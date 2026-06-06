Audi’s Most Powerful Car Ever Is A Lamborghini In A Boss Suit

When Audi killed the R8, it left behind a question that never really went away.

What does a modern Audi supercar look like? The answer, it turns out, looks surprisingly Italian.

The new Audi Nuvolari is the fastest and most powerful production model the four-ring brand has ever built. Packing a hybrid powertrain that combines a twin-turbo V8 with three electric motors, it produces 987HP and launches from 0-100km/h in just 2.6 seconds. Top speed is claimed to exceed 350km/h.

Yet the most revealing number is not the power output. It is how much Lamborghini sits beneath the bodywork.

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The R8 Returns With A Different Accent

Audi may have designed the Nuvolari, but there is plenty of Lamborghini running through its veins.

The hybrid V8 powertrain is closely related to the setup used in the Lamborghini Temerario, pairing a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with three electric motors and a compact battery pack. Audi has taken that formula and turned it into the foundation of its new halo car.

Information suggest the relationship goes deeper than just the engine. The Nuvolari is understood to share major components, chassis architecture and development work with Lamborghini’s latest supercar programme.

Some reports even claim it is built alongside the Temerario in Sant’Agata. That might sound familiar to long-time Audi fans.

The original R8 shared plenty of DNA with the Gallardo and later the Huracán. The difference is that the Nuvolari appears to lean even further into the Lamborghini connection than its predecessor ever did.

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Audi’s F1 Era Has Arrived

The Nuvolari wears Audi’s Formula 1 influence more openly than any road car before it.

The car features extensive carbon-fibre construction, active aerodynamics, a drag reduction system and a new predictive version of Audi’s quattro all-wheel-drive technology. Audi says feedback from its Formula 1 drivers even helped shape elements of the aerodynamic package.

Only 499 examples will be built, making the Nuvolari considerably more exclusive than the R8 ever was. Since the R8 disappeared, Audi’s supercar ambitions have felt increasingly distant. The Nuvolari suggests they were only on pause.

More importantly, it proves Audi has not abandoned the supercar game. It has simply returned with a faster, more powerful and far more ambitious answer than anyone expected.