Audi’s New A6 Allroad Is The SUV Alternative We Forgot We Needed

The SUV took over the family car market so completely that wagons started to feel like an endangered species.

Audi clearly has other ideas. The new Audi A6 allroad has been revealed in Europe, and it looks like the kind of car built for people who want space, comfort and all-weather ability without surrendering to the usual high-riding SUV shape. It is still an A6 wagon at heart, but this generation has been given a much stronger identity.

It is wider, tougher-looking and more capable than before. It also arrives with quattro all-wheel drive, standard adaptive air suspension, all-wheelsteering and a choice of diesel or plug-in hybrid power.

That makes it one of the rare modern cars that can play two roles at once. It has the long-roof elegance of a wagon, but enough extra ground clearance and off-road hardware to make most soft-roaders look a little unnecessary.

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The Wagon Has Been Working Out

The biggest change is visual. This A6 allroad is not just a regular Avant with cladding and a slight lift. Audi has given it a genuinely wider body for the first time, making it 111mm wider than the standard A6 Avant and noticeably broader than the previous allroad.

The new allroad has a more planted stance, wider tyres, wheel-arch protection, a unique hexagonal grille and wheels measuring up to 21 inches. It looks less like a polite executive wagon dressed for the weekend and more like something that actually wants to get dirty.

There is still a limit, of course. Nobody is buying this to replace a LandCruiser or Defender. But that has never been the point of the allroad. Its appeal has always been that it can handle bad weather, broken roads, ski trips, gravel driveways and the occasional muddy escape without forcing you into a full-size SUV.

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Audi Has Given It Real Hardware

The mechanical changes are not just cosmetic. The new A6 allroad sits 34mm higher than the regular A6 Avant and gets adaptive air suspension as standard. The system can adjust ride height depending on the driving mode, while dedicated offroad and offroad plus settings change the suspension, traction control and damping for rougher surfaces.

All-wheel steering is also standard, helping the big wagon feel easier to manoeuvre at low speeds and more stable when travelling faster.That combination is important because the allroad is not trying to be a hardcore 4×4. It is trying to be the car that does almost everything well.

In Europe, buyers will get two powertrain options. One is a 3.0-litre V6 diesel with mild-hybrid assistance, while the other is a plug-in hybrid using a turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, an electric motor and a battery capable of giving the car a useful electric-only range.

Both versions get quattro all-wheel drive and automatic transmissions.

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Australia Might Actually Get It

Audi has left the door open for an Australian launch. Audi Australia has said the new A6 allroad is currently under evaluation for the local market. That is not a confirmation, but it is a meaningful sign, especially given the previous A6 allroad was last offered here in diesel form.

Australia has no shortage of premium SUVs, but luxury wagons are much harder to find. The allroad would give Audi something different in a showroom full of high-riding crossovers. It is more practical than a sedan, cooler than most SUVs and more useful than a regular wagon on rougher roads.

That is why the A6 allroad still makes sense. It does not need to pretend to be an adventure machine. It only needs to be the car that can handle school runs, long-distance touring, wet roads, country weekends and the odd gravel track without looking like every other SUV in the car park.

Audi has taken the allroad formula and given it more presence, more hardware and a much stronger reason to exist.