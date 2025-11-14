Secondary Market CEO Says Luxury Watches Are Booming In 2025

Pre owned watch demand is rising in Australia as buyers shift toward long term value and proven brands like Rolex.

Bob’s Watches reports 20% year over year growth driven by educated buyers and a flight to quality.

First time collectors are entering the market at strong levels, reinforcing confidence in Rolex icons and the broader secondary market.

While much of the luxury world braces for a slowdown, amid transient headwinds flowing across the Atlantic, the pre-owned watch market isn’t flinching. If anything, it’s strutting.

In Australia, talk of a luxury correction is routinely dismissed by the country’s larger resellers. The mainstay brands are showing real growth while the big fashion houses take a hit. And according to Bob’s Watches founder and CEO Paul Altieri, the confidence is well placed.

The Submariner continues to behave like a blue chip stock in Australia, with secondary market demand holding firm while global waits ease. Image: Rolex

“It’s an interesting dynamic. We haven’t seen any signs of the pre-owned market slowing down. Especially for iconic brands like Rolex, which demonstrates incredible resilience,” Altieri says.

“We’re seeing a clear ‘flight to quality,’ where savvy consumers are prioritising tangible assets with lasting, proven value over seasonal trends. This shift is fuelling demand, not slowing it down, which is reflected in our 20% year-over-year growth.”

That level of growth would stand out in any quarterly report, but it becomes even more compelling as luxury demand cools across Europe and the US.

Bob’s Watches CEO Paul Altieri says the pre owned market isn’t slowing. His 20% growth proves collectors are still buying with conviction. Image: Shutterstock

The Australian watch market has always been relatively (but not completely) insulated from speculative swings. Buyers here haven’t stopped buying. They’ve simply sharpened their habits through uncertainty and shifting sentiment.

“The real market is strong,” Altieri continues. “Any perceived ‘slowdown’ is likely speculative. Our numbers show sustained demand from genuine collectors and buyers who value quality. Our trading volume and transaction values are a direct reflection of that healthy, active market.”

Australian buyers are switched on, no question. But across global markets, demand for top Rolex models has cooled from the 2022 peak. Fresh WatchCharts data shows median waits dropping from months to weeks, with some buyers scoring a Sub or Explorer in under a month and even without purchase history. It’s anecdotal, but the pattern is unmistakable.

Australian buyers are circling the icons. The Sub, GMT and Daytona remain the safest plays in a shaky luxury market. Image: Bob’s Watches

Australia, though, is clearly carving out its own path. Especially on the secondary platforms, where the trend flips.

Buyers here are looking at Rolex as a serious value proposition; a piece of stability immune to late-night posts on Truth Social from a reactive world leader. In a shaky market, it feels like the safest bet in the room.

Models like the Submariner, GMT-Master and Daytona continue to see huge demand. Not because they’re hard to reach but because buyers sense an opportunity to swoop in on references that rarely soften.

“Our customers are certainly not waiting on the sidelines. Our 20% growth is proof that they are actively and confidently buying.” Paul Altieri, Founder and CEO of Bob’s Watches

“The buyer is more educated than ever. They are discerning, they do their research, and they want to buy from a trusted source. They are making decisive purchases based on long-term value, not short-term market noise.”

The GMT sits at the centre of Australia’s flight to quality. Long term value and real world durability keep demand sharp. Image: Bob’s Watches

This shift has pushed the spotlight onto the secondary sellers themselves. With lifetime authenticity guarantees, transparent pricing and proper restoration services, the pre-owned market isn’t the cheaper sibling of retail anymore.

Most importantly, the appetite isn’t limited to long-time collectors, either, enouraging new collectors into the space through education and certainties.

“The market is exceptionally healthy. We’re seeing strong activity from both first-time buyers and collectors,” Altieri says.

“The seasoned collectors are always here, but what’s very encouraging is the sustained influx of first-time collectors. These new buyers are smart; they’re entering the space because they see these timepieces as a stable, tangible asset with lasting value, which is a very strong signal for the future of the market.”

New collectors are entering the space with confidence. Watches are shifting from impulse purchases to tangible assets with real staying power. Image: Bob’s Watches

The numbers back it up. The global luxury sector is recalibrating. Fashion is softening. Yet pre-owned watches are cruising, with educated buyers putting their money into pieces that hold value and carry history.

The mistake collectors make now is trying to time the market, hoping for a dip that probably won’t arrive. Altieri puts it plainly. “You can’t time a long-term asset. When you find the right watch from a source you trust, that’s the time to buy.”