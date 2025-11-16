This SUV Changed My Mind About American Cars

Some cars are functional. Some cars are fast. Then there are cars that feel like they were built for weekends away, long roads and the pleasure of escaping the city. The Cadillac LYRIQ fits that description better than almost anything I have driven this year.

We had the LYRIQ for a weekend and took it to Bowral, about 120 kilometres south west of Sydney.

It is the perfect distance to reveal what a luxury SUV is really made of. If a car has any weaknesses, the Hume Highway and the Southern Highlands will expose them. The LYRIQ did the opposite. It revealed a calm, composed and quietly impressive personality that Cadillac should take pride in and Australians should take notice of.

Image: DMARGE

The unique design sets the tone instantly.

Cadillac has always known how to make an entrance and the LYRIQ continues that heritage with a cleaner, more modern confidence. The proportions take a moment to settle in but once they do, the shape becomes strangely cool. It won’t be for everyone, but it does grow on you.

The rear end is especially strong with its layered lighting and broad stance. Cadillac’s signature vertical light blades at the front and rear give the LYRIQ real flavour. At night they add a soft sense of theatre and in daylight they give the car a distinctive look that stands out from the usual luxury EV crowd.

The profile of the LYRIQ will always polarise people and that is the point. Good car design should divide opinions. A bum for every seat. The more time you spend around it, the more you get it.

Image: DMARGE

The large rims deserve strong mention. The 21 inch rims are the only way to go on the LYRIQ. They fill the arches properly, give the car real stance and complete the design without sacrificing comfort. Anything smaller feels like you are leaving half the chook on the table.

Then there is the colour.

Emerald Lake Green is one of the best paint choices available in Australia right now. It is rich, glossy and quietly dramatic. Park it anywhere and it becomes the unexpected style moment of the street. It is one of those rare colours that makes you look back every single time you walk away. They say geniuses pick green.

Inside, the LYRIQ surprises with the small things. The doors are heavy in a deliberate, luxurious way and they close with that deep, satisfying thud you only hear on well built cars. It is the sound of proper engineering and it sets the tone before you even start the drive.

Image: DMARGE

On the road the LYRIQ is even better. The drive is smooth, calm and dreamlike. It glides rather than rushes. It settles into a rhythm that feels tailor made for the Old Hume Highway.

Leaving Sydney and heading toward the Southern Highlands, the car never once felt unsettled. Electric torque arrives instantly when needed but the real charm is the serenity at highway speed. The Bowral run became a relaxing, low effort experience rather than something to endure.

I will say this, it’s not fast fast. More steady. Not Polestar or Tesla fast but it doesn’t need to be.

The LYRIQ interior also gives off real Bentley Bentayga or Aston Martin vibes in the best possible way. It feels sturdy, reliable and beautifully assembled. The quality is there in spades. Every surface, button and panel feels considered. Nothing in this car feels cheap.

Image: DMARGE

The cabin is warm, modern and premium. The huge curved display looks elegant without overwhelming you and the layout feels like it was designed by someone who values usability over gimmicks. Think Emirates Business Class on four wheels.

Two small details stood out instantly. First, the LYRIQ has a genuinely useful mobile phone storage area with wireless charging that actually works. Second, the USB C layout is excellent with enough ports for every passenger and their devices. Small touches that make a big difference on a weekend away.

The screen itself deserves credit. The LCD real estate is generous and the curved layout gives it presence without shouting. Not like Mercedes-Benz which over indexes on screens. Cadillac offers one of the cleanest interfaces in the segment.

Image: DMARGE

Space is another highlight. The rear seats are properly roomy and the boot swallowed all our weekend gear without argument. Bags, jackets, wine, pastries, everything went in easily. The ability to close the boot from the key fob became a quiet luxury. When your hands are full after a long weekend, it feels like a feature every SUV should have.

There is also something deeply enjoyable about driving a piece of American automotive history in Australia. Cadillac is a storied name and the LYRIQ feels like a new chapter rather than a nostalgic one. Confident, not retro.

The infotainment system is another strength. Beautifully designed, intuitive and stable. No clutter. No lag. No frustration. It works exactly how modern tech should.

Image: DMARGE

The only hiccup of the trip came when we needed a charge. Bowral’s stations were mostly Tesla only. We also stopped at Centennial Winery where the Tesla chargers are notoriously temperamental and they wanted nothing to do with the LYRIQ. Mildly frustrating but not a deal breaker. The chargers down the road by Exploren did the trick. About $19 for 150km of charge, which took 1 hour.

This is the current reality of EV life in regional Australia and it will improve as more universal chargers roll out. It did not ruin the weekend, but it was a reminder that infrastructure still needs to catch up.

Once charged and back on the road, the LYRIQ returned to doing what it does best.

The panoramic roof opened the cabin to the sky and filled it with soft afternoon light as we moved through the Highlands. It made the trip home feel brighter, roomier and more enjoyable. Passengers notice it immediately.

Image: DMARGE

With full Apple and Android integration, long drives become effortless. Maps glide across the display, playlists run cleanly and calls connect without drama.

This car is not defined by one headline feature (okay, maybe the sound system). It is defined by dozens of thoughtful decisions that add up to a genuinely premium experience. The stance. The rims. The colour. The calm ride. The vertical lights. The heavy doors. The boot button. The quiet cabin. The sense of strength and serenity that grows the longer you drive it.

The Cadillac LYRIQ is not trying to imitate Europe. It offers a different flavour of luxury. A calm, confident, modern SUV that brings a refreshing energy to a crowded segment. After a full weekend in the Southern Highlands it left a clear impression.

Sure, EVs may not be everyone’s cup of matcha but if the LYRIQ represents Cadillac’s future, the brand is moving in the right direction. And if more Australians get the chance to drive it the way we did, Cadillac will build a loyal following very quickly.

