GMSV And Big Dog Builds Just Created Three Silverado HDs That’ll Make Your LandCruiser Feel Inadequate

If you thought the Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Heavy Duty was already a bit much for the Woolies car park, GM Specialty Vehicles and Queensland custom outfit Big Dog Builds would like a word.

The two have teamed up to create three modified Silverado HD show trucks, each one more ridiculously capable than the last, and all three are being unveiled this weekend at the Brisbane 4×4 Show.

Three Trucks, Three Very Different Personalities

The builds start with the same bones: a Silverado 2500 HD with its Duramax Turbo-Diesel V8, the kind of towing capability that makes a 200 Series look like it’s trying, and enough road presence to require its own postcode.

From there, Big Dog Builds, based out of Caboolture (naturally), have gone three very different directions.

The Hammer is exactly what it sounds like. Aggressive stance, commanding presence, the sort of truck that makes you cross the street. It’s the one your mate who watches too many American YouTube builds has been dreaming about.

Ridge Reaper is the bush truck. Engineered for remote tracks and rugged terrain, this is the Silverado for the bloke who actually uses his 4×4 for 4×4 things rather than just the school run.

Stonebreaker leans into the Silverado’s touring and towing credentials. Think heavy-duty cross-country weapon, the kind of rig you’d hook a 30-foot van to and point north without a second thought.

You Can Actually Build Your Own

This is the bit that matters. These aren’t just show ponies. GMSV says customers can buy a Silverado 2500 HD through the dealer network and work directly with Big Dog Builds to spec their own custom upfit.

Worth noting: aftermarket mods may impact your manufacturer’s warranty, so have that conversation with your dealer before you go full send.

Where To See Them

All three trucks are being unveiled at the Brisbane 4×4 Show this weekend, March 14 to 16. Chris and Miriam from Aussie Destinations Unknown, GMSV and Big Dog Builds ambassadors, will be doing the honours. If you’re in Brisbane and even remotely interested in what a full-size American truck looks like when Australians get their hands on it, it’s worth the trip.

Our Two Cents

The Chinese 4×4 brands get a lot of the column inches right now, and fair enough, they’re priced to move. But there’s something about a properly built American full-size that still hits different.

The Silverado HD has carved out a genuine niche in Australia for people towing serious loads, and the fact that GMSV is now actively encouraging the custom build culture around it is smart. Big Dog Builds aren’t messing around either. Caboolture isn’t exactly known for its fine dining, but it’s becoming a proper hub for American truck builds in this country.

Whether you’re actually in the market for a truck this size or just enjoy looking at machines that make everything else on the road seem small, these three are worth paying attention to.

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