Erling Haaland Female Lookalike Trend On Instagram Is Getting Out Of Hand, And He Loves It

Some footballers go viral for their goals. Erling Haaland is going viral because half of Instagram has apparently been hiding women who look exactly like him.

Over the past few days, reels have been spreading of women with the same blonde hair, sharp jawline and unmistakable expression as Norway’s striker. One lookalike inspired another, then another, until the whole thing stopped being a coincidence and started being its own category.

One reel alone has pulled more than 85 million views. The comment sections are filled with people tagging friends, arguing about the resemblance and hunting for the next one.

Then Haaland saw one of the videos and dropped into the comments with a single word.

“Hi.”

One word and the trend got considerably bigger.

RELATED: Haaland Brought The Birkins And Norway Brought The Viking Row

The Lookalike Trend Nobody Saw Coming

What makes the female Haaland wave interesting is that nobody engineered it. There was no campaign, no brand moment, no deliberate push. Instagram users just started noticing the resemblance, filming it and posting it, and enough people found it funny that the algorithm did the rest.

The trend looks likely to keep running. Haaland has given it legs by actually engaging rather than ignoring it, and his football has been giving people fresh reasons to search his name every few days anyway. He did not play it straight, did not try to turn it into something, just said hi and let the internet do the rest. That was enough.

The women involved have leaned in too. Several have posted their own takes on the comparison, with one captioning hers with a straightforward “Do I actually look like Erling?”

The deadpan delivery matches Haaland’s own energy almost too well.

Winning On The Pitch Made It Louder

While the internet was busy cataloguing lookalikes, Haaland was putting together one of the World Cup’s standout individual performances.

He scored twice as Norway knocked Brazil out to reach the quarter-finals for the first time in the country’s history, then led the Viking Row celebration with teammates and supporters in scenes that travelled almost as fast as the goals did.

RELATED: Erling Haaland’s New Breitling Collection Is Older Than The Earth

Thousands of Norwegian fans rowing in unison in the stands while Haaland conducted it from the pitch became one of the defining images of the tournament.

Suddenly, he was everywhere at once, on highlight reels, in meme formats, in comment sections of videos that had nothing to do with football.

David Beckham shaped fashion deliberately. Cristiano Ronaldo turned his own discipline into content. Lionel Messi became an icon by saying almost nothing publicly and letting the football speak.

Haaland is doing something different without appearing to try. His humour is dry enough that it never feels performed. His personality is odd in ways that feel genuine rather than calculated.

When he commented “Hi” on a video of a woman who looks like him, it worked precisely because it felt like something he actually found funny rather than a social media team’s idea of relatable content.

Nothing about this wave of Haaland content feels manufactured, and that is probably why it keeps spreading. The internet tends to notice when someone is playing along versus when someone is just playing.

Right now, Haaland is doing both at the same time, scoring goals at the World Cup and quietly becoming one of the most entertaining follows on the internet, largely by accident.