DMARGE Awards 2025: Vacheron Constantin, RIMOWA And ASICS Among Winners For Best Products & Brands

The 2025 DMARGE Awards have officially landed, celebrating the finest products, places, and experiences shaping the year in style, luxury, travel, grooming, cars, hospitality, and watches. No paid placements. No soft deals. Just deserved winners that genuinely moved the needle this year.

And let’s be honest. If anyone’s qualified to hand out awards in these categories, it’s us. We’ve driven the cars hard enough and flown enough business classes this year to keep us in free branded slippers for the whole of 2026.

We’ve tested grooming products until our bathroom mirrors gave up, worn the clothes, installed the tech, toured the hotels, sniffed the colognes, and filmed more wrist rolls than most boutiques allow in a year.

Across hundreds of hands-on reviews, deep-dive editorials, airport lounges, track days, boutique appointments, whisky tastings and late-night hotel check-ins, we’ve formed some very strong opinions. What we’re left with this year is everything we’d recommend to our mates and actually spend our own money on (or fight over when they come through the front door).

So, now onto the fun part: the champions of 2025.

Full List of DMARGE Awards 2025 Winners:

Category Winner Best New Car (ICE/PHEV) Hyundai Palisade Hybrid Best Electric Vehicle Zeekr 7X Best Menswear Brand Something Very Special Best Athletic Brand ASICS Best Grooming Product PATRICKS UV2 SPF50+ Stick Best Cologne Givenchy Gentleman Réserve Privée Best Watch Grand Seiko SLGB003 Best Watch Brand Vacheron Constantin Best New Series (Streaming) Landman Best New Movie Sinners Best Tech TCL C8K Premium QD-MiniLED TV Best Whisky Callington Mill Pedro Ximenez Best Travel Product RIMOWA Trunk Plus Best Australian Hotel Mondrian Gold Coast Best International Hotel Regent Bali Canggu Best Business Class Cathay Pacific Aria Suite Best Restaurant Olympus Dining Best Not-For-Profit Polished Man Best Community VRTUS

In auto, the Hyundai Palisade Hybrid takes Best New Car thanks to its unshakeable comfort and everyday ability, while the Zeekr 7X claims Best Electric Vehicle, proving China’s EV dominance has only just begun.

On the style front, Something Very Special earns Best Menswear Brand for giving us something “spesh” to wear this Australian summer. ASICS secures Best Athletic Brand for delivering the best-performing products all year (and Sydney’s first Marathon Major).

Grooming innovation continues with PATRICKS UV2 SPF50+ Stick, our Best Grooming Product that solves a problem every guy has… and never fixes.⁠ Fragrance gets another newcomer this year, with Givenchy Gentleman Réserve Privée taking Best Cologne. It’s a banger.

On the wrist, Grand Seiko SLGB003 wins Best Watch for obsessive craftsmanship you can feel the second it’s on. Vacheron Constantin is our Best Watch Brand of the year. Frankly, there hasn’t been another to have dominated horological discussions from start to finish in 2025. It was their 270th anniversary, after all.

Screens and silver-screens delivered serious standouts: Landman runs away with Best New Series, while Sinners claims Best New Movie for the most captivating original release of the year.⁠ TCL’s C8K Premium QD-MiniLED TV takes Best Tech.

Australia excelled in the drinks world once again, with homegrown standout Callington Mill Pedro Ximenez, earning Best Whisky for its global pedigree.

Travel gets smarter with the RIMOWA Trunk Plus Clay Collection, our Best Travel Product, while Mondrian Gold Coast takes Best Australian Hotel and Regent Bali Canggu wins Best International Hotel for raising the bar on beachfront luxury. Cathay Pacific’s Aria Suite still feels closer to private aviation than commercial, clinching Best Business Class this year. Olympus Dining takes Best Restaurant for its big fat Greek menu.

Polished Man earns Best Not For Profit for making a tangible impact. while VRTUS earns Best Community for offering Sydneysiders so much more than just a regular spot to train.⁠

Judged by the DMARGE panel: Luc Wiesman, Ben Esden, Mike Sinclair, Kate Perrett, Romer Macapuno, Alex Mundy and the entire DMARGE editorial and content team.

No trends. No bandwagons. These are the things that actually made life better in 2025.⁠