Swatch x AP Royal Pop Is Already Being Flipped Before It Even Drops

The Swatch x Audemars Piguet Royal Pop was always going to cause trouble. Put Swatch, AP, Royal Oak design language and a low price in the same sentence and you do not get a calm Saturday morning. You get camping chairs, phone chargers, resale listings and grown adults pretending this is about passion.

The watch officially goes on sale at selected Swatch boutiques on Saturday May 16, but the aftermarket has already started behaving like someone fired a starter pistol.

RELATED: Swatch x AP Royal Pop Has Finally Been Revealed

A dozen or so eBay listings are already advertising pre-sale Royal Pop pieces for around US $1,200 to US $1,500, and some appear to have already sold. Jomashop, apparently not here for subtlety, has priced one at US $9,999.99.

The Royal Pop itself is not a cheap Royal Oak for the wrist. That would have been too obvious, and probably too risky for AP.

Instead, Swatch and Audemars Piguet have made eight colourful Bioceramic pocket watches, inspired by the Royal Oak Pocket Watch ref 5691, with Lépine and Savonnette versions, a 40mm case, octagonal bezel, exposed screws and prices around $400 to $420 depending on the model.

Price listed @Jomashop

That is the clever bit. AP gets the viral moment without putting a Royal Oak-style wristwatch on every table at brunch. Swatch gets the queue. Everyone else gets to argue online.

RELATED: Audemars Piguet x Swatch Royal Pop Queue Starts Five Days Before The Watch Even Drops

Swatch is keeping the launch in-store only at first, with no online sales, which means the usual resale circus has turned up early with a sleeping bag and a business plan.

The Royal Pop may be a fun little fashion object with a mechanical heart. But before it even reaches most customers, it has already become something else too.

A flipper’s weekend job.