Australia’s Love Affair With Diesel Utes Is Fading Fast

For years, the diesel ute was basically untouchable in Australia. The HiLux and Ranger were not just best sellers, they were cultural furniture. But April told a very different story. HiLux and Everest sales dropped almost 30% year on year, and even the Ranger took a hit. Overall diesel vehicle sales across the country slumped by nearly 22%, while petrol cars fell even harder at 30%.

The trigger is not a mystery. Diesel peaked at $3.10 AUD a litre in late March thanks to the ongoing Iran conflict choking supply through the Strait of Hormuz, and experts are warning prices could take a year to normalise even if a ceasefire holds. When filling a tank starts to feel painful, buyers begin doing the maths differently. And the maths is pushing them straight towards electric.

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EVs Are Filling The Gap

About one in every six cars sold in April was fully electric. EV sales jumped a staggering 157% year on year, plug-in hybrids surged by 270%, and BYD climbed to second place overall behind Toyota, the highest any EV maker has ever ranked in Australia. Chinese-manufactured vehicles now make up roughly 30% of new car sales, and China has overtaken Japan as the country’s biggest source of imported vehicles so far this year.

Government tax breaks through the fringe benefits exemption on novated leases are fuelling the shift, saving buyers tens of thousands of dollars, though critics point out the savings skew heavily towards higher-income earners. The policy will start scaling back from March next year, but for now it is acting as a serious accelerator.

Chinese Utes Still Have Work To Do

Not every new player is winning, though. Chinese ute brands like MG, JAC and Foton are struggling to break through, with monthly sales figures in the double or low triple digits. BYD’s Shark 6 remains the exception. Several brands are now betting on plug-in hybrid utes to change the game, with JAC, GWM and Chery all bringing new PHEV models to market before the end of the year.

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The bigger picture is hard to ignore. April’s total new vehicle market actually grew 3.8%, but that growth came entirely from electrified models. The old guard of petrol and diesel is shrinking month after month, and unless fuel prices come down significantly, that trend is only going one way.