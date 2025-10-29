Cadillac LYRIQ Turns The Road Into A Recording Studio With Warner Music Australia

Cadillac’s first fully electric SUV, the LYRIQ, arrives in Australia with a 19-speaker AKG Studio sound system delivering studio-grade clarity on the road.

The brand partners with Warner Music Australia, giving artists like Kita Alexander and Jess B access to the LYRIQ for the ultimate “car test.”

With 1,400 watts of precision-tuned power and an ultra-quiet electric drive, the LYRIQ transforms even long motorway drives into immersive listening sessions.

Who knew the best place to listen to your favourite album wouldn’t be the studio, but the front seat of a car doing 110 down the M1?

It almost doesn’t feel right, what with the ambient noise of the road, the hum of the engine, and undoubtedly the deafening sound of the rugrats arguing over the chip lost down the side of the car (if you’re that way inclined).

The 19-speaker AKG Studio system inside the Cadillac LYRIQ delivers concert-grade clarity. Image: Cadillac Australia

Yet, driving the all-new Cadillac LYRIQ recently, the innate audible distractions of driving have invariably disappeared, even at motorway speeds, when a weaker machine start to wobble in the wind, hours spent on the asphalt have faded into something closer to a recording session than a tiresome road trip.

That’s the magic trick Cadillac has pulled off with the LYRIQ, introducing a cutting-edge AKG Studio system that turns even the more mundane everyday drives into a live studio session; one that sits closer to the producer’s booth than any so-called “premium” car stereo.

The Cadillac LYRIQ interior features premium materials and near-silent electric refinement. Image: Cadillac Australia

Of course, it’s no surprise. The American brand, renowned for its premium luxury fittings, has featured in 49 album titles and over 12,000 song lyrics throughout its history. Now, that connection hits a new note with a full-scale collaboration between Cadillac and Warner Music Australia.

“The Cadillac LYRIQ has music in its heart – from its name and brand history – right through to the AKG sound system, which has even greater importance given the quiet all-electric drive.” Heath Walker, Director of Marketing for General Motors

The partnership brings the Cadillac LYRIQ into the hands of Warner’s artists, including Kita Alexander, Jess B, and Derrick Gee, who are putting their latest tracks through the most honest audio test there is: the car test. It’s a testament to the quality of the LYRIQ, that artists would gladly test their music through a car’a stereo system.

Not that this is some run-of-the-mill technology. Their music, their mixes and their voices, all played back through 19 AKG speakers powered by 1,400 watts of clean precision and studio-grade sound.

The LYRIQ’s all-electric drivetrain delivers total silence for pristine audio playback. Image: General Motors

And why wouldn’t you? As the first fully electric Cadillac in Australia, the all-new LYRIQ’s petrol engine exits stage left, giving the music the floor to perform at its peak. It’s a silent machine built for Australia’s long roads and loud playlists. Even a podcast sounds cinematic. I should know. We played our own.

With the LYRIQ, Cadillac has managed to built upon its already stellar reputation for audio quality, taking the driver and passengers one step closer to quality, making this one of the best sounding cars available on Australia’s roads.