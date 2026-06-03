Toyota’s Most Unhinged Corolla Yet Is Coming To Australia

For most of its life, the Toyota Corolla has been the car you bought when you wanted no drama. Reliable, sensible, easy to recommend and about as rebellious as a tax return filed early. The new GRMN Corolla is not that Corolla.

Toyota has revealed its most extreme production Corolla yet, and Australia is getting it in limited numbers in 2027. It is a two-seat, manual-only, Nürburgring-honed hot hatch with carbon fibre panels, wider tyres, retuned suspension and enough motorsport seriousness to make the regular GR Corolla look almost sensible.

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Toyota Has Gone Full Track Rat

The GRMN badge stands for Gazoo Racing tuned by the Meister of Nürburgring, which is Toyota’s way of saying this is not just a dealer sticker pack with angry wheels. The car was extensively tested at the Nürburgring, with aero and suspension work also shaped by Toyota’s Super Taikyu racing program in Japan.

The result is a GR Corolla that has been stripped and sharpened rather than simply given more power. The rear seats are gone, replaced by a strut brace. Carbon fibre is used for the bonnet, front wheel arches, side spoilers and rear wing. The tyres are Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2s, 10mm wider than before, and the suspension now uses retuned monotube shock absorbers.

Toyota has also recalibrated the steering and all-wheel-drive system, added an intercooler spray function and fitted a five-position adjustable rear spoiler. This is not subtle. It is Toyota letting the engineers stay late with no adult supervision.

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The Manual Gearbox Is The Point

The engine remains the familiar 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder, still making 221kW, but torque rises to 408Nm. The weight drops by 40kg to around 1450kg, helped by the missing rear bench and carbon bits.

The best part is that the GRMN Corolla is expected to be six-speed manual only. In a world where performance cars keep getting quicker, heavier and more automated, Toyota has built the hardcore version around the one thing enthusiasts still treat like sacred ground.

It will not be cheap. With the regular GR Corolla GTS already near $68,000 before on-road costs, early expectations put the GRMN somewhere around or above $80,000.

That is serious money for a Corolla, but this is also the least ordinary Corolla Toyota has ever put near a showroom. The rear seats are gone, the manual stays, the carbon fibre is real and the whole thing has been shaped for people who still want a hot hatch to feel slightly inconvenient in the best possible way.

Toyota built its empire on sensible cars. The GRMN Corolla is what happens when the sensible company lets the racing department win the argument.