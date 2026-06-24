Hublot’s New Big Bang Collection Looks Like It Was Made For Yacht Season

A Hublot Big Bang has never been a quiet watch. That is the bottom line. It is big, loud, obvious and completely uninterested in slipping under a cuff unnoticed. You either like that kind of confidence, or you do not, but nobody has ever accused Hublot of being shy.

For summer 2026, the brand has softened the Big Bang. Not in price. Definitely not in attitude. But in colour.

The new Big Bang Summer collection takes Hublot’s familiar ceramic-heavy formula and covers it in pastel shades that feel more beach club than boardroom.

Pink, mint green, sky blue, peach and petrol blue are all in the mix, giving one of modern watchmaking’s most recognisable designs a sunnier personality.

The result is very Hublot. Playful from a distance, expensive up close, and impossible to mistake for anything else.

RELATED: Hublot Celebrates 20 Years With A Big Bang At Watches & Wonders

A Serious Watch Wearing Summer Colours

The stars of the collection are the Big Bang Summer Multi-Coloured Ceramic models.

These are the watches that look like someone gave Hublot’s design team a box of Mediterranean gelato and told them not to hold back. The case blends pink and mint green ceramic, while the bezel and caseback come in sky blue. It sounds chaotic on paper, but on the wrist it has that bright, glossy holiday-money energy Hublot does better than almost anyone.

There are two versions.

The 42mm Big Bang Unico chronograph is limited to 200 pieces and costs $34,300 ($49,000 AUD). It uses Hublot’s in-house HUB1280 automatic flyback chronograph movement, with a 72-hour power reserve.

Then there is the 44mm tourbillon. That one takes the same pastel ceramic idea and turns the dial into a transparent pink sapphire window, showing off the movement underneath. It is limited to just 10 pieces and costs US$119,000 ($170,000 AUD).

The colours are soft, but the watches are not casual in any meaningful sense. A pastel Hublot is still a Hublot. The screws are still there. The openworked dials are still there. The technical flex is still there. The price tags are definitely still there.

It just happens to look ready for a yacht deck.

RELATED: Hublot Taps The G.O.A.T.S. of Sport To Reload Their Most Iconic Collection

The Smaller Watches Might Be The Smartest Move

The collection is not only about the big statement pieces.

Hublot has also added three 33mm Big Bang Ceramic models in Peach, Mint Green and Petrol Blue. They are cleaner, more monochrome and probably easier to wear than the multi-coloured pieces.

Each one gets a matching ceramic case, bezel, dial and rubber strap, giving the watches a complete single-colour look rather than the full pastel cocktail.

They are priced at US$15,500 ($22,000 AUD) each. That is still big money, but these may be the most wearable pieces in the summer line. The 33mm size has traditionally been positioned as a women’s model, but smaller luxury sports watches are having a moment, and a pastel ceramic Big Bang suddenly feels more relevant than it might have a few years ago.

RELATED: The World Cup Has Lost Its Hublot, And Now The Biggest Event In Sport Can’t Tell The Time

There is also a 42mm Big Bang Titanium Peach Ceramic model for anyone who wants the summer look without going all-in on coloured ceramic. It pairs a titanium case with a peach ceramic bezel, a peach skeleton dial and a matching rubber strap.

What Hublot has done here is simple. It has made the Big Bang feel seasonal without making it feel disposable. These are not cheap novelty watches. They are proper Hublot pieces dressed in colours that look like they belong beside a pool, not locked inside a safe.

That will annoy the usual Hublot critics, of course. But Hublot has never built its business around pleasing people who want quiet watches.

The Big Bang Summer collection is pastel, pricey and completely unbothered. Which is probably why it works.