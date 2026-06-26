Emirates Just Dropped Its 18th Bulgari Amenity Kit, And It’s A Reminder Of Who Gets Spoiled Up Front

There’s a particular kind of person who measures an airline by what shows up in the little zip-up bag at their seat, and Emirates has spent 16 years quietly catering to exactly that person.

The latest proof landed this week: an 18th collection of Bulgari amenity kits for First and Business Class, rolling out gradually across select long-haul routes throughout the year.

The kits have been redesigned to match Emirates’ retrofitted cabins, which is corporate speak for “the colours now agree with each other.” First Class gets warm spring accents, Business Class gets lighter summer tones, and everything inside has been sorted by cabin and gender.

Up front, First Class men get a chocolate-toned faux leather bag with burgundy lining, while women receive a champagne metallic design with blush pink interiors. The headline act is Bulgari’s Le Gemme range, which is the house’s high-perfumery tier and not the stuff you find in a duty-free three-pack.

Women get Le Gemme Sahare in a 30ml bottle, built around ambergris and rose. Men get the return of Le Gemme Yasep, also 30ml, leaning woody and a bit more serious. Both are generous pours by amenity kit standards, and the rest of the bag covers the usual suspects: dental kit, deodorant, lip balm, a foldaway hairbrush, plus a gold pocket mirror for women that’s clearly meant to be kept.

Business Class is the more interesting story, because that’s where most of us actually sit when the budget stretches. Men’s kits come in chocolate brown fabric with grey lining, women’s in buttercream faux leather with pink accents.

The fragrances step down to 5ml travel formats made specifically for Emirates, with Bulgari Man Rain Essence for men and Omnia Crystalline for women. Rain Essence runs green tea and musk, Crystalline goes light and floral on lotus and white peony.

You’re not getting 30ml at the pointy-but-not-pointiest end, but you are getting actual Bulgari, which still beats a sad sachet of moisturiser.

Emirates has also leaned into responsible sourcing, with both classes using bags made from fabrics containing recycled content. The hairbrushes and combs use recycled material too, the dental kits are packed in black kraft paper, and some Business Class mirrors are made from recycled wheat straw.

None of this changes the fundamental truth of premium travel, which is that the bag is a small bribe to make you forget you’re in a metal tube for 14 hours. But Emirates has always understood that the small stuff is the point, and a proper fragrance at 40,000 feet does more for the experience than another mediocre menu ever could.

The kits arrive on select routes through the year, so whether you turn left or just far enough left, there’s a decent chance one’s waiting for you.