BYD’s Denza Z9S Is Bringing Supercar Numbers To A Luxury Sedan

A luxury sedan is usually built around comfort, refinement and a quiet bit of confidence. It is not supposed to have the kind of numbers you expect from a supercar. The Denza Z9S clearly has other ideas.

BYD’s premium brand has taken a sleek grand tourer-style sedan and given the top-spec version performance figures that would not look out of place on a Ferrari or Bugatti spec sheet.

It is the sort of thing that makes you stop and check the numbers twice.

RELATED: The Z9GT Is Denza’s Bid To Give Luxury Buyers Their Bond Moment

The Numbers Are Supercar Territory

The top figure belongs to the tri-motor version, reportedly good for up to 1,194 horsepower. That number puts the Z9S in company usually reserved for seven-figure hypercars, not four-door sedans built for the school run.

The flagship trim backs that power with a claimed 780km of CLTC range, so buyers are not trading straight-line speed for everyday usability, they get both in the same car.

Further down the lineup, single-motor versions offer up to 920km of range, with outputs of 320kW and 370kW through a Rear Wheel Drive setup.

Even the entry versions sit well above what most luxury sedans manage, before the tri-motor flagship even enters the conversation.

RELATED: BYD’s Luxury Brand Just Built A 1,582HP Supercar To Take On Europe’s Best

Still Built Like A Luxury Sedan

Despite the numbers, the Z9S is not styled like a stripped-out performance special. Denza built it smaller than the existing Z9, with a more performance-focused stance, measuring 5090mm long on a 3025mm wheelbase.

Visually, it borrows the fastback profile from the Z9 GT, closer in silhouette to a modern grand tourer than a traditional limousine.

Denza calls it a technology luxury intelligent sedan, corporate language for a car built to compete on the spec sheet and the showroom floor at the same time.

RELATED: Why China Suddenly Can’t Get Enough Of Wagons

Australia Could Be Watching Closely

Denza has already confirmed the Z9 GT for Australian showrooms, and the brand says every model gets considered for local release, so the Z9S is not ruled out.

If it arrives here, it lands in a market where BYD has already shown buyers will skip the usual badges when the numbers add up.

A four-door sedan should be comfortable and practical. The Z9S decided it could also be seriously fast.