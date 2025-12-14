5 Things You Should Always Put On Your Credit Card To Maximise Airline And Loyalty Points

Most people own a rewards credit card. Very few actually use it properly. The gap between the two is not subtle. It is free flights, upgrades, lounge access, and a loyalty balance that grows every month instead of stagnating.

The biggest misconception is that points come from “treat” purchases. In reality, they come from boring, unavoidable spending.

If you are disciplined, pay your balance in full, and funnel the right categories through your card, the points take care of themselves. These are the five expenses Australians should always be charging if they want their airline and loyalty balances to move properly.

Flights and travel bookings

This one’s a no-brainer.

Flights, hotels, car hire, and travel experiences should always be charged to your credit card / rewards card. Many credit cards offer higher earn rates on travel, and booking direct with airlines can trigger additional multipliers.

Beyond points, you are also activating built-in travel insurance, purchase protection, and dispute coverage. If you are travelling for work or mixing business and leisure, this category alone can quietly generate a serious number of points each year.

Groceries and everyday essentials

This is where most people underestimate their earning power. Groceries, fuel, household supplies and bottle shop runs are high-frequency expenses that add up quickly over a year.

Running these through a points card turns routine spending into steady accumulation. Some cards also offer periodic bonus earn promotions with major supermarket and fuel chains, which can accelerate balances even further if you pay attention.

Subscriptions and recurring bills

Streaming services, phone plans, cloud storage, gym memberships, software tools, meal kits, and digital subscriptions are perfect for points because they require no effort once set up.

These charges run quietly in the background, generating points every month. They also create a clean audit trail, making it easier to see what you are actually paying for while your loyalty balance ticks upward.

Tax payments and government charges

This is the category many Australians overlook, especially business owners and self-employed professionals. BAS payments, PAYG instalments, income tax bills and other government charges can often be paid by credit card via the ATO or approved payment platforms.

Yes, there is usually a small processing fee. But for large tax payments, the points earned can significantly outweigh the cost, particularly if it helps you hit a sign-up bonus or maintain a higher points tier. For businesses, this can mean tens or even hundreds of thousands of points earned from expenses you cannot avoid anyway.

Handled strategically, tax payments are one of the fastest ways to build a meaningful airline balance without changing spending behaviour at all.

Use Sniip if you want to maximise points, as banks can be stingy with 1 for 1 points on ATO payment.

Business expenses and reimbursables

I have a mate who owns a car wholesale business, every car that is purchased is done on Amex. This nets him millions of points for business class flights to Europe every year.

So of you run a business, freelance, or regularly incur reimbursable expenses, your credit card should be doing the heavy lifting. Flights, accommodation, client lunches, ride-shares, parking, office supplies, software subscriptions and marketing spend all belong here.

You earn the points, submit the receipt, and the reimbursement clears the balance. Done correctly, this is effectively free accumulation. Many frequent flyers are not travelling more. They are simply smarter about where business spend flows.

The rule that makes this work

None of this matters if you carry a balance. Interest wipes out the value of points instantly. This only works if you treat your credit card like a debit card with delayed settlement and clear it in full every month.

Used properly, a rewards card is not about debt or status. It is about redirecting money you already spend into flights, upgrades and experiences that actually matter. For Australians who run businesses or manage large unavoidable expenses, it is one of the easiest loyalty hacks available.

That is the difference between owning a points card and actually using one.

Go get ’em, tiger.