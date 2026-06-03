Audemars Piguet Doubles Down On Colour After The Royal Pop Frenzy

Audemars Piguet has clearly decided subtlety can take the summer off.

After the Royal Pop drop reminded everyone that serious watchmaking does not always need to dress like a boardroom, AP is now pushing the same colour-first energy into the Royal Oak Offshore. That matters because the Offshore has never been the polite member of the family.

Since 1993, when it arrived as the oversized, rubber-trimmed troublemaker nicknamed The Beast, it has always been the Royal Oak for people who like their luxury with more shoulder.

Now it gets the summer treatment. The new release brings six Royal Oak Offshore Chronographs across 42mm and 37mm sizes, with turquoise, pink, orange, yellow and light blue doing most of the talking. On paper, that sounds like AP chasing the easy colour trend. In practice, it feels more deliberate. The brand is using colour to soften the Offshore without sanding away the attitude that made it interesting in the first place.

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The Beast Learns To Smile

The 42mm models keep the familiar Offshore muscle, with steel and titanium cases, 15.3mm thickness, Méga Tapisserie dials and the in-house Calibre 4404 flyback chronograph movement with 70 hours of power reserve.

The updates are mostly visual, but they land with confidence. Black with pink accents, silver with orange, and dark grey with yellow and turquoise all give the Offshore a more playful edge without pretending it has suddenly become quiet.

The more interesting shift is happening at 37mm. AP has introduced three smaller Offshore Chronographs in turquoise, pink and light blue, including titanium versions and diamond-set options. These are not just shrunken fashion pieces.

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They debut the new in-house Calibre 6401, a movement developed for smaller chronograph cases, with a 55-hour power reserve and a slimmer 5.7mm profile. That helps bring the total case thickness down to 11.5mm, which is a big deal for a watch line not exactly famous for restraint.

Colour Is Becoming The Strategy

It has been timed smartly. Smaller watches are back in the conversation, women are becoming a bigger priority for major watchmakers, and collectors are clearly more open to colour than they were a decade ago.

AP knows this. The new 37mm models feel like a direct answer to a market that wants serious mechanics without the old assumption that luxury has to arrive in black, steel or navy.

Audemars Piguet is not just throwing summer colours at a famous case. It is trying to make one of its loudest watches feel more wearable, more inclusive and more current. The Offshore is still The Beast. It just found a brighter wardrobe.