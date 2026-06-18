Tom Brady’s $1.36 Million Watch Sale Shows Why F.P. Journe Is The Market’s New Obsession

Tom Brady’s F.P. Journe Vagabondage II has sold for $960,000 (~$1.36 milllion AUD), while another F.P. Journe, a Chronomètre à Résonance “Souscription, No. 007”, has reached $13.92 million (~$19.68 million AUD).

One sale had the celebrity’s name. The other had the historic number. Together, they show how quickly F.P. Journe has moved from collector favourite to one of the hottest names in the watch market.

Brady’s watch gave the story an easy hook. He is one of the most recognisable athletes in the world, a serious watch collector and exactly the kind of owner auction houses love to attach to a rare piece.

But the bigger force here is not celebrity. It is the way buyers are now treating F.P. Journe as one of the most important names in modern collecting.

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Brady Put A Famous Name On The Frenzy

The Vagabondage II is not a typical luxury watch.

It uses a wandering digital-time display, carries an unusually discreet design and avoids some of the obvious branding cues people expect from high-end watchmaking. That makes it a very F.P. Journe kind of object, technical, clever and slightly outside the usual rules.

Brady’s ownership added another layer.

A watch linked to a seven-time Super Bowl champion was always going to attract attention, but nearly $1 million for a Vagabondage II says more than celebrity provenance alone.

The market was already watching F.P. Journe closely. Brady simply gave the latest result a famous face.

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The $19.68 Million Sale Changed The Scale

The Chronomètre à Résonance result is the one that shows how far this has gone.

The watch was one of the early Souscription pieces made for founding clients who backed François-Paul Journe before the brand became a global auction force. It was rare, important and tied to one of the watchmaker’s most celebrated ideas.

At $19.68 million AUD, it became the most expensive watch ever sold by an independent watchmaker at auction. That kind of number changes the conversation.

F.P. Journe is no longer only admired by collectors who care about movement architecture, resonance and independent watchmaking. It is now producing results that sit in the same auction conversation as the old blue-chip giants.

Rolex and Patek Philippe still dominate the wider luxury watch world, but F.P. Journe has become the independent name with the heat, scarcity and storytelling collectors are chasing.

F.P. Journe is no longer a quiet collector secret. It is setting the pace for the modern watch market.