraid of pushing the envelope and showcasing their personal sense of style.
Emanuele Bicocchi
Price: From $210
Sizes: S-L
Romance is in the air and on the wrist with Florence jewellery designer’s coterie of cool men’s bracelets that pay tribute to the rock and roll aesthetic that features some of the best of what Italian artistry has to offer. Choose from Emmanuele Bicocchi’s braided or beaded versions or go all out with their charm bracelet. Their line of sterling silver bracelets and hammered cuffs also make for a definitive style statement that are the ultimate sign of cool.
David Yurman
Price: From $250
Sizes: XS-XL
Japanese design is celebrated for its attention to detail and adherence to tradition. David Yurman produces a collection of sculptural designs that pay homage to his family’s appreciation for Eastern art, featuring rare gemstones that have been styled to perfection. The precision of his craftsmanship is front and centre in a collection that includes chain ID men’s bracelets as well as understated beaded options that are the perfect accessory for a casual look.
All Blues
Price: From $117
Sizes: S-L
Since 2010, Swedish designers Fredrik Nathorst and Jacob Skragge have brought the brilliance of Scandinavian design to the masses. The duo creates fine jewellery that incorporates their singular aesthetic in their signature cuff bracelets and double chain gold bracelets for men that utilize intricate geometries to acclaim. The clean lines seen throughout the collection are a visual marvel, and men wearing the brand will appreciate the attention to detail and the master craftsmanship on display.
True Rocks
Price: From $250
Sizes: One Size
The mantra of True Rocks is simple – to create eye-catching jewellery that fuses the elements of music and fashion to a glorious visual mix. Designers Emily Bradbury and Dawn Hindle have taken their love for both to produce a line of bracelets that are unique and distinctive. The glam rock aesthetic is seen throughout the collection, and men will love the punk and dance elements presented that celebrate the power of dance.
Tiffany
Price: From $405
Sizes: One Size
The Tiffany brand is the very symbol of class and elegance, sitting at the higher echelon of the fashion industry for nearly two centuries. Whether choosing between their classic cuff bracelets for men or their modern takes on design, there are options that work for a casual outfit or for a black tie affair. For men that want a truly personal touch, Tiffany also offers monogrammed versions of their bracelets that are effortlessly stylish.
Cartier
Price: From $710
Sizes: One Size
The Cartier name is synonymous with exceptionalism, and their luxury line of high-end jewellery showcases the imaginative spirit of the celebrated brand. The clean lines, intricate layering, and embellishments are quintessential components that fans of the brand have come to expect. Cartier’s famous Love bracelets are available in white, yellow, and rose gold, with several other styles featured that bear the label’s trademark style. Men that opt for a Cartier bracelet are making a style statement that will pay big dividends.
Marni
Price: From $170
Sizes: One Size
Since 1994, Marni has carved out its own niche as a luxury brand unafraid of combining the bohemian with the luxurious to create a modern-classic style that speaks to the spirit of freedom and joie de vivre. The brand has a large selection of offbeat and irreverent bracelets for men to choose from that draw inspiration from Dadaism, Japanese culture, and vintage designs. Men that are in search of a cool contemporary casual look have come to the right place.
Triwa
Price: From $35
Sizes: One Size
Attention: sophisticated men that always like to stay up with the latest trends, look no further than Triwa, a Scandinavian brand that wholeheartedly embraces the balancing act of fashion and functionality. The mission of the company is to transform jewellery by using the best parts of Swedish lifestyle and craftsmanship. Triwa is also dedicated to environmental issues too, meaning that every bracelet created looks great without compromising the planet.
Peyote Bird
Price: From $145
Sizes: One Size
Comprising a group of local artisans that honour the traditions and techniques of natives living in the Southwest, Santa Fe-based label Peyote Bird brings a rich cultural heritage to its designs that has resonated with fans. The brand emphasises expert craftsmanship and their bracelets feature vibrant turquoise and subtle chains for a more understated approach. From their one of a kind pieces to their bracelets perfect for layering, Peyote Bird is perfect for the fashionably conscious man ready to rise up and embrace style.
1017 ALYX 9SM
Price: From $245
Sizes: One Size
As a brand that breaks from norms and encompasses several areas of art, 1017 ALYX 9SM brings a luxurious vibe to streetwear fashion in an innovative way that has connected with men everywhere. For those that prefer jewellery that goes against the grain, men will love their buckle and chain bracelets for their sustainable production values.