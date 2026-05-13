The 2026 Corvette Stingray Is The Best Value Supercar You Can Buy In Australia

A Corvette is not the default supercar choice in Australia. Walk down Cross Street in Double Bay on a Saturday and you’ll see Porsches, Ferraris, Lambos, and at least one bloke in a McLaren. You don’t often see a Corvette Stingray. But that’s changing, and it’s why we low-key loved the attention.

The kicker? People can’t help but stop and look.

The car had been kerbside for about four minutes before the first phone came out. The first person who properly approached me was a young kid outside Harris Farm, where I’d ducked in to buy some criminally overpriced fruit. Genuinely polite. Walked up, said “that’s a lovely car, do you mind if I take some photos.”

Photo: Romer Macapuno / DMARGE

What I wasn’t ready for was how many older blokes wanted to chat. And here’s the funny thing. Almost none of the questions were about the new car. They were about the old ones. The C2s and C3s from the sixties and seventies.

Big-block small-block stuff. Guys who knew the Corvettes their dads or uncles had owned, who’d grown up with posters of them on the wall, and who saw this orange C8 in a Sydney servo and just wanted an excuse to talk about the heritage.

The best one was my next-door neighbour. Lovely bloke, but he’s got Alzheimer’s, and they took his license off him a few months back.

He shuffled over and the first thing out of his mouth was “what donks it got in it.” He’s the absolute last person I’d have picked to be car-curious, and he’s standing there asking about the engine like it’s 1972 and we’re at a car park meet.

The other moment I won’t forget came while we were filming on a side street in North Sydney. School must have just finished, because suddenly there were thirty or forty kids spilling onto the footpath, and the second they clocked the orange Corvette they started screaming “rev it, rev it.” So of course, we revved it.

Photo: Romer Macapuno / DMARGE

As the EV era rolls on, there’ll be a generation of kids who’ve never heard a V8 echo down a street. Who don’t know what a cold-start sounds like.

The Corvette Stingray is one of the last cars that still does this, and watching a bunch of fourteen-year-olds lose their minds over the LT2 made me appreciate it more than any spec sheet could.

Chevy nailed the design, and you’d never get sick of looking at it

Sebring Orange Tintcoat is not for the faint of heart. Hand on heart, I’d have gone Blade Silver if I wanted to be a grown-up about it, or Riptide Blue if I didn’t. But GMSV has reduced the number of colours and specs available in the right-hand versions of the Corvette Stingray. This is to keep production more streamlined and get more cars into the country. Makes sense.

The exterior is essentially a carryover for 2026.

Same silhouette, same proportions, same low-slung mid-engined shape that’s been turning heads since the C8 launched in 2020. Which sounds like a criticism but isn’t. This car still looks ridiculous in the right way. If you owned one, presuming you’ve got a garage, you’d walk in every morning and still get a little hit off it.

Some cars you stop noticing after a month. This lingers.

The 3LT gets 20-spoke gloss-black forged wheels, bright-red brake callipers, black exhaust tips, Carbon Flash badges, mirrors and spoiler, and, on the convertible, a Carbon Flash-painted roof and nacelles.

Photo: Romer Macapuno / DMARGE

Open the rear engine cover, and you get the Engine Appearance Package with a red engine cover, which is a nice touch when you’ve parked it nose-out, and someone wants to peek at the LT2 engine.

Our coupe model with the standard removable roof was elite. Pop the top with three latches, and it conveniently goes into the trunk. Manual but an absolute breeze.

The previous interior was good, but a touch clunky. The wall of buttons that used to bisect the cabin physically separated the driver from the passenger like a divorce settlement, and while it had a certain fighter-jet charm, it never felt premium.

The 2026 cabin feels complete. That’s the word. Complete.

In place of the button wall, three screens. A 14-inch driver information centre, a 12.7-inch centre console display, and a brand new 6.6-inch auxiliary touchscreen to the left of the steering wheel. That last one’s the surprise. It runs G-force telemetry, lap times, tyre temps, drive mode visualisations. It’s the screen that makes the cabin feel modern in a way the old C8 never did.

Photo: Romer Macapuno / DMARGE

The centre console has been completely reconfigured. The drive mode selector is now a toggle switch instead of that fiddly rotary knob, the HVAC controls are relocated and easier to reach without taking your eyes off the road, and there’s a new wireless charging pad.

There’s also a new passenger ‘Jesus’ grab handle with a USB-C port built into it, which is the kind of detail that tells you someone at Chevy actually drove the old car and got annoyed by the same things you did.

Cupholders are redesigned with ambient lighting and Corvette crossed flags are etched into the base. Small detail. Looks great at night. The kind of thing that makes you want to show your mate when he gets in.

This is also the first GMSV vehicle to get Chevrolet Connected Services, which means Google is now baked into the dash. Google Maps designed for the multi-screen layout, Google Assistant for voice commands, Google Play Store for apps, plus the new Chevrolet mobile app for remote start, lock, vehicle location, and diagnostics. Over-the-air updates are part of the package, so the car keeps getting better in your driveway.

The Performance Data Recorder gets a complete user interface overhaul with side-by-side video analysis and automated “speed tips” coaching, which is a feature you don’t need but absolutely want. Performance Traction Management now has a dedicated switch below the aux screen for one-touch access, including the new PTM Pro Mode with real-time 3D drift visualisation.

Photo: Romer Macapuno / DMARGE

And the Performance App, which was once E-Ray-exclusive, is now standard across the entire Corvette range. Win.

Supercar money would be a stretch but the Corvette Stingray delivers where it counts

This is the part nobody talks about enough. The base Stingray in Australia sits in roughly the same price territory as a BMW M4 Competition. Same money. Different planet.

One is a fast coupe. The other is a mid-engined V8 supercar that draws crowds, gets photographed by strangers, and makes fourteen-year-olds scream at it from the footpath.

Photo: Romer Macapuno / DMARGE

If you’re a sports car person, the value proposition is genuinely lopsided. You’re getting Ferrari-level attention, Porsche-adjacent performance, and a cabin that now finally matches the bodywork, all for the kind of budget that buys you a quick German daily.

GMSV doesn’t do the full US build-your-own configurator. They curate. The 3LT gets seven exterior colours locally: Arctic White, Torch Red, Blade Silver, Black, Riptide Blue, Red Mist, and the Sebring Orange we’ve been driving.

Interior is set: Jet Black Nappa Leather with GT2 Seats and black seatbelts. No dual-tone cabin options, no Adrenaline Red asymmetrical interior, none of the fun stuff the Americans get. That’s the trade-off for buying a Corvette in this country.

But the spec you do get is comprehensive. Z51 Performance Package is standard, which means Brembo brakes, Z51 suspension, performance exhaust, performance rear axle ratio, electronic limited-slip diff, Z51-specific front splitter and rear spoiler, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S run-flats (19-inch front, 20-inch rear), and a heavy-duty cooling system. The 6.2-litre LT2 V8 makes 369kW and 637Nm, paired with the 8-speed dual clutch.

We’ve covered Corvette a lot on DMARGE this year. Earlier in 2026, GMSV announced a strictly limited 12-unit Corvette Z06 Bathurst Edition to mark the GT3.R’s debut at Mount Panorama, and last month news broke that the Grand Sport nameplate is returning with a new 6.7-litre V8 and an electrified Grand Sport X variant.

Final thoughts on the Corvette Stingray

The Corvette is not a car you buy to blend in. You buy it because you want to be the only one at Bill’s, the only one in the Westfield car park, the only one rolling down Campbell Parade with a mid-engined V8 burble.

The 2026 update finally fixes the cabin, brings the tech up to standard, and keeps the bit that mattered (the engine, the noise, the price) completely untouched. For sports car money, you’re getting supercar attention. After four days, I genuinely didn’t want to give it back. And honestly, neither did my neighbour.

We highly recommend you get yourself a test drive and experience this thoroughly enjoyable and competitive car. Find your nearest GMSV dealer here.