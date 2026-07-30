Anonymous Aussie Tech Founder Auction Delivers Massive Result

The Rolex Cosmograph Daytona “Rainbow” (ref. 126598RBOW) that headlined First State Auctions’ single-owner sale hammered at $510,000. Add the 20% buyer’s premium and the winning bidder paid $612,000.

That is the most expensive watch ever sold at auction in Australia. The previous mark was $450,000, set by a 1946 Patek Philippe ref. 1436 through the same house in late 2023, and it has now been cleared by $162,000.

There is a second, quieter record in there too. First State says this is the first example of the reference sold at auction anywhere in the world, which means an Australian saleroom got there before Geneva, New York or Hong Kong. Impressive.

The Watch Collectors Chase And Rarely Catch

If you have spent any time online looking at watches you have seen this one. Yellow gold, 40mm, a graduated arc of 36 baguette-cut sapphires across the bezel, diamonds down the lugs, black lacquer dial with matching gemstone markers.

The current generation arrived in 2024 with the in-house calibre 4131. It is not a watch you walk into a boutique and buy, which is precisely why the bidding got interesting.

Mark Wahlberg wears one. So does a long list of footballers and rappers who never had to ask about a waitlist. Now one of them lives in Australia, bought by someone who beat the rest of the room to it.

Four More That Went Properly Hard

The Rainbow was the story, but it was not carrying the sale on its own.

The white gold Daytona with the diamond bezel and mother-of-pearl dial (ref. 126579RBR) hammered at $120,000, which is $144,000 paid. That is a genuinely serious number for a modern Daytona in this market.

The gem-set GMT-Master II (ref. 116758SANR) landed at $115,000 hammer, or $138,000 paid, on the second weekend of bidding. The Datejust Pearlmaster in white gold with the multi-coloured sapphire bezel (ref. 86349SAFUBL) and the rose gold Royal Oak both hammered at $75,000, taking $90,000 each.

Five watches. Just over $1.07 million paid. Boom!

Watch Hammer Total paid Rolex Daytona “Rainbow” 126598RBOW $510,000 $612,000 Rolex Daytona 126579RBR $120,000 $144,000 Rolex GMT-Master II 116758SANR $115,000 $138,000 Rolex Datejust Pearlmaster 86349SAFUBL $75,000 $90,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak (rose gold) $75,000 $90,000

The interesting part is not the money. It is where the money was.

A collection like this used to leave the country. You built it here, then you sold it in a Geneva or Hong Kong room because that was where the buyers with real appetite sat, and you accepted the freight and the commission as the cost of being Australian.

This owner went the other way. He approached First State directly, citing that $450,000 Patek result, and the house drew competition from its international buyer base without the watches ever leaving Sydney. The demand was here the whole time. It just needed something worth turning up for.

DMARGE’s Two Seconds

Records get broken by the market, not by press releases, and this one broke by a margin that makes the last mark look small. The Rainbow was the obvious headline, but the $144,000 and $138,000 results underneath it are the ones that tell you what has actually shifted.

Australian collectors will pay Geneva money in an Australian room. That is new, and every dealer and consignor in the country now knows it. For more auctions like this, be sure to register at First State Auctions. Their newsletter is a must-read.