Erling Haaland’s New Breitling Collection Is Older Than The Earth

Breitling teams up with Erling Haaland for two limited-edition Chronomat watches featuring meteorite dials and personal touches from the football star.

The Chronomat Automatic GMT 40 and B01 42 models are capped at 500 and 250 pieces.

Dials are crafted from 4.5-billion-year-old Muonionalusta meteorite; each piece entirely unique and never before used in Breitling’s lineup.

Breitling has a habit of choosing ambassadors who are more than just household names within their respective professions; from Austin Butler’s cool-headed charisma to Kelly Slater’s unshakable calm in 40-foot surf, each name on Breitling’s roster brings something singular to the table.

Erling Haaland is no exception. And few players can claim to have enjoyed a meteoric rise in football quite like young Norwegian striker.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland adding a personal touch to the Breitling Chronomat collection. Image: Breitling

The Manchester City talisman was crucial as the club secured its first treble-winning season within just two years of signing, scoring 38 goals across all competitions in 2023/24 to finish as the club’s top scorer and write his name in the history books of world football. All at just 23 years old.

On the pitch, it’s all raw power and precision. Off it, Haaland is fast becoming one of the most recognisable athletes of his generation. So it makes perfect sense that Breitling, no stranger to bold moves, would turn to Haaland for something equally extraordinary within the Swiss luxury brand’s celebrated Chronomat collection.

Breailting Releases the Erling Haaland Signature Chronomat

The Erling Haaland Signature Chronomat: a natural pairing of high-performance watchmaking and a literal slice of the solar system. The brand have released two limited-edition references. One ultra-rare version you’ll never get your hands on. And a dial made from actual meteorite. Yes, really.

Erling Haaland has left his mark on each of Breitling’s Chronomat releases. Image: Breitling

With his gravity-defying stats, towering presence, and rare ability to make elite defenders look like traffic cones, Haaland is the perfect addition to Breitling’s lineup of athlete-collectors. He’s also a genuine watch guy, and this latest release proves it.

Two Watches. One Orbit.

The Erling Haaland Signature Chronomat collection lands in two distinct forms: a Chronomat Automatic GMT 40 and a Chronomat B01 42. Both are limited, both feature meteorite dials, and neither could ever be called subtle.

Breitling Chronomat Automatic GMT 40

The Chronomat Automatic GMT 40 is capped at 500 pieces and comes in stainless steel with a platinum bezel. The meteorite dial, unique to each individual watch, is paired with a red-gold GMT hand and Haaland’s initials stamped onto the central seconds hand.

Limited to 500 pieces, the Chronomat GMT 40 features a meteorite dial, platinum bezel, and Haaland’s initials on the seconds hand. Image: Breitling

The caseback is engraved with “ONE OF 500” and “ERLING HAALAND 9”, surrounding an outline of Haaland signature Lotus celebration. Choose from a full-steel rouleaux bracelet or a black rubber version that mimics the same design.

Chronomat B01 42 Erling Haaland

Alongside the 40mm, Haaland and Breitling have released the Chronomat B01 42, limited to just 250 pieces, 18k red-gold case, matching hands and crown, and that same meteorite dial. This time flanked by black chronograph subdials.

This 250-piece stunner in red gold brings a bolder take on the Chronomat with black chronograph subdials and a Caliber 01 movement inside. Image: Breitling

Under the hood is Breitling’s in-house Caliber 01 movement, offering a 70-hour power reserve visible through the sapphire caseback.

The watch is finished with the same engraved “ONE OF 250” and Haaland’s number. Both pieces are a stellar addition to the Chronomat collection, known predominantly for its pragmatic build, signature rouleaux bracelet, and roots in military-grade functionality.

The Chronomat B01 42 features Breitling’s flagship Caliber 01, visible through a sapphire crystal caseback engraved with Haaland’s name and number. Image: Breitling

Originally developed in 1983 for Italy’s elite Frecce Tricolori aerobatics team, the Chronomat was Breitling’s counterpunch to the quartz era; a mechanical flex when everyone else was chasing battery life. It was big, bold, and unapologetically technical. Fast forward to today, and it still carries that spirit. Only now, it’s ventured into the cosmos.

The One You’ll Never Own

Rounding out the trio is the most exclusive piece in the collection: a “ONE OF 5” edition created for Haaland himself and his closest circle.

Crafted entirely in red gold, it features the meteorite dial, a transparent caseback showing the Manufacture Caliber 01, and bespoke case-side engraving with Haaland’s name and jersey number. On the reverse is a full rendering of his now-iconic Lotus pose. This one’s not for sale, however. Unless your last name is also Haaland.

A Dial from the Cosmos

At the heart of each piece is a dial unlike any other. Forged in the vacuum of space from Muonionalusta meteorite, this material is over 4.5 billion years old, predating Earth itself.

It was sourced from the icy wilds of northern Sweden, neughbouring Haaland’s native Norway, and is laced with nickel, cobalt, and rare silicates, revealing a natural Widmanstätten pattern formed over millions of years of slow cooling.

Cut from Muonionalusta meteorite, each dial reveals a naturally formed Widmanstätten pattern—an interstellar fingerprint millions of years in the making. Image: Breitling

Once sliced and treated, the meteorite is forensically shaped to fit the Chronomat’s case so that no two dials are alike. It’s a visual fingerprint of the universe, worn on your wrist. And for Breitling, this marks the first time meteorite has made its way into their design language.

Each watch ships in a premium wooden presentation box, complete with a signed thank-you card from Haaland himself; another nod to the personal nature of this collaboration.

From a footballer who’s made a career out of a meteoric rise to the top, comes a collection that literally fell from space. Unapologetically Breitling. Classic Erling.