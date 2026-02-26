IWC’s Most Popular Chronograph Just Went Full Stealth In Scratch-Proof Ceratanium

The Portugieser Chronograph gets its first all-black treatment, and IWC’s proprietary material makes sure it stays that way.

The Portugieser Chronograph has been one of IWC Schaffhausen’s most recognisable watches since it launched in 1998. Two vertically stacked subdials, a clean inner flange with a quarter-second scale, and that unmistakable blend of dressy proportions with sporty intent. It’s a design that hasn’t needed much tweaking over the years, which is usually a sign that something was done right from the start.

Now IWC has done something it’s never done before: wrapped the whole thing in Ceratanium and blacked it out completely.

The Portugieser Chronograph Ceratanium (Ref. IW371631) is limited to 1,500 pieces and features a 41mm case, crown, and pushers all crafted from IWC’s proprietary material.

For the unfamiliar, Ceratanium is a special titanium alloy that gets fired at high temperatures in a kiln, producing a finish that combines the lightness of titanium with scratch resistance approaching ceramic. The result is a deep, dark metallic surface that sits somewhere between matte and mirror, and it photographs incredibly well.

A Dial That Plays Hide and Seek

The commitment to the all-black theme runs deeper than the case. The dial is black. The appliques are black. The hands are black. The Arabic numerals, indices, and quarter-second scale are all there, but they read as subtle raised textures against the dial surface rather than contrasting elements.

IWC’s Creative Director Christian Knoop put it well when he said the execution emphasises the chronograph’s shape alone, ensuring nothing distracts from its silhouette. It’s a bold design choice that strips the Portugieser back to pure form, and it works because the underlying architecture is strong enough to carry it.

A black rubber strap with a square pattern rounds out what is a genuinely monolithic-looking watch. It’s a brute build for your wrist.

Column-Wheel Chronograph With In-House Credentials

Inside sits IWC’s manufacture 69355 calibre, a proper column-wheel chronograph movement. The column-wheel mechanism is the good stuff when it comes to chronograph switching, delivering clearly defined phases and that satisfying tactile click through the pushers that collectors appreciate. An automatic double-pawl winding system builds up a 46-hour power reserve.

It’s a robust, reliable engine that’s already proven itself across IWC’s chronograph range, and it’s a smart choice for a limited edition that’s meant to be worn rather than stored.

No Australian pricing confirmed yet, but given the standard Portugieser Chronograph sits around the $12,000 AUD mark, expect the Ceratanium edition to command a premium above that.

Specifications