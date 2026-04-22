Mercedes Just Admitted Nobody Wants Wagons Anymore, And That Should Worry Everyone

There is a specific kind of grief reserved for car people who love wagons, and Mercedes just triggered it for the entire industry. Robert Lešnik, the brand’s Head of Exterior Design, told Autocar this week that the electric C-Class Estate probably isn’t happening because the numbers don’t support it.

His exact framing was brutal. “Nobody is buying them.”

Three regions, three verdicts. America never cared. China doesn’t understand the concept. Europe still gets it, but European wagon buyers tend to want an E-Class Estate, and it’s now expensive enough that the pool of actual customers has shrunk to something resembling a private members’ club.

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That leaves the long roof stranded between the people who want one and the people who can afford one, and those two circles on the Venn diagram aren’t touching like they used to.

The mighty M3 wagon.

For anyone who has ever stood in a car park and quietly clocked an Audi RS6 Avant, this is the bit where your stomach drops. The CLS Shooting Brake is already gone. Mercedes pulled it because the sales sheet was embarrassing, not because the car was.

That thing was one of the most quietly beautiful cars the Germans have built in twenty years, and it died because Americans wanted a GLE and the Chinese wanted a Maybach GLS.

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The C-Class Estate with combustion engines is still around and getting a facelift, so there’s a runway. The CLA Shooting Brake is available with ICE and EV powertrains, which is the one piece of good news in Lešnik’s commentary.

The e63 which is on sale in the US.

The E-Class Estate isn’t going anywhere in the short term. But the new electric C-Class sedan revealed this week? There’s no long-roof version coming, and based on Lešnik’s tone, there won’t be one. If that holds, it will be the first C-Class generation since the S202 launched in the mid-nineties to skip the wagon body entirely. Three decades of continuity, broken by a spreadsheet.

BMW is in a similar bind. They’ve teased an i3 Touring, which would in theory square up against an electric C-Class wagon, except there won’t be an electric C-Class wagon to square up against.

Munich also doesn’t have a CLA Shooting Brake competitor, so the smaller end of the market is wide open for anyone willing to actually commit. Nobody is committing.

The real culprit here isn’t Mercedes, it’s the SUV. Every wagon buyer who got talked into a GLC or an X3 or a Q5 is a wagon buyer who never came back. Crossovers ate the segment alive, and now we’re watching the final act play out in real time.

Journalists love wagons. Designers love wagons. Enthusiasts love wagons. Buyers buy SUVs. The volumes don’t lie, and neither does Lešnik.

The grim irony is that the C-Class All-Terrain, the jacked-up wagon variant, does everything a GLC does with better proportions and more personality. It’s the obvious answer to the question Mercedes keeps asking itself, and it’s the one Lešnik himself says he’d pick.

But obvious answers rarely survive contact with a sales forecast.

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